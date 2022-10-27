Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Champion Breweries Plc
RC: 13388
Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements
30
th September, 2022
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th September 2022
Contents
Page
Condensed interim income statement for the three months period ended 30th September
2
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the three
3
Month period ended 30th September
Condensed interim income statement for the nine month period ended 30th September
4
Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the nine
Month period ended 30th September
5
Condensed interim statement of financial position
6
Condensed interim statement of changes in equity
7
Condensed interim statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the condensed interim financial statements
10-12
1
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th September 2022
CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT
For the three-months period ended 30th
September
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
2,637,298
2,237,363
Cost of Sales
(1,673,060)
(1,459,951)
Gross Profit
964,239
777,413
Other Income
23,462
36,788
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(547,985)
(294,912)
Administrative Expenses
(188,255)
(273,267)
Results from operating activities
251,461
246,021
Finance income
22,164
33,392
Finance costs
(14,686)
(15,420)
Net Finance costs
7,478
17,972
Profit before tax
258,939
263,993
Income tax expenses
(75,032)
(73,889)
Profit after tax
183,907
190,105
Profit for the period
183,907
190,105
Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)
2.35
2.43
2
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th September 2022
CONDENSED
INTERIM STATEMENT
OF
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the 3 months period ended 30th September 2022
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Profit/(Loss) for the period
183,907
190,105
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
183,907
190,105
3
Champion Breweries Plc
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30
th September 2022
4
