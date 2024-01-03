Chamberlin PLC - specialist castings and engineering group - Says all resolutions put to shareholders at the company's Annual General Meeting held earlier on Wednesday were passed. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Price says: "I am pleased to report that operational performance in the first half of the financial year has been broadly in line with the board's expectations. The current order books across all three trading divisions are strong and will support performance in the second half of the financial year. Therefore, the board believes the group remains on track to meet market expectations for the year ending May 31, 2024."
Current stock price: 2.80 pence
12-month change: down 23%
By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter
