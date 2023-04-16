Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Champion Breweries Plc
  News
  Summary
    CHAMPION   NGCHAMPION00

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

(CHAMPION)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-13
4.930 NGN    0.00%
Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/16/2023 | 02:17am EDT
Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2022

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Table of Contents

Corporate Information

i

Directors' Report

ii

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

vi

Certification of the audited financial statements

vii

Audit Committee's Report

viii

Independent Auditor's report

1

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

5

Statement of financial position

6

Statement of changes in equity

7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the financial statements

9

Value Added Statement

58

Five Year Financial Summary

59

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Corporate Information

Date of Incorporation:

31 July 1974

Registration Number:

RC 13388

TIN:

00463544-0001

Company's Website:

www.championbreweries.com

Registered Office:

Industrial layout, Aka Offot, PMB 1106

Uyo

Akwa Ibom State

Nigeria

Directors:

Dr. Elijah Akpan

-

Chairman

Mr. Georgios Polymenakos (Greek)

-

Managing Director

Mr. Samson Aigbedo

Mrs. Helen Umanah

Mr. Thompson Owoka

Alhaji Shuaibu Ottan

Mr. Olufunminiyi Alabi

Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt Linck (Dutch)

Mr. Kevin James Albert Santry (British)

Company Secretary:

Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni

Independent Auditor:

Deloitte & Touche Nigeria

Civic Towers

Plot G1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos

www.deloitte.com.ng

Registrars:

African Prudential Registrars Plc

220B, Ikorodu Road

Palmgrove, Lagos

Nigeria

info@africaprudentialregistrars.com

Bankers:

Access Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Ltd

First City Monument Bank Plc

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Stanbic IBTC Bank

United Bank for Africa Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

i

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' Report

The Directors are pleased to present the annual report of Champion Breweries Plc ("the Company"), together with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Legal Form and Principal Activity

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 31 July 1974 and was later converted to a public limited liability company on 1 September 1992. The Company's principal activities continue to be brewing and packaging of Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta as well as the provision of contract brewing services to Nigerian Breweries Plc, a related party within the Heineken group of the Netherlands, the ultimate parent. The immediate parent Company is The Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Company incorporated in Nigeria.

Operating Results

In 2022, the results of the Company were favorably impacted by increased sales volume during the period. A summary of the Company's operating results is shown below:

2022

Restated 2021

N'000

N'000

Revenue

12,288,893

9,559,079

Operating profit

2,271,277

1,827,474

Profit before tax

2,248,908

1,842,177

Income tax expense

(662,930)

(768,784)

Profit after income tax

1,585,978

1,073,393

Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax

(25,587)

192,416

Dividend

The Directors did not recommend any dividend during the year (2021: Nil).

Board of Directors

The Directors are responsible for oversight of the business, long-term strategy and objectives, and oversight of the Company's risks. The Directors are also responsible for evaluating and directing the implementation of the Company's controls and procedures including, in particular, maintaining a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Company's assets.

Directors and their Interests

The names of directors who held office during the year as well as their interest in the issued shares of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members and / or notified by the Directors in compliance with Section

301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 were as follows:

2022

2021

Number of Ordinary Shares

Dr. Elijah Akpan (Chairman)**

-

-

Mr. Georgios Polymenakos (Greek) (Managing Director) *

-

-

Mr. Thompson Owoka**

500,000

500,000

Alhaji Shuaibu Ottan**

165,916

165,916

Mrs. Helen Umanah**

8,110

8,110

Mr. Olufunminiyi Alabi**

-

-

Mr. Samson Aigbedo**

-

-

Mr. Kevin James Albert Santry (British)**

-

-

Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt Linck (Dutch)**

-

-

*Executive Director

** Non-executive Director

ii

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' Report (cont'd)

In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the Directors notified the Company of any declarable interest in any contract in which the Company was involved during the year under review (2021: Nil).

Analysis of Shareholding

As at prior and current reporting dates, the Company's ordinary shares were held as follows:

2022

2021

Ordinary

Ordinary

shares

Share

shares

Share

of 50k each

capital

of 50k each

capital

%

Number '000

N'000

%

Number '000

N'000

The Raysun Nigeria Limited*

86.4

6,761,283

3,380,641

84.7

6,632,918

3,316,459

Akwa Ibom Investment

Corporation

10.1

787,407

329,757

10.1

787,407

393,704

Other shareholders.

3.5

280,806

204,350

5.2

409,171

204,585

100

7,829,496

3,914,748

100

7,829,496

3,914,748

On 2nd January 2022, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave authority to The Raysun Nigeria Limited to proceed with the Mandatory Takeover Offer (MTO), for the 1,196,799,164 minority shares of the Company at N2.60 per share. Based on the MTO The Raysun Nigeria Limited acquired additional 128,365,129 ordinary shares from the minority shareholders.

Property, Plant and Equipment

Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment during the year is disclosed in Note 11 to the financial statements.

Donations and sponsorship

The Company gave donations and provided sponsorship as follows:

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

Community Bursary Award

3,600

-

Donation of schools (Desks, Chairs and Books)

8,372

-

Donation of exercise books

2,922

-

Sponsorship of sports tournament

215

400

Sponsorship of beauty pageant

1,000

1,000

Donation to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria

200

100

16,309

1,500

In accordance with Section 43(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 ("CAMA"), the Company did not make any donation or give gifts to any political party, political association or for any political purpose during the year (2021: Nil).

Business Review and Future Development

The Company intends to continue the fulfilment of its objectives as indicated in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Champion Breweries plc published this content on 16 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2023 06:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
