Chamni's Eye Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in providing digital photography service both still image and video production for television commercial (TVC) and digital media and production studio rental services. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in still image production and retouching, high quality moving image production, online media and equipment rental service, and studio rental service for still image and high-quality moving image production. Its full-scale production offers video display operator (VDOS), documentary, motion graphics, photo, photo retouching, production supports. The Company provides services in creating an advertising campaign, digital and influencer marketing, social media, and media content management. It also provides studio service for photography, MYT studio, space XYZ, photo equipment for rent. Its subsidiaries include Chamni's eye Co., Ltd., and Maiyuenton Co., Ltd.

Sector Personal Services