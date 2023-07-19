Industrial Layout, Aka Offot, P.M.B. 1106, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.
RC 13388
Email: info.cbplc@championbreweries.com
www.championbreweries.com
Lagos, Nigeria
12 July 2023
RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
At the 47th Annual General Meeting of Champion Breweries Plc held at the Oriental Hotel 3 Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 12.00 noon, the following Resolutions were proposed and duly passed:
A. ORDINARY BUSINESS
ITEM
1.
RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
"That Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt, be and is hereby
appointed as a Director of the Company;"
"That Mr. Thompson S. B. Owoka be and is hereby
appointed as a Director of the Company;"
"That Mrs. Helen Umanah be and is hereby appointed as
a Director of the Company;"
2.
APPOINTMENT OF EXTERNAL AUDITORS
That Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited as External
Auditors be appointed as the Company's Auditors for the
year ending December 31, 2023"
3.
REMUNERATION OF AUDITORS
"That the Directors be and they are hereby authorized to
fix the remuneration of the Independent Auditors for the
year ending 31st December, 2023."
4.
ELECTION OF MEMBERS OF SHAREHOLDERS'
"That the following shareholders be and are hereby
REPRESENTATIVE OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
elected as shareholders ' representatives in the Audit
Committee of the Company:
1. Mr. Godwin A. Anono
2.
Mr. Olatunde Olayemi.
3.
Mr. Adebayo Oluwafemi
The following Directors were nominated to represent the
Board on the Audit Committee:
1.
Mr. Thompson Owoka
2.
Mr. Kevin Santry
B. SPECIAL BUSINESS
1.
REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS
"That the Directors be authorized to fix their remuneration
in respect of the year ending December 31, 2023"
2.
GENERAL MANDATE TO ENTER INTO
"That, pursuant to Rule 20.8 of the Rulebook of the
RECURRENT TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED
Nigerian Exchange Limited 2015: Issuers Rules general
PARTIES FOR THE COMPANY'S DAY-TO-DAY
mandate be and is hereby given to the Company
OPERATIONS.
authorizing the Company during the 2023 financial year
and up to the date of the next Annual General Meeting, to
enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the
Directors: E. Akpan (Chairman), Georgios Polymenakos (Managing Director) (Greek), S. Aigbedo, O. Alabi, Frederik Williem Kurt (Dutch), T. S. B.
Owoka, S. A. Ottan, Kevin Santry (British), H. A. Umanah (Mrs.)
Company's day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services, on normal commercial terms consistent with the Company's Transfer Pricing Policy. All transactions falling under this category which were earlier entered into in 2022 prior to the date of this meeting are hereby ratified"
Certified as true record of the Resolutions duly passed at the 47th Annual General Meeting of Champion Breweries Pic, held on July 12, 2023.
Dr. Elijah Akpan
Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni
Chairman
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
