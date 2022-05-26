Champion Iron : Corporate Governance Statement

In recognising the need for the highest standards of corporate behaviour and accountability, the Directors of Champion Iron Limited ("Champion" or the "Company") have adhered to the principles of corporate governance. A description of the main corporate governance practices is set out below. Unless otherwise stated, the practices have been in place since 25 August 2020, which is when they were adopted by the Board. The Whistleblower Policy was adopted on 5 January 2021 and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee Charter was adopted on 27 January 2021. The practices described in the Whistleblower Policy and the Environmental, Social and Governance Committee Charter have been in place since the dates of their respective adoption.
The Company's corporate governance policies are available in the corporate governance section of its website at https://www.championiron.com/corporate-profile/corporate-governance-and-policies/. These policies and the Company's corporate governance practices for the year ended 31 March 2022 meet the requirements of both the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and the 4th edition of the Australian Securities Exchange Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations ("ASX Recommendations").
The Corporate Governance Statement and Table (Appendix I) was approved by the Board of the Company and is current as at 26 May 2022 (Sydney time) in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 4.10.3.
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the corporate governance of the Company. The Board guides and monitors the business and affairs of the Company on behalf of shareholders, by whom they are elected and to whom they are accountable.
As the Board acts on behalf of shareholders, it seeks to identify the expectations of shareholders, as well as other ethical expectations and obligations. In addition, the Board is responsible for setting the risk management framework, identifying areas of significant business risk and ensuring arrangements are in place to adequately manage and monitor those risks.
The primary responsibilities of the Board include:
setting the strategic aims of the Company and overseeing management's performance within that framework;
overseeing management's performance and the progress and development of the Company's strategic plan;
succession planning, including appointing, training and monitoring senior management;
determining the remuneration policy for the Board members and senior management;
overseeing the financial reporting, capital structures and material contracts matters and approving all financial statements and related reports to be filed with securities regulators and/or stock exchanges;
overseeing the monitoring of the principal risks of the Company's business and ensuring that a sound and effective risk management system and internal controls are in place;
satisfying itself as to the integrity of senior management and that senior management creates a culture of integrity throughout the Company;
ensuring that the Company's obligations to shareholders are understood and met;
ensuring the health, safety and well-being of employees in conjunction with the senior management team, including developing, overseeing and reviewing the effectiveness of the Company's occupational health and safety systems to ensure the well-being of all employees; and
ensuring an adequate system is in place for the proper delegation of duties for the effective operative day to day running of the Company without the Board losing sight of the direction that the Company is taking.
The Company's operational performance is assessed on an ongoing basis by the Board to ensure that the operations and administration of the Company are being performed in alignment with expectations and risks identified by the Board.
Independent Directors
The Board periodically assesses the independence of each director having regard to the definition of independence set out in the ASX Recommendations, National Instrument 52-110 - Audit Committees and the criteria set out in the Board Charter. It is considered that all of the non-executive Directors of the Company during the year ended 31 March 2022 meet the criteria of an Independent Director.
Communication to Market & Shareholders
The Board aims to ensure that shareholders, on behalf of whom they act, are provided with full and timely information about the Company's activities and are informed of all information necessary to assess the performance of the Directors and the Company. Information is communicated to shareholders and the market through:
the Annual Report which is distributed to all shareholders;
the periodic reports which are lodged with the ASX and SEDAR and are available for shareholder scrutiny;
webinars and conference calls to update investors on a periodic basis;
other announcements made in accordance with ASX and TSX Listing Rules and continuous disclosure requirements; and
the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") and other meetings called to obtain approval for Board action as appropriate.
Board Composition
When the need for a new Director is identified, selection is based on the qualifications, skills, experience and expertise of prospective Directors, having regard to the present and future needs of the Company. Any Director so appointed must then stand for election at the next AGM of the Company.
