Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Chamberlin plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CMH   GB0001870228

CHAMBERLIN PLC

(CMH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  14:52 04/11/2022 GMT
4.300 GBX   -2.27%
02:40pIN BRIEF: Chamberlin posts first post-tax profit in five years
AN
07/08Chamberlin plc Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 May 2022
CI
02/02Vodafone May Need To Accelerate Shake-Up To Ease Activist Pressure: AJ Bell
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IN BRIEF: Chamberlin posts first post-tax profit in five years

11/04/2022 | 02:40pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chamberlin PLC - West Midlands-based castings and engineering company - Pretax loss in the year that ended May 31 narrows significantly as firm touts first post-tax profit for the first time in five years. Annual pretax loss narrows to GBP509,000 from a loss of GBP10.4 million in the 14 months to May 31, 2021. Swings to post-tax profit of GBP72,000 from a loss of GBP9.6 million, owing to a tax credit of GBP581,000. Revenue falls 36% to GBP16.8 million from GBP26.4 million. Cost of sales narrows 38% to GBP15.0 million from GBP24.3 million. Other operating expenses decrease to GBP2.0 million from GBP12.3 million.

"This is the first time in over five years that Chamberlin has reported a profit after tax to shareholders and is the first step towards our future growth ambitions," Chair Keith Butler-Wheelhouse says.

Looking ahead, the firm says it "is well positioned to continue its recovery and expects to return to a more sustainable level of profitability, having taken the appropriate steps to reduce its cost base and improve performance at Chamberlin & Hill Castings, and to develop and invest in new growth strategies for each business".

Current stock price: 4.40 pence

12-month change: down 40%

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CHAMBERLIN PLC
02:40pIN BRIEF: Chamberlin posts first post-tax profit in five years
AN
07/08Chamberlin plc Provides Group Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 May 2022
CI
02/02Vodafone May Need To Accelerate Shake-Up To Ease Ac..
DJ
02/02Vodafone Tops FTSE 100 Risers After Impressive Update
DJ
02/02London Shares to Open Higher After Wall Street Gains
DJ
01/04Chamberlin Receives Components Order For Infrastructure Project; Shares Up 6%
MT
01/04Chamberlin Announces the Award of Significant New Order for Russell Ductile Castings Li..
CI
2021London Shares Rise as Risk Appetite Improves
DJ
2021Earnings Flash (CMH.L) CHAMBERLIN Posts Fiscal H1 Loss GBX0.1
MT
2021Earnings Flash (CMH.L) CHAMBERLIN Reports Fiscal H1 Revenue GBP8M
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16,4 M 18,3 M -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 4,70 M 5,25 M -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,67 M 5,22 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 242
Free-Float 68,1%
Chart CHAMBERLIN PLC
Duration : Period :
Chamberlin plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAMBERLIN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kevin Price Group Chief Executive Officer
Alan John Tomlinson Group Finance Director & Secretary
Keith Oliver Butler-Wheelhouse Non-Executive Chairman
Kevin John Nolan Non-Executive Director
Trevor Edward Brown Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMBERLIN PLC-42.30%5
JSW STEEL LIMITED3.74%19 744
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-31.84%14 811
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-24.05%12 832
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-21.73%11 082
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-4.78%6 925