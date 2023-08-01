Industrial Layout, Aka Offot, P.M.B. 1106, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. RC 13388

Email: info.cbplc@champio nb reweries.co m

www.champio nb reweries.co m

IMO-ABASI JACOB, SNR HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS A DIRECTOR AND ACTING CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS OF CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

The Board of Directors of Champion Breweries Plc (the 'Company') has appointed Mr. Imo-Abasi Jacob as a Director and the new Acting Chairman of the Company effective July 27, 2023.

Imo-Abasi is presently the Chairman, Board of Directors of Ibom Airlines Limited (Ibomair). He is also the Managing Director/CEO, Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, and had served as the Executive Director (Operations), in charge of entrepreneurship & Business Development, Project Management & Implementation and Investment Promotion & Appraisal.

He was the President of the Haggai Business School and Managing Partner of Imo-Abasi Jacob & Co [Chartered Accountants] . He is an accomplished business educationist, management consultant and accountant, having over 41 years of professional experience in the defunct Andersen as a Partner in the audit practice with responsibility over the financial services industr y and at RAITAS Consulting as Director. He was also in charge of the corporate recovery services at Andersen. He had been involved in the development of management thoughts and management principles. He has developed many core value trainings and written many books in this area. He is a certified Presenter and Financial Planner.

He was a member of the Akwa Ibom Investment and Industrial Promotion Council (AKIIPOC), where He chaired the privatisation committee. He has been on many boards of companies in Nigeria and was the Chairman of Akwa Savings and Loans Limited [Mortgage Bankers] Ltd and a Director at Ibom Power Company Limited. He is presently on the board of Anchor Insurance Company Limited as Chairman, Ibom Hotels & Golf Resort, Ibom Fadama Microfinance Bank, Omega Butler Marginal Field Ltd and Akwa Savings and Loans Ltd

Imo-Abasi is a holder of Bsc Management Studies (First Class) Honours and a Fellow (FCA) of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria. He is a member of many professional bodies and have attended many courses locally and internationally.

Please join the Champion family in welcoming him on Board.

Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Directo rs: E. Akpan (Chairman), Georgios Polymenakos (Managing Director) (Greek), S. Aigbedo, O. Alabi, Frederik Williem Kurt (Dutch), T. S. B.

Owoka, S. A. Ottan, Kevin Santry (British), H. A. Umanah (Mrs.)