Terms of Appointment as a Director
The Constitution of the Company provides that a Director must retire each year at each AGM. Each retiring Director is then eligible for re-election at the same AGM.
Diversity Policy
Workplace diversity includes, but is not limited to, gender, age, ethnicity and cultural background. The Company is committed to workplace diversity and recognises the benefits arising from employee and Board diversity and the importance of benefiting from all available talent. Accordingly, the Company has established a Diversity Policy which is available on the Company's website.
The Board has a commitment to promoting a corporate culture that is supportive of workplace diversity and encourages the transparency of its Board processes, review and the appointment of Directors. The Board is responsible for developing policies in relation to the achievement of measurable workplace diversity objectives and the extent to which they are linked to the Key Performance Indicators for the Board and Senior Executives.
The Company's workplace diversity strategies may include:
recruiting from a diverse range of candidates for all positions, including Board and executive officer positions;
articulating a corporate culture and adopting human resources policies as deemed appropriate to support diversity and an inclusive workplace and encourage female participation across a range of roles within the Company;
developing programs as deemed appropriate to encourage a diverse pool of skilled and experienced executive officer candidates, such as workplace development programs, mentoring programs and targeted training and development;
considering diversity when reviewing executive succession plans; and
reviewing and reporting on an annual basis in the Company's Annual Report and management proxy circular on the relative proportion of women and men in Board and executive officer positions and in the whole organization.
Board Committee
The Company has the following Board committees comprised of directors all of whom are independent non-executive directors.
Audit Committee
Ms Michelle Cormier (Chair), Mr Gary Lawler and Mr Andrew Love
Remuneration and Nomination
Mr Gary Lawler (Chairman), Mr Andrew Love and Ms Michelle Cormier
Committee
Environmental, Social and
Ms Louise Grondin (Chair), Mr Wayne Wouters and Ms Michelle Cormier
Governance Committee
With the appointment of the Committees, all audit matters, the nomination of new Directors; the setting, or review, of remuneration levels of Directors and Senior Executives; and the monitoring and review of all environment, social and governance risks affecting the Company are reviewed by the relevant Committee and approved by resolution of the Board (with abstentions for relevant Directors where there is a conflict of interest). Where the Board considers that particular expertise or information is required, which is not available from within the Board, appropriate external advice may be taken and received prior to a final decision being made by the Board.
Remuneration
The Constitution of the Company provides that the non-executive Directors may collectively be paid as remuneration for their services a fixed sum not exceeding the aggregate maximum sum per annum from time to time, as determined by the Company in a general meeting. The current aggregate maximum is C$1,750,000 per annum. A Director may be paid fees or other amounts as the Board may determine where a Director performs special duties or otherwise performs services outside the scope of the ordinary duties of a Director. A Director may also be reimbursed for out of pocket expenses incurred as a result of the performance of their role as a Director or any special duties requested of them by the Board.
Independent Professional Advice
Directors have the right, in connection with their duties and responsibilities as Directors, to seek independent professional advice at the Company's expense. Prior approval of the Chairman is required, which will not be unreasonably withheld.
Share Trading
The Board has adopted a Trading Policy, which complies with the requirements of ASX Listing Rule 12.12 and Canadian securities law. This policy regulates dealings by Directors, officers and employees in securities issued by the Company.
The Trading Policy, which is available on the Company's website, includes:
the Company's black out or closed periods during which trading in the Company's securities is not permitted;
restrictions on trading that apply to the Company's directors, officers and employees;
trading that is not subject to the policy and the exceptional circumstances in which directors, officers and employees may be permitted to trade during a prohibited period with prior written clearance and the procedure for obtaining written clearance;
the procedures to be followed prior to engaging in any trading in securities of the Company;
restrictions on directors, officers and employees from entering into transactions or arrangements which operate to limit the economic risk of their security holding in the Company without first seeking and obtaining written acknowledgement from the Board; and
disclosures to be made in Australia and Canada arising from any dealings in the Company's securities.
