The following Champion Iron Limited ("Champion" or the "Company") Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") has been prepared as of May 31, 2024. This MD&A is intended to supplement the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, and related notes thereto ("Financial Statements"), which have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001, Australian Accounting Standards, other authoritative pronouncements of the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB"), including Australian Interpretations and the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The Financial Statements and other information pertaining to the Company are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the ASX at www.asx.com.auand the Company's website at www.championiron.com.
Champion's management team ("Management") is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the Financial Statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls. Management is also responsible for ensuring that information disclosed externally, including the Financial Statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable.
Unless otherwise specified, all dollar figures stated herein are expressed in millions of Canadian dollars, except for: (i) tabular amounts, which are in thousands of Canadian dollars; and (ii) per share or per tonne amounts. The following abbreviations and definitions are used throughout this MD&A: US$ or U.S. dollar (United States dollar), C$ (Canadian dollar), Board (Board of Directors), t (tonnes), wmt (wet metric tonnes), dmt (dry metric tonnes), Mtpa (million tonnes per annum), M (million), km (kilometres), m (metres), FOB (free on board), Fe (iron ore), LoM (life of mine), Bloom Lake or Bloom Lake Mine (Bloom Lake Mining Complex), Phase II (Phase II expansion project), DR (direct reduction), DRPF (direct reduction pellet feed), Kami Project (Kamistiatusset project), GHG (greenhouse gas), G&A (general and administrative), P62 index (Platts IODEX 62% Fe CFR China index), P65 index (Platts IODEX 65% Fe CFR China index), C3 index (C3 Baltic Capesize index), EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), AISC (all-in sustaining costs) and EPS (earnings per share). The terms "Champion" or the "Company" refer to Champion Iron Limited and/or one, or more, or all of its subsidiaries, as applicable. The term "QIO" refers to Quebec Iron Ore Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and the operator of Bloom Lake.
This MD&A contains forward-looking statements. Particular attention should be given to the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of this MD&A, and to the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of this MD&A.
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
Certain financial measures used by the Company to analyze and evaluate its results are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios and supplementary financial measures. Each of these indicators is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. These indicators are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS and other financial measures included in this MD&A are: EBITDA and EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, available liquidity, cost of sales per dmt sold, C1 cash cost or total cash cost per dmt sold, AISC per dmt sold, cash operating margin, cash profit margin, gross average realized selling price per dmt sold, net average realized selling price per dmt sold or net average realized FOB selling price per dmt sold, and operating cash flow per share. When applicable, a quantitative reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure is provided in section 22 - Non- IFRS and Other Financial Measures of this MD&A.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
This MD&A includes certain information and statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "aims", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's ability to predict or control.
Specific Forward-Looking Statements
All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this MD&A that address future events, developments or performance that Champion expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, Management's expectations regarding:
- the Company's Phase II expansion project, its nameplate capacity, throughput, recovery rates, economic and other benefits, impact on nameplate capacity, permitting, compensation plans and associated costs;
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (continued)
Specific Forward-Looking Statements (continued)
- Bloom Lake's life of mine, recovery rates, production, economic and other benefits, updated reserves and resources, nameplate capacity and related opportunities and benefits, as well as potential increase thereof;
- the project to upgrade the Bloom Lake iron ore concentrate to a higher grade with lower contaminants and to convert approximately half of Bloom Lake's increased nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa to commercially produce a DR quality pellet feed iron ore, expected project timeline, economics, capital expenditure, budget and financing, production metrics, technical parameters, permitting and approvals, expected environmental footprint, pricing premiums, efficiencies, economic and other benefits and related engagement with prospective customers;
- the study evaluating the re-commissioning of the Pointe-Noire Iron Ore Pelletizing Facility to produce DR grade pellets, including its anticipated completion timeline, related joint venture and expected premium that high quality DRPF products will attract;
- the Kami Project's study, its purpose, including evaluating the potential to produce a DR grade product, expected project timeline, economics, production and financial metrics, technical parameters, expected environmental footprint, efficiencies and economic and other benefits and related engagement with stakeholders and strategic partners;
- the future declaration and payment of dividends and the timing thereof;
