Chamberlin Plc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of engineering castings and manufacture and sale of lighting, and electrical installation products. The Company operates through two segments: Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies iron castings, in raw or machined form, to a variety of industrial customers who incorporate the castings into their own products or carry out further machining or assembly operations on the castings before selling them on to their customers. Its foundry division sites cast a range of products ranging from one kilogram (kg) up to 6,000 kg. The Engineering segment supplies manufactured products to distributors and end-users operating in hazardous area and industrial lighting markets. It manufactures products that are used across a diversified number of industries, including passenger automotive vehicles, commercial vehicles, heavy plant and machinery, renewable energy, oil and gas, ports and shipping and infrastructure projects.