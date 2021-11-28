Champion Iron : Newsletter November 2021

Presenting at the event was Agora Energiewende ("Agora"), a recognized group developing strategies for the transformation of industries across value-creation chains. The outcome of their study on the required shift in the steel industry at the summit, concluded that the 2020's will be a crucial timeframe for the steel industry to transition towards supporting such targets. The report highlights the need to address 70% of existing coal-based blast furnaces ("BF") worldwide which are expected to reach their end of operating life by 20305.

Agora outlines the crucial industry transition required in the next decade from BF and Basic Oxygen Furnace ("BoF"), which produce steel with iron ore and coal products as primary feedstock, towards direct reduced iron ("DRI") and electric arc furnaces ("EAF"), which produce steel from scrap material and DRI as primary feedstock. Agora outlined that this transition in the steelmaking route would be the main feasible method to reduce emissions in the industry, as the technology is already being deployed, while alternatives such as coal-based assets equipped with carbon capture and storage ("CCS") technologies may not be a viable solution to reach the reduction targets. The ripple effect of a transition from BF/BOF to DRI/EAF in steelmaking would increase DRI demand, which Agora estimated would rise to approximately 390 million tonnes ("Mt") by 20306.

Accordingly, and considering the minerals for climate action study published by the World Bank Organisation in 20207, metal demand from a global energy transition by 2050 would result in DRI demand ranking favourably compared to many battery metals.

Source: Champion Iron Limited, *The World Bank Organisation; ** Wood Mackenzie data

CHAMPION'S PRODUCTS AS A SOLUTION

While Champion's high-grade concentrate already contributes significantly to reduce emissions by nearly 10% compared to the use of low-grade iron ore in the BF/BOF steel making route 8, our Company has also commercially proven its ability to produce a 67.5% Fe DR quality concentrate, which can be used as feedstock for DRI/EAF. Additionally, the ongoing study to produce a 69% Fe direct reduction pellet feed would further position our Company to engage with DRI/EAF based steel producers and provide the ability for BF/BOF steel producer to reduce their emissions. Our Company views such high-grade iron ore products as a