- the shift in steel industry production methods towards reducing emissions and green steel production methods, including expected rising demand for higher-grade iron ore products and related market deficit and higher premiums, and the Company's participation therein, contribution thereto and positioning in connection therewith, including related research and development and the transition of the Company's product offering (including producing high quality DRPF products) and expected benefits thereof;
- the cold pelletizing technology and its potential to substantially reduce emissions linked to the agglomeration of iron ore and related projects and initiatives;
- GHG and CO2 emissions reduction initiatives, objectives, targets and expectations;
- maintaining higher stripping activities;
- stockpiled ore levels, shipping and sales of accumulated concentrate inventories and related rehandling costs and their impact on the cost of sales;
- increased shipments of iron ore and related railway and port capacity and transportation and handling costs;
- the Company's safe tailings strategy, tailings investment plan and related investments and benefits;
- the impact of exchange rates on commodity prices and the Company's financial results;
- the relationship between iron ore prices and ocean freight costs and their impact on the Company;
- the impact of iron ore prices fluctuations on the Company and its financial results and the occurrence of certain events and their impact on iron ore prices and demand for high-grade iron ore products;
- the Company's cash requirements for the next twelve months, the Company's positioning to fund such cash requirements and estimated future interest payments;
- legal actions, including arbitration and class actions, their potential outcome and their effect on the consolidated financial position of the Company;
- production and recovery rate targets and the Company's performance and related work programs;
- pricing of the Company's products (including provisional pricing);
- the Company's tax position;
- the Company's expected iron ore concentrate production and sales;
- the Company's iron ore concentrate pricing trends compared the P65 index;
- available liquidity to support the Company's growth projects; and
- the Company's growth and opportunities generally.
Deemed Forward-Looking Statements
Statements relating to "reserves" or "resources" are deemed to be forward-looking statements as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, that the reserves and resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated and that the reserves can be profitably mined in the future. Actual reserves and resources may be greater or less than the estimates provided herein.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements (continued)
Risks
Although Champion believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements include, without limitation:
- the results of feasibility studies;
- changes in the assumptions used to prepare feasibility studies;
- project delays;
- timing and uncertainty of industry shift to green steel and electric arc furnaces ("EAF"), impacting demand for high-grade feed;
- continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions;
- general economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties;
- future prices of iron ore;
- future transportation costs;
- failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated;
- delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; and
- the effects of catastrophes and public health crises, including the impact of COVID-19, on the global economy, the iron ore market and Champion's operations,
as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of the Company's 2024 Annual Report and Annual Information Form for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, all of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the ASX at www.asx.com.auand the Company's website at www.championiron.com.
There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
Additional Updates
All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is given as of the date hereof or such other date or dates specified in the forward-looking statements and is based upon the opinions and estimates of Champion's Management and information available to Management as at the date hereof. Champion disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Champion cautions that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. Readers should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail.
1. Description of Business
Champion was incorporated under the laws of Australia in 2006 and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIA) and the Australian
Securities Exchange (ASX: CIA), and trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: CIAFF).
Champion, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located on the south end of the Labrador Trough, approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Bloom Lake is an open-pit operation with two concentrators that primarily source energy from renewable hydroelectric power. The two concentrators have a combined nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa and produce low contaminant high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate with a proven ability to produce a 67.5% Fe direct reduction quality iron ore concentrate. Benefiting from one of the highest purity resources globally, the Company is investing to upgrade half of the Bloom Lake mine capacity to a direct reduction quality pellet feed iron ore with up to 69% Fe. Bloom Lake's high-grade and low contaminant iron ore products have attracted a premium to the Platts IODEX 62% Fe iron ore benchmark. The Company ships iron ore concentrate from Bloom Lake by rail, to a ship loading port in Sept-Îles, Québec, and has delivered its iron ore concentrate globally, including in China, Japan, the Middle East, Europe, South Korea, India and Canada. In addition to Bloom Lake, Champion owns a portfolio of exploration and development projects in the Labrador Trough, including the Kamistiatusset Project, located a few kilometres south-east of Bloom Lake, and the Cluster II portfolio of properties, located within 60 km south of Bloom Lake.
