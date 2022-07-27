Champion Iron : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Annual Report

To receive and consider the Financial Report, together with the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's website: https://www.championiron.com/reports-maps/financial-reports- champion-iron/

Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, be adopted."

Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its directors (Directors).

Resolution 2 - Appointment of Director (Mr Michael O' Keeffe)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Michael O'Keeffe, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 3 - Appointment of Director (Mr David Cataford)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr David Cataford, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 4 - Appointment of Director (Mr Andrew J. Love)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Andrew J. Love, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 5 - Appointment of Director (Mr Gary Lawler)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Gary Lawler, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

2