Champion Iron : Corporate Governance Statement

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

In recognising the need for the highest standards of corporate behaviour and accountability, the Directors of Champion Iron Limited ("Champion" or the "Company") have adhered to the principles of corporate governance. A description of the main corporate governance practices is set out below. Unless otherwise stated, the practices have been in place since 25 August 2020, which is when they were adopted by the Board. The Whistleblower Policy was adopted on 5 January 2021 and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee Charter was adopted on 27 January 2021. The practices described in the Whistleblower Policy and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee Charter have been in place since the dates of their respective adoption.

The Company's corporate governance policies are available in the corporate governance section of its website at https://www.championiron.com/corporate-profile/corporate-governance-and-policies/. These policies and the Company's corporate governance practices for the year ended 31 March 2022 meet the requirements of both the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the 4th edition of the Australian Securities Exchange Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ("ASX Recommendations").

The Corporate Governance Statement and Table (Appendix I) was approved by the Board of the Company and is current as at 26 May 2022 (Sydney time) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3.

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the corporate governance of the Company. The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of the Company on behalf of shareholders, by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable.

As the Board acts on behalf of shareholders, it seeks to identify the expectations of shareholders, as well as other ethical expectations and obligations. In addition, the Board is responsible for setting the risk management framework, identifying areas of significant business risk and ensuring arrangements are in place to adequately manage and monitor those risks.

The primary responsibilities of the Board include:

setting the strategic aims of the Company and overseeing management's performance within that framework;

overseeing management's performance and the progress and development of the Company's strategic plan;

succession planning, including appointing, training and monitoring senior management;

determining the remuneration policy for the Board members and senior management;

overseeing the financial reporting, capital structures and material contracts matters and approving all financial statements and related reports to be filed with securities regulators and/or stock exchanges;

overseeing the monitoring of the principal risks of the Company's business and ensuring that a sound and effective risk management system and internal controls are in place;

satisfying itself as to the integrity of senior management and that senior management creates a culture of integrity throughout the Company;

ensuring that the Company's obligations to shareholders are understood and met;

ensuring the health, safety and well-being of employees in conjunction with the senior management team, including developing, overseeing and reviewing the effectiveness of the Company's occupational health and safety systems to ensure the well-being of all employees; and

ensuring an adequate system is in place for the proper delegation of duties for the effective operative day to day running of the Company without the Board losing sight of the direction that the Company is taking.

A more detailed outline of the roles and responsibilities of the Board of Directors can be found in the Board Charter section of the Company's corporate governance policies (https://www.championiron.com/corporate-profile/corporate-governance- and-policies).

The Company's operational performance is assessed on an ongoing basis by the Board to ensure that the operations and administration of the Company are being performed in alignment with expectations and risks identified by the Board.

Independent Directors

The Board periodically assesses the independence of each director having regard to the definition of independence set out in the ASX Recommendations, National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees and the criteria set out in the Board Charter. It is considered that all of the non-executive Directors of the Company during the year ended 31 March 2022 meet the criteria of an Independent Director.