2. Financial and Operating Highlights
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
Variance
2024
2023
Variance
2022
Iron ore concentrate produced (wmt)
3,275,400
3,084,200
6%
14,162,400
11,186,600
27%
7,907,300
Iron ore concentrate sold (dmt)
2,968,900
3,092,900
(4%)
11,643,700
10,594,400
10%
7,650,600
Financial Data (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Revenues
332,673
463,913
(28%)
1,524,294
1,395,088
9%
1,460,806
EBITDA1
85,099
195,709
(57%)
552,549
493,176
12%
925,817
EBITDA margin1
26 %
42 %
(38%)
36 %
35 %
3%
63 %
Net income
25,791
88,217
(71%)
234,191
200,707
17%
522,585
Adjusted net income1
25,791
88,217
(71%)
236,565
225,696
5%
537,768
Basic EPS
0.05
0.17
(71%)
0.45
0.39
15%
1.03
Diluted EPS
0.05
0.17
(71%)
0.44
0.38
16%
1.00
Adjusted EPS1
0.05
0.17
(71%)
0.46
0.44
5%
1.06
Net cash flow from operating activities
100,467
167,722
(40%)
474,585
235,984
101%
470,435
Dividend per ordinary share paid
-
-
-%
0.20
0.20
-%
0.10
Dividend per preferred share paid
-
-
-%
-
-
-%
0.03
Cash and cash equivalents
400,061
326,806
22%
400,061
326,806
22%
321,892
Total assets
2,689,551
2,315,269
16%
2,689,551
2,315,269
16%
1,989,230
Total non-current financial liabilities
508,367
448,201
13%
508,367
448,201
13%
251,365
Statistics (in dollars per dmt sold)
Gross average realized selling price1
166.3
183.2
(9%)
175.8
174.7
1%
225.9
Net average realized selling price1
112.1
150.0
(25%)
130.9
131.7
(1%)
190.9
C1 cash cost1
76.6
79.0
(3%)
75.9
73.9
3%
58.9
AISC1
88.0
85.7
3%
90.9
86.5
5%
73.1
Cash operating margin1
24.1
64.3
(63%)
40.0
45.2
(12%)
117.8
Statistics (in U.S. dollars per dmt sold)2
Gross average realized selling price1
123.4
135.5
(9%)
130.3
132.0
(1%)
181.1
Net average realized selling price1
82.9
110.9
(25%)
97.0
99.4
(2%)
153.3
C1 cash cost1
56.8
58.4
(3%)
56.3
55.9
1%
47.0
AISC1
65.3
63.4
3%
67.4
65.4
3%
58.3
Cash operating margin1
17.6
47.5
(63%)
29.6
34.0
(13%)
95.0
- This is a non-IFRS financial measure, ratio or other financial measure. The measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Financial Statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section 22 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures of this MD&A for
definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measure when applicable.
- See the "Currency" subsection of this MD&A included in section 7 - Key Drivers.
3. Quarterly Highlights
Operations and Sustainability
- No serious injuries or major environmental incidents reported in the quarter;
- Employee recordable injury frequency rate of 1.91 for the year, up from 1.53 in the previous year, which continues to compare favourably with Québec's open pit industry statistics;
- Proud partner of the 2024 First Nations Expedition, a 3,250 km snowmobile journey that carried the message of reconciliation, healing and hope;
- Met and exceeded most annual sustainability Key Performance Indicators ("KPI") detailed in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report, which incorporated industry best practice disclosure frameworks, including the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI"), Sustainability Accounting Standard Board ("SASB") and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). The 2023 Sustainability Report is available on the Company's website at www.championiron.com;
- Quarterly production of 3.3 million wmt (3.2 million dmt) of high-grade 66.1% Fe concentrate for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, down 19% from the previous quarter, and up 6% over the same period last year;
- Quarterly iron ore concentrate sales of 3.0 million dmt for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, down 8% and 4% from the previous quarter and the prior-year period, respectively; and
- The Company continues to seek improvements from the rail operator to receive contracted haulage services to ensure that Bloom Lake's production, as well as iron ore concentrate currently stockpiled at Bloom Lake, is hauled over future periods. Iron ore concentrate stockpiled at Bloom Lake reached 2.7 million wmt as at March 31, 2024.
