    CHAMPION   NGCHAMPION00

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

(CHAMPION)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
4.000 NGN   +9.59%
05:00aCHAMPION BREWERIES : Brew. plc.- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/29Champion Breweries Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29CHAMPION BREWERIES : Brew. plc.- quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/02/2022 | 05:00am EDT
Champion Breweries Plc

RC: 13388

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

30th June, 2022

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th June 2022

Contents

Page

Condensed interim income statement for the three months period ended 30th June

2

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the three

3

Month period ended 30th June

Condensed interim income statement for the six month period ended 30th June

4

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the six

Month period ended 30th June

5

Condensed interim statement of financial position

6

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity

7

Condensed interim statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

10-12

1

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th June 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

For the three-months period ended 30th

June

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

3,541,582

2,469,175

Cost of Sales

(2,184,417)

(1,418,752)

Gross Profit

1,357,166

1,050,423

Other Income

71,921

17,848

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(486,915)

(397,945)

Administrative Expenses

(204,132)

(333,169)

Results from operating activities

738,040

337,157

Finance income

26,211

12,650

Finance costs

(21,496)

(15,362)

Net Finance costs

4,715

(2,712)

Profit before tax

742,755

334,445

Income tax expenses

(221,220)

(101,147)

Profit after tax

521,535

233,298

Profit for the period

521,535

233,298

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

6.66

2.98

2

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th June 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT

OF

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the 3 months period ended 30th June 2022

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Profit/(Loss) for the period

521,535

233,298

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

521,535

233,298

3

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th June 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

For the six-months period ended 30th June

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

6,861,842

4,844,948

Cost of Sales

(4,208,914)

(2,890,616)

Gross Profit

2,652,928

1,954,332

Other Income

103,950

39,253

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(842,339)

(822,701)

Administrative Expenses

(402,632)

(509,552)

Results from operating activities

1,511,907

661,332

Finance income

53,019

12,650

Finance costs

(35,811)

(30,348)

Net Finance costs

17,208

(17,698)

Profit before tax

1,529,115

643,635

Income tax expenses

(453,380)

(198,400)

Profit after tax

1,075,735

445,235

Profit for the period

1,075,735

445,235

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

13.74

5.69

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Champion Breweries plc published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 08:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
