Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Champion Breweries Plc
RC: 13388
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
30
th June, 2022
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th June 2022
Contents
Page
Condensed interim income statement for the three months period ended 30th June
2
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the three
3
Month period ended 30th June
Condensed interim income statement for the six month period ended 30th June
4
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the six
Month period ended 30th June
5
Condensed interim statement of financial position
6
Condensed interim statement of changes in equity
7
Condensed interim statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements
10-12
1
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th June 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
For the three-months period ended 30th
June
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
3,541,582
2,469,175
Cost of Sales
(2,184,417)
(1,418,752)
Gross Profit
1,357,166
1,050,423
Other Income
71,921
17,848
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(486,915)
(397,945)
Administrative Expenses
(204,132)
(333,169)
Results from operating activities
738,040
337,157
Finance income
26,211
12,650
Finance costs
(21,496)
(15,362)
Net Finance costs
4,715
(2,712)
Profit before tax
742,755
334,445
Income tax expenses
(221,220)
(101,147)
Profit after tax
521,535
233,298
Profit for the period
521,535
233,298
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
6.66
2.98
2
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th June 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT
OF
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3 months period ended 30th June 2022
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Profit/(Loss) for the period
521,535
233,298
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
521,535
233,298
3
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th June 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
For the six-months period ended 30th June
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
6,861,842
4,844,948
Cost of Sales
(4,208,914)
(2,890,616)
Gross Profit
2,652,928
1,954,332
Other Income
103,950
39,253
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(842,339)
(822,701)
Administrative Expenses
(402,632)
(509,552)
Results from operating activities
1,511,907
661,332
Finance income
53,019
12,650
Finance costs
(35,811)
(30,348)
Net Finance costs
17,208
(17,698)
Profit before tax
1,529,115
643,635
Income tax expenses
(453,380)
(198,400)
Profit after tax
1,075,735
445,235
Profit for the period
1,075,735
445,235
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
13.74
5.69
4