Financial Results
- Revenues of $332.7 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, down 28% compared to the same period in 2023, and down 34% from the previous quarter, mainly attributable to lower net realized selling prices;
- Net cash flow from operating activities of $100.5 million for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to $167.7 million for the same period in 2023, and $162.6 million during the previous quarter;
- EBITDA of $85.1 million1 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, down 57% compared to the same period in 2023 and down 65% compared to the previous quarter, mainly as a result of lower revenues;
- Net income of $25.8 million with EPS of $0.05 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to $88.2 million with EPS of $0.17 for the same period in 2023, and $126.5 million with EPS of $0.24 for the previous quarter;
- C1 cash cost of $76.6/dmt1 (US$56.8/dmt)2 for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, compared to 79.0/dmt1 (US$58.4/ dmt)2 for the same period in 2023, and $73.0/dmt1 (US$53.6/dmt)2 in the previous quarter;
- Strong cash position at quarter-end with $400.1 million in cash and cash equivalents as at March 31, 2024, an increase of $12.7 million since December 31, 2023, and $73.3 million since the beginning of the financial year;
- Available liquidity to support growth initiatives, including amounts available from the Company's credit facilities, totalled $942.1 million1 at quarter-end, compared to $937.6 million1 as at December 31, 2023;
- Semi-annualdividend of $0.10 per ordinary share declared on May 30, 2024 (Montréal) / May 31, 2024 (Sydney), in connection with annual results for the period ended March 31, 2024.
- This is a non-IFRS financial measure, ratio or other financial measure. The measure is not a standardized financial measure under the financial reporting framework used to prepare the Financial Statements and might not be comparable to similar financial measures used by other issuers. Refer to the section 22 - Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures of this MD&A for definitions of these metrics and reconciliations to the most comparable IFRS measure when applicable.
- See the "Currency" subsection of this MD&A included in section 7 - Key Drivers.
3. Quarterly Highlights (continued)
DRPF Project Update
- The project, which consists of upgrading half of Bloom Lake's capacity to DR quality pellet feed iron ore up to 69% Fe, remains on schedule and on budget, with quarterly investments of $35.4 million and cumulative investment of $95.3 million, as at March 31, 2024, with total capital expenditures estimated at $470.7 million, as detailed in the study released in January 2023;
- The project commissioning is scheduled for the second half of calendar year 2025, subject to the completion of key construction milestones in the near term; and
- Actively engaging with prospective customers to eventually supply DR quality iron ore, including pricing premiums to the Company's existing high-purity iron ore concentrate.
Other Growth and Development
- Completed and filed the Kami Project study, pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and Chapter 5 of the ASX Listing Rules for the development of mining and processing of DR grade pellet feed iron ore facilities from the Kami mine. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities to improve the project's economics, advance permitting and engage in strategic partnership discussions prior to considering a final investment decision;
- Continued to evaluate DR pelletizing projects to further participate in the green steel supply chain and align with the accelerating industry transition to Direct Reduced Iron ("DRI") and EAF steelmaking; and
- Following the Company's strategy to push Bloom Lake beyond its nameplate capacity in the previous quarter, in order to identify and confirm bottlenecks, the team is now analyzing the investments required to increase Bloom Lake's nameplate capacity beyond 15 Mtpa over time.
4. Dividend on Ordinary Shares
The Board declared a sixth consecutive semi-annual dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share on May 30, 2024 (Montréal) / May 31, 2024 (Sydney), in connection with the annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. The Company's shareholders on record as at the close of business on June 14, 2024 (Montréal and Sydney), will be entitled to receive payment of the dividend on July 3, 2024 (Montréal and Sydney).
The Board will evaluate future dividends concurrently with the release of the Company's semi-annual and annual results.
For shareholders holding ordinary shares on the Australian share register, the dividend will be paid in Australian dollars. The dividend amounts received will be calculated by converting the dividend determined to be paid using the exchange rates applicable to Australian dollars five business days prior to the dividend payment date, as published by the Bank of Canada.
Additional details on the dividends and related tax information can be found on the Company's website at www.championiron.comunder the Investors - Dividend Informationsection.
5. DRPF Project Update
In January 2023, the Company completed the DRPF project's study to upgrade the Bloom Lake Phase II plant to produce approximately
7.5 Mtpa of DRPF quality iron ore with up to 69% Fe with a combined silica and alumina content below 1.2%. The study proposed a 30-month construction period with estimated capital expenditures of $470.7 million, including additional power and port-related infrastructure, resulting in a Net Present Value ("NPV") of $738.2 million and an Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 24.0% after tax.
The Board provided a final investment decision on January 30, 2024 (Montréal), to complete the DRPF project.