Whistleblower Policy
The Board has adopted a Whistleblower Policy, which is available on the Company's website (https://www.championiron.com/corporate-profile/corporate-governance-and-policies/), which sets out the procedures and provisions regarding the receipt, retention and treatment of reports of complaints received by the Company regarding conduct by the Company (including its related bodies corporate), or an officer or employee of the Company, which, in the view of the person making the report:
constitutes a violation of the Company's Code of Conduct, the Code of Ethics and Business Conduct of Quebec Iron Ore Inc. (as applicable) or any other code of conduct adopted by a subsidiary of the Company;
is dishonest, fraudulent, corrupt, unethical or constitutes other serious, improper conduct such as bribery;
is illegal (including theft, drug use/sale, violence or threatened violence and criminal damage against property);
constitutes an offence against, or a contravention of a provision of any Australian Commonwealth or State legislation, particularly theCorporations Act 2001 (Cth), any Canadian federal or provincial legislation or any other applicable legislation; or
involves the deliberate concealment of information that evidences any of the above.
Directors and officers must discharge their responsibilities with honesty and integrity having regard to the laws, customs and business practices of the jurisdiction in which the Company operates. Directors must take personal responsibility for all matters over which they have control, and for reporting any observed breaches of laws or regulation. It also requires that they do not act in ways which would lead others to question their commitment to the Company and its stakeholders.
APPENDIX I - CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT TABLE
Principal
Recommendation
Compliance
Reason for Non-compliance
Number
1. Lay solid foundation for management and oversight
1.1
A listed entity should have and disclose
The Board has adopted a formal Board
Not applicable.
only
a board charter setting out:
Charter setting out the responsibilities of
(a)
the
respective
roles
and
the
Board
and
management.
The
Company
has
also
adopted
a
specific
responsibilities
of
its board
mandate for the Chief Executive Officer.
and management; and
The
Board
Charter and
the
Chief
(b)
those
matters
expressly
Executive
Officer's
mandate
can
be
reserved
to the
board
and
accessed at the Company's website.
those
delegated
to
management.
1.2
Undertake appropriate checks before
The Company has a Remuneration and
Not applicable.
use
appointing a director or senior
Nomination Committee which assists the
executive or putting forward a person
Board in identifying and selecting
for election as a director and provide all
Directors.
The
Committee
undertakes
material
information
to
security
appropriate checks before putting forward
holders.
a person for election. All material
information is provided to security holders
when appointing Directors.
1.3
Each director and senior executive
All Directors and executives have a written
Not applicable.
should have a written agreement
agreement with the Company, which sets
setting out the terms of their
out the terms of their appointment.
appointment.
1.4
The company secretary should be
The Company has two company
Not applicable.
personal
accountable directly to the Board,
secretaries, one for each of Australia and
through the chair, on all matters to do
Canada. The company secretaries are
with the proper functioning of the
accountable to the Board and their roles
Board.
and responsibilities are outlined in the
Board Charter, which can be accessed at
the Company's website.
1.5
Establish a policy concerning diversity
The Company has adopted a Diversity
The Board has not yet
For
and disclose the policy or a summary
Policy, which can be accessed at the
developed formal objectives
of that policy.
Company's website.
regarding gender
diversity.
Disclose
in
each
annual
report
the
The Company has disclosed in its Annual
The Board aims to achieve
gender diversity as Director
measurable objectives for achieving
Report
the
proportion
of
women
and Senior Management
gender diversity set by the Board in
employees in the whole organization and
positions become vacant and
accordance with the diversity policy
in senior executive and Board positions.
appropriately
qualified
and progress towards
achieving
At the date
of
this
report
20%
of
the
candidates
become
them.
Company's Senior Executive team and
available.
Companies should disclose in each
25% of the Board are women.
annual report the proportion of women
employees in the whole organization,
women in senior executive positions
and women on the Board.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.