    CHAMPION   NGCHAMPION00

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

(CHAMPION)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-11
4.200 NGN   -1.64%
Champion Breweries : Brew. plc.- notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/28Champion Breweries : Brew. plc.- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/18Champion Breweries : Brew. plc.- notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) -

05/15/2023 | 10:55am EDT
Industrial Layout, Aka Offot, P.M.B. 1106, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

RC 13388

Email: info.cbplc@championbreweries.com

www.championbreweries.com

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 47th Annual General Meeting of Champion Breweries PLC will be held on Wednesday, 12th July 2023 at Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos 12.00 noon to:

ORDINARY BUSINESS

  1. Lay before members, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Directors', Auditors' and Audit Committee's Reports thereon.
  2. Elect/re-electDirectors as maybe applicable.
  3. To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.
  4. Elect/re-electshareholders' representatives on the Audit Committee.

B SPECIAL BUSINESS

  1. To approve the remuneration of Directors.
  2. To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company;
    "That a general mandate be and is hereby given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the Company's day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services, on normal commercial terms."

VOTING BY INTERESTED PERSONS:

In line with the provisions of Rule 20.8(h) Rules Governing Related Party Transaction of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested persons have undertaken to ensure that their proxies, representatives, or associates shall abstain from voting on resolution 6 above.

NOTE:

1. PROXIES

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote on a show of hands. A Proxy need not be a member

of the Company. A form for proxy is supplied with the notices circulated to members and if it is to be valid for the purpose of the meeting, it must be duly completed, stamped and deposited at the office of the Registrars to Champion Breweries Plc, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc, 220 B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting can appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. The proxy needs not be a shareholder. Consequently, Members are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the following proxies to represent them at the Meeting:

A form for proxy is supplied with the notices circulated to members and if it is to be valid for the purpose of the meeting, it must be duly completed, stamped and deposited at the office of the Registrars to Champion Breweries Plc, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc, 220 B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or sent by e-mail to cxc@africaprudential.comnot less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. The Company shall bear the cost of the stamp duty payable on this Proxy Form.

  1. NOMINATION OF MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE
    Any member of the Company may nominate a Shareholder as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting.
  2. CLOSURE OF REGISTER
    The Register of Members shall be closed from Friday, June 13th, 2023 for the purpose of updating the Register.
  3. RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS
    In line with Rule 19.12, The Rule Book of The Exchange, 2015, Part 11, Issuers' Rules. Shareholders of the Company have the right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting but also in writing prior to the meeting. Written questions must be

submitted to the Company Secretary, at least 48 hours days before the Annual General Meeting at INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT, AKA OFFOT, UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE Nigeria or by

5. ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS

Electronic versions of the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts are available online for viewing and download via the Company's website, www.championbreweries.com and that of the Registrar, www.africaprudential.com

6. LIVE STREAMING OF THE AGM

The AGM will be streamed live online. This will enable Shareholders and other relevant Stakeholders who will not be attending the meeting physically to also be part of the proceedings. The link for the live streaming will be made available on the Company's website: www.championbreweries.com and by the Registrar, in due course.

Dated 04th May 2023.

By Order of the Board

Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

FRC No: FRC/2014/NBA/00000006228