The DRPF project aims to capitalize on the steel industry's focus on reducing emissions and its associated impact on the raw material supply chain. Accordingly, production of a DRPF product would enhance the Company's ability to further contribute to the green steel supply chain by engaging with additional customers focused on the DRI and EAF steelmaking route, which reduces emissions in the steelmaking process by approximately half, compared to the traditional steelmaking route using Blast Furnaces ("BF") and Basic Oxygen Furnaces ("BOF") methods. By producing the DRPF product required for the DRI-EAF steelmaking process, the Company would contribute to a reduction in the use of coal in the conventional BF-BOF steelmaking method, which would significantly reduce global emissions. Benefiting from a rare high-purity resource, the Company has a unique opportunity to produce one of the highest DRPF quality products available on the seaborne market, for which Champion expects to attract a substantial premium over the Company's current high-grade 66.2% Fe iron ore concentrate.
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, detailed engineering work and on-site activities in preparation for upcoming civil work programs continued. The project remains on budget with quarterly investments of $35.4 million and a cumulative investment of $95.3 million, as at March 31, 2024.
The Company expects the construction work to reach its peak early in calendar year 2025 with commissioning in the second half of 2025, a timeline which is subject to the completion of key construction milestones expected in the near term.
Additional details on the DRPF project, including key assumptions and capital costs, can be found in the Company's press release dated January 26, 2023 (Montréal), available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the ASX at www.asx.com.auand on the Company's website at www.championiron.com.
The Company is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the DRPF project study and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the DRPF project study continue to apply and have not materially changed.
6. Green Steel Initiatives
With an increased focus on reducing GHG emissions in steelmaking processes, the steel industry is experiencing a structural shift in its production methods. This dynamic is expected to create additional demand for higher-purity iron ore products, as the industry transitions towards using reduction technologies to produce liquid iron, such as the use of DRI in EAF instead of traditional BF-BOF steelmaking. DR grade iron ore is generally pelletized to produce DR grade pellets. DR grade pellets are then processed in a DR reactor, removing oxygen from the iron oxide concentrate to produce metallic iron (DRI or HBI), which can be a substitute for or blended with scrap steel to produce steel in the EAF steelmaking method.
Accordingly, the Company continued to advance its research and development programs aimed at developing technologies and products to support the steelmaking transition from the BF-BOF method to the DRI-EAF method, while supporting emissions reduction in the BF-BOF process. Key to this strategy is the DRPF project, which is expected to produce an industry leading DR quality iron ore, enabling steelmakers to produce complex steels while reducing emissions through the DRI and EAF steelmaking route.
Emissions Reduction Initiatives
As part of its ongoing efforts to minimize the environmental impact of its operations, the Company continued with its commitments to reduce the intensity of its GHG emissions by 40% from its 2014 levels by 2030, which also considers Bloom Lake's increased nameplate capacity of 15 Mtpa, and to be carbon neutral by 2050. Towards this effort, the Company continued to work on establishing a specific list of GHG reduction initiatives, including electrification and energy efficiency projects required to enable the Company to reach its GHG emissions reduction objectives. Additionally, the Company completed an exercise to map emissions across its supply chain and identified a methodology to estimate its scope 3 emissions, enabling the team to identify emissions reduction opportunities. As the Company optimizes its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") related disclosures and works to align with industry best practices, new objectives were detailed in its 2023 Sustainability Report, including the identification of a list of specific projects that are expected to contribute to the 2030 target and the disclosure of the Company's first Scope 3 emissions aligned with the GHG Protocol. The 2023 Sustainability Report is available under the Company's website at www.championiron.com.
Acquisition of an Iron Ore Pelletizing Facility
On May 17, 2022, the Company entered into a definitive purchase agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire, via a wholly-owned subsidiary and upon satisfaction of certain conditions, the Pointe-Noire Iron Ore Pelletizing Facility located in Sept-Îles, adjacent to the port facilities. The Company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (the "MOU") with a major international steelmaker (the "Pellet Plant Partner") to complete a study to evaluate the re-commissioning of the Pellet Plant and produce DR grade pellets. The study will evaluate the investments required to re-commission the Pellet Plant while integrating up-to-date pelletizing and processing technologies.
