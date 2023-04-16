Champion Breweries : BREW. PLC.- QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

CHAMPION BREWERIES PLC

Annual Report and Financial Statements

For the year ended 31 December 2022

Directors' Report

The Directors are pleased to present the annual report of Champion Breweries Plc ("the Company"), together with the independent auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Legal Form and Principal Activity

The Company was incorporated in Nigeria as a limited liability company on 31 July 1974 and was later converted to a public limited liability company on 1 September 1992. The Company's principal activities continue to be brewing and packaging of Champion Lager Beer and Champ Malta as well as the provision of contract brewing services to Nigerian Breweries Plc, a related party within the Heineken group of the Netherlands, the ultimate parent. The immediate parent Company is The Raysun Nigeria Limited, a Company incorporated in Nigeria.

Operating Results

In 2022, the results of the Company were favorably impacted by increased sales volume during the period. A summary of the Company's operating results is shown below:

2022 Restated 2021 N'000 N'000 Revenue 12,288,893 9,559,079 Operating profit 2,271,277 1,827,474 Profit before tax 2,248,908 1,842,177 Income tax expense (662,930) (768,784) Profit after income tax 1,585,978 1,073,393 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax (25,587) 192,416

Dividend

The Directors did not recommend any dividend during the year (2021: Nil).

Board of Directors

The Directors are responsible for oversight of the business, long-term strategy and objectives, and oversight of the Company's risks. The Directors are also responsible for evaluating and directing the implementation of the Company's controls and procedures including, in particular, maintaining a sound system of internal control to safeguard shareholders' investments and the Company's assets.

Directors and their Interests

The names of directors who held office during the year as well as their interest in the issued shares of the Company as recorded in the Register of Members and / or notified by the Directors in compliance with Section

301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 were as follows:

2022 2021 Number of Ordinary Shares Dr. Elijah Akpan (Chairman)** - - Mr. Georgios Polymenakos (Greek) (Managing Director) * - - Mr. Thompson Owoka** 500,000 500,000 Alhaji Shuaibu Ottan** 165,916 165,916 Mrs. Helen Umanah** 8,110 8,110 Mr. Olufunminiyi Alabi** - - Mr. Samson Aigbedo** - - Mr. Kevin James Albert Santry (British)** - - Mr. Frederik Williem Kurt Linck (Dutch)** - - *Executive Director ** Non-executive Director

