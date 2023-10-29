37,125,000 Ordinary Shares of CHAMNI'S EYE Public Company Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 29-OCT-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 549 days starting from 28-APR-2022 to 29-OCT-2023.
Details:
148,500,000 shares, representing 55% of total paid-up capital after IPO, shall be locked up for 1 year from the first trading day. The shares will be permitted to sell 25% of locked-up shares after the lapse of 6 months from the first trading day and the remaining locked up shares can be sold after one year.
October 28, 2023
