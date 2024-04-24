Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q/Q Change Q4 FY23 Y/Y Change Operating Data Waste mined and hauled (wmt) 6,498,700 6,993,200 (7)% 5,023,900 29 % Ore mined and hauled (wmt) 9,471,200 11,215,800 (16)% 9,193,800 3 % Material mined and hauled (wmt) 15,969,900 18,209,000 (12)% 14,217,700 12 % 0.69 Stripping ratio 0.62 11 % 0.55 25 % 9,349,100 Ore milled (wmt) 11,137,000 (16)% 9,054,600 3 % Head grade Fe (%) 28.7 29.4 (2)% 28.4 1 % Fe recovery (%) 80.2 81.4 (1)% 78.6 2 % Product Fe (%) 66.1 66.3 - % 66.1 - % Iron ore concentrate produced (wmt) 3,275,400 4,042,600 (19)% 3,084,200 6 % Iron ore concentrate sold (dmt) 2,968,900 3,227,500 (8)% 3,092,900 (4)%

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, 16.0 million tonnes of material were mined and hauled, compared to 14.2 million tonnes during the same period in 2023, an increase of 12%. This increase is attributable to the contribution of additional equipment, a higher utilization and availability of mining equipment, and reduced trucking cycle time associated with the construction of additional ramp accesses. Material mined and hauled during the previous quarter was 18.2 million tonnes, representing a quarter-on-quarter decrease of 12%, mainly attributable to the lower availability of loading equipment and winter conditions.

The stripping ratio of 0.69 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was expected and higher than the same prior-year period, compared to 0.62 in the previous quarter. As the Company deployed its strategy to push Bloom Lake beyond its nameplate capacity in the previous quarter to identify bottlenecks, this caused production volatility during the current quarter, and additional resources were allocated to waste removal. The Company plans to maintain higher stripping activities in accordance with the LoM plan over the next quarters.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the two plants at Bloom Lake processed 9.3 million tonnes of ore, compared to 9.1 million tonnes for the same prior-year period and 11.1 million tonnes in the previous quarter, an increase of 3% and a decrease of 16%, respectively. Ore processed during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was negatively impacted by longer than planned maintenance activities, unplanned outages as well as by advancing the schedule of an expected major maintenance of the second plant driven by additional production in the previous quarter. During the third quarter, the Company operated its plants above their expanded nominal capacity to confirm their full potential and also to identity and confirm bottlenecks, resulting in higher unscheduled maintenance activities during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

The iron ore head grade for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, was 28.7%, compared to 28.4% for the same period in 2023, and 29.4% during the previous quarter. The variation in head grade was within expected normal variations in the mine plan.

The Company's average Fe recovery rate was 80.2% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to 78.6% for the same period in 2023, and 81.4% during the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase in Fe recovery is attributable to work programs that aimed to increase throughput and ore recoveries. With continuous efforts made to optimize its recovery circuits, the Company expects to reach the LoM Fe recovery rate target of 82.0% in the near term.

With higher Fe recovery and comparable head grade, Bloom Lake produced 3.3 million wmt (3.2 million dmt) of high-grade iron ore concentrate during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 6% compared to 3.1 million wmt (3.0 million dmt) during the same period in 2023, and a decrease of 19% compared to the previous quarter.

3. Mining and Processing Operating Expenditures

For the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the cost of sales totalled approximately $227 million with a C1 cash cost of $77/dmt1, compared to $244.4 million with a C1 cash cost of $79.0/dmt1 for the same period in 2023, and $235.5 million with a C1 cash cost of $73.0/dmt1 in the previous quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in cash cost was mostly driven by lower fuel and explosives prices, and higher production, partially offset by higher than planned utilization of contractors to fill vacant positions as well as higher levels of planned and unplanned maintenance activities. Cash cost for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, continued to be negatively impacted by lower than expected run rate shipment levels to amortize mostly fixed handling costs at the port facilities in Sept-Îles.