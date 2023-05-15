Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- NOTICES OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM)

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote on a show of hands. A Proxy need not be a member

In line with the provisions of Rule 20.8(h) Rules Governing Related Party Transaction of Nigerian Exchange Limited, interested persons have undertaken to ensure that their proxies, representatives, or associates shall abstain from voting on resolution 6 above.

To consider and if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company;

To authorize the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

Lay before members, the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the Directors', Auditors' and Audit Committee's Reports thereon.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 47th Annual General Meeting of Champion Breweries PLC will be held on Wednesday, 12th July 2023 at Oriental Hotel, 3 Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos 12.00 noon to:

Industrial Layout, Aka Offot, P.M.B. 1106, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. RC 13388

Email: info.cbplc@championbreweries.com

www.championbreweries.com

of the Company. A form for proxy is supplied with the notices circulated to members and if it is to be valid for the purpose of the meeting, it must be duly completed, stamped and deposited at the office of the Registrars to Champion Breweries Plc, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc, 220 B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting.

A Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting can appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her/its stead. The proxy needs not be a shareholder. Consequently, Members are required to appoint a proxy of their choice from the following proxies to represent them at the Meeting:

A form for proxy is supplied with the notices circulated to members and if it is to be valid for the purpose of the meeting, it must be duly completed, stamped and deposited at the office of the Registrars to Champion Breweries Plc, Africa Prudential Registrars Plc, 220 B, Ikorodu Road, Palmgrove, Lagos or sent by e-mail to cxc@africaprudential.comnot less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. The Company shall bear the cost of the stamp duty payable on this Proxy Form.

NOMINATION OF MEMBERS OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

Any member of the Company may nominate a Shareholder as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company by giving notice in writing of such nomination to the Company Secretary at least 21 days before the Annual General Meeting. CLOSURE OF REGISTER

The Register of Members shall be closed from Friday, June 13th, 2023 for the purpose of updating the Register. RIGHT TO ASK QUESTIONS

In line with Rule 19.12, The Rule Book of The Exchange, 2015, Part 11, Issuers' Rules. Shareholders of the Company have the right to ask questions not only at the Annual General Meeting but also in writing prior to the meeting. Written questions must be

submitted to the Company Secretary, at least 48 hours days before the Annual General Meeting at INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT, AKA OFFOT, UYO, AKWA IBOM STATE Nigeria or by

Directors: E. Akpan (Chairman), Georgios Polymenakos (Managing Director) (Greek), S. Aigbedo, O. Alabi, Frederik Williem Kurt (Dutch), T. S. B.

Owoka, S. A. Ottan, Kevin Santry (British), H. A. Umanah (Mrs.)