Champion Iron Limited announced that at its AGM held on August 30, 2023, shareholders approved the appointment of Jessica McDonald as director. Ms. McDonald has been a corporate director since 2014 and has been certified by the Institute of Corporate Directors since 2017. She is currently a member of the board of directors of GFL Environmental Inc. and Foran Mining Corporation.

Ms. McDonald was also a director of Coeur Mining Inc. from 2018 to 2023, a director of Hydro One Limited from 2018 to 2022 and a director and chair of Trevali Mining Corporation between 2017 and 2020. From 2014 to 2017, Ms. McDonald was President and Chief Executive Officer of the BC Hydro and Power Authority, a clean energy utility with over $5.5 billion in annual revenue and more than 5,000 employees. Ms. McDonald is a director of Sustainable Development Technology Canada.

She acted as interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Post Corporation from April 2018 to March 2019 and was the chair of its board of directors between 2017 and 2020. Ms. McDonald served as the Chair of Powertech Labs, one of the largest testing and research laboratories in North America and a director of Powerex, an energy trading company. Ms. McDonald has extensive government experience, including serving as Deputy Minister to the Premier and Head of the BC Public Service.

Ms. McDonald holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of British Columbia, is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors and holds a certification in cybersecurity oversight from the National Association of Corporate Directors and Carnegie Mellon University.