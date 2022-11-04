IN BRIEF: Chamberlin posts first post-tax profit in five years

Chamberlin PLC - West Midlands-based castings and engineering company - Pretax loss in the year that ended May 31 narrows significantly as firm touts first post-tax profit for the first time in five years. Annual pretax loss narrows to GBP509,000 from a loss of GBP10.4 million in the 14 months to May 31, 2021. Swings to post-tax profit of GBP72,000 from a loss of GBP9.6 million, owing to a tax credit of GBP581,000. Revenue falls 36% to GBP16.8 million from GBP26.4 million. Cost of sales narrows 38% to GBP15.0 million from GBP24.3 million. Other operating expenses decrease to GBP2.0 million from GBP12.3 million.

"This is the first time in over five years that Chamberlin has reported a profit after tax to shareholders and is the first step towards our future growth ambitions," Chair Keith Butler-Wheelhouse says.

Looking ahead, the firm says it "is well positioned to continue its recovery and expects to return to a more sustainable level of profitability, having taken the appropriate steps to reduce its cost base and improve performance at Chamberlin & Hill Castings, and to develop and invest in new growth strategies for each business".

Current stock price: 4.40 pence

12-month change: down 40%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

