Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Annual Report and Financial Statements For the year ended 31 December 2022
Table of Contents
Corporate Information
Directors' Report
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
Certification of the audited financial statements
Audit Committee's Report
Independent Auditor's report
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Statement of financial position
Statement of changes in equity
Statement of cash flows
Notes to the financial statements
Value Added Statement
Five Year Financial Summary
Corporate Information
Date of Incorporation:
31 July 1974
Registration Number:
RC 13388
TIN:
00463544-0001
Company's Website:
www.championbreweries.com
Registered Office:
Industrial layout, Aka Offot, PMB 1106
Uyo
Akwa Ibom State
Nigeria
Directors:
Dr. Elijah Akpan
Chairman
Mr. Georgios Polymenakos (Greek)
Managing Director
Mr. Samson Aigbedo
Mrs. Helen Umanah
Mr. Thompson Owoka
Alhaji Shuaibu Ottan
Mr. Olufunminiyi Alabi
Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt Linck (Dutch)
Mr. Kevin James Albert Santry (British)
Company Secretary:
Chief Tosan Atle Aiboni
Independent Auditor:
Deloitte & Touche Nigeria
Civic Towers
Plot G1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos
www.deloitte.com.ng
Registrars:
African Prudential Registrars Plc
220B, Ikorodu Road
Palmgrove, Lagos
Nigeria
info@africaprudentialregistrars.com
Bankers:
Access Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Ltd
First City Monument Bank Plc
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Stanbic IBTC Bank
United Bank for Africa Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Directors' Report
The Directors are pleased to present the annual report of Champion Breweries Plc ("the Company"), together with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
Legal Form and Principal Activity
The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 31 July 1974 and was later converted to a public limited liability company on 1 September 1992. The Company's principal activities continue to be brewing and packaging of Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta as well as the provision of contract brewing services to Nigerian Breweries Plc, a related party within the Heineken group of the Netherlands, the ultimate parent. The immediate parent Company is The Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Company incorporated in Nigeria.
Operating Results
In 2022, the results of the Company were favorably impacted by increased sales volume during the period. A summary of the Company's operating results is shown below:
2022
Restated 2021
N'000
N'000
Revenue
12,288,893
9,559,079
Operating profit
2,271,277
1,827,474
Profit before tax
2,248,908
1,842,177
Income tax expense
(662,930)
(768,784)
Profit after income tax
1,585,978
1,073,393
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
(25,587)
192,416
Dividend
The Directors did not recommend any dividend during the year (2021: Nil).
Board of Directors
The Directors are responsible for oversight of the business, long-term strategy and objectives, and oversight of the Company's risks. The Directors are also responsible for evaluating and directing the implementation of the Company's controls and procedures including, in particular, maintaining a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Company's assets.
Directors and their Interests
The names of directors who held office during the year as well as their interest in the issued shares of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members and / or notified by the Directors in compliance with Section
301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 were as follows:
2022
2021
Number of Ordinary Shares
Dr. Elijah Akpan (Chairman)**
-
-
Mr. Georgios Polymenakos (Greek) (Managing Director) *
-
-
Mr. Thompson Owoka**
500,000
500,000
Alhaji Shuaibu Ottan**
165,916
165,916
Mrs. Helen Umanah**
8,110
8,110
Mr. Olufunminiyi Alabi**
-
-
Mr. Samson Aigbedo**
-
-
Mr. Kevin James Albert Santry (British)**
-
-
Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt Linck (Dutch)**
-
-
*Executive Director
** Non-executive Director
Directors' Report (cont'd)
In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, none of the Directors notified the Company of any declarable interest in any contract in which the Company was involved during the year under review (2021: Nil).
Analysis of Shareholding
As at prior and current reporting dates, the Company's ordinary shares were held as follows:
2022
2021
Ordinary
Ordinary
shares
Share
shares
Share
of 50k each
capital
of 50k each
capital
%
Number '000
N'000
%
Number '000
N'000
The Raysun Nigeria Limited*
86.4
6,761,283
3,380,641
84.7
6,632,918
3,316,459
Akwa Ibom Investment
Corporation
10.1
787,407
329,757
10.1
787,407
393,704
Other shareholders.
3.5
280,806
204,350
5.2
409,171
204,585
100
7,829,496
3,914,748
100
7,829,496
3,914,748
On 2nd January 2022, The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave authority to The Raysun Nigeria Limited to proceed with the Mandatory Takeover Offer (MTO), for the 1,196,799,164 minority shares of the Company at N2.60 per share. Based on the MTO The Raysun Nigeria Limited acquired additional 128,365,129 ordinary shares from the minority shareholders.
Property, Plant and Equipment
Information relating to movement in property, plant and equipment during the year is disclosed in Note 11 to the financial statements.
Donations and sponsorship
The Company gave donations and provided sponsorship as follows:
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
Community Bursary Award
3,600
-
Donation of schools (Desks, Chairs and Books)
8,372
-
Donation of exercise books
2,922
-
Sponsorship of sports tournament
215
400
Sponsorship of beauty pageant
1,000
1,000
Donation to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria
200
100
16,309
1,500
In accordance with Section 43(2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 ("CAMA"), the Company did not make any donation or give gifts to any political party, political association or for any political purpose during the year (2021: Nil).
Business Review and Future Development
The Company intends to continue the fulfilment of its objectives as indicated in its Memorandum and Articles of Association.
