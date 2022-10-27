Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Champion Breweries Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAMPION   NGCHAMPION00

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

(CHAMPION)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-25
3.300 NGN   -1.49%
Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/27/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Champion Breweries Plc

RC: 13388

Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements

30th September, 2022

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th September 2022

Contents

Page

Condensed interim income statement for the three months period ended 30th September

2

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the three

3

Month period ended 30th September

Condensed interim income statement for the nine month period ended 30th September

4

Condensed interim statement of other comprehensive income for the nine

Month period ended 30th September

5

Condensed interim statement of financial position

6

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity

7

Condensed interim statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

10-12

1

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th September 2022

CONDENSED INTERIM INCOME STATEMENT

For the three-months period ended 30th

September

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

2,637,298

2,237,363

Cost of Sales

(1,673,060)

(1,459,951)

Gross Profit

964,239

777,413

Other Income

23,462

36,788

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(547,985)

(294,912)

Administrative Expenses

(188,255)

(273,267)

Results from operating activities

251,461

246,021

Finance income

22,164

33,392

Finance costs

(14,686)

(15,420)

Net Finance costs

7,478

17,972

Profit before tax

258,939

263,993

Income tax expenses

(75,032)

(73,889)

Profit after tax

183,907

190,105

Profit for the period

183,907

190,105

Basic and diluted earnings per share (kobo)

2.35

2.43

2

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th September 2022

CONDENSED

INTERIM STATEMENT

OF

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the 3 months period ended 30th September 2022

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Profit/(Loss) for the period

183,907

190,105

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the period

183,907

190,105

3

Champion Breweries Plc

Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months period ended - 30th September 2022

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Champion Breweries plc published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