The MOU sets out a framework for Champion and the Pellet Plant Partner to collaborate in order to complete the study. Subject to the study's positive findings and results, the MOU outlines a framework for a joint venture to produce DR grade iron ore pellets to sell to third-parties and the Pellet Plant Partner. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, Champion is required to comply with various undertakings in connection with the Pellet Plant, including a commitment to design and operate the project using electricity, natural gas, biofuels or renewable energy as main power sources.
7. Key Drivers
Iron Ore Concentrate Price
The price of iron ore concentrate is the most significant factor affecting the Company's financial results. As such, net income and cash flow from operating activities and the Company's development plan may, in the future, be significantly and adversely affected by a decline in the price of iron ore. The iron ore concentrate price fluctuates daily and is affected by several industries and macroeconomic factors beyond the Company's control. Due to the high-quality properties of its greater than 66% Fe iron ore concentrate, the Company's iron ore product has proven to attract a premium over the P62 index, widely used as the reference price in the industry. As such, the Company quotes its products based on the high-grade P65 index. The premium captured by the P65 index is attributable to steel mills recognizing that higher iron ore grades offer the benefit of optimizing output while also significantly decreasing CO2 emissions in the steelmaking process.
7. Key Drivers (continued)
Iron Ore Concentrate Price (continued)
During the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the P65 index averaged US$135.9, a decrease of 2% quarter-on-quarter and 3% compared to the corresponding period in 2023. Factors contributing to the downward pressure on iron ore prices can likely be attributed to a depressed Chinese real estate sector, low profit margins among steel mills and unseasonably elevated iron ore supply from Brazil, considering the typical seasonal impact of rainfalls in the period. However, some support was found based on expectations of additional monetary stimulus in China. Towards the end of March 2024, there was a slight rebound in the iron ore price, coinciding with the commencement of the Chinese construction season. Although the premium for high-grade iron ore over the P62 index remained near historical lows, impacted by depressed steelmaking profit margins and a lack of environmental controls in China, it increased by 19.1% from the previous quarter to an average of US$12.4.
According to the World Steel Association1, global crude steel production during the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, increased 1.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2023, totalling 468.7 million tonnes. This also represented an 8.6% increase from the previous three- month period. Despite additional economic measures to boost the real estate sector, China's crude steel production showed minimal year- over-year variation, with a marginal decline of 0.4%. In contrast, the world ex China increased 3.5% year-over-year, with a notable rebound in steel production originating from Europe, Ukraine and the Middle East.
US$ Spot Price of Iron Ore Fines per dmt (As per Platts IODEX Index)
$200
$180
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
Jun
Sep
Dec
Mar
'22
'22
'22
'22
'23
'23
'23
'23
'24
Average Monthly Iron Ore Price IODEX 65% Fe CFR China
Average Monthly Iron Ore Price IODEX 62% Fe CFR China
Champion recognizes revenues when the iron ore concentrate is delivered to the vessel. The quarterly gross realized selling price diverged from the quarterly P65 average index price mostly due to two pricing dynamics:
- Tonnage sold in the quarter under arrangements based on fixed P65 index prices of months prior to the beginning of the reporting quarter.
- Tonnage sold in the quarter under pricing arrangements when the selling price is based on the P65 index prices subsequent to the date of the sale, according to a mutually agreed final quotation period, which generally depends on the discharge date. Considering that vessels are subject to freight routes that usually take up to 55 days before reaching the port of discharge, these sales are influenced by the volatility of the P65 index prices after the date of the sale.
- For tonnage sold early in the reporting quarter, the final quotation period may be within the reporting quarter. Those volumes are typically most exposed to the back-ended months of the reporting quarter due to the aforementioned typical freight routes.
- For tonnage sold in the reporting quarter and for which the final quotation period is after the reporting quarter, the Company provisionally prices the sales based on the P65 index forward iron ore prices at quarter-end to estimate the selling price upon or after the vessel's arrival at the port of discharge. These tonnes are exposed to variations in iron ore index prices after the end of the quarter, in particular to the front months of the following quarter due to the aforementioned typical freight routes. The impact of iron ore price fluctuations, compared to the estimated price at the last quarter-end, is accounted for as a provisional pricing adjustment to revenues in the following quarter. Historically, sales volumes that remain exposed to provisional pricing adjustments at the end of quarters represent between approximately 30% to 70% of total quarterly sales volumes.
- https://www.worldsteel.org/
