    CIA   AU000000CIA2

CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

(CIA)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:15 2022-07-27 am EDT
4.830 AUD   -4.73%
CHAMPION IRON : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
07/26Goldman Sachs Sees Glut of Iron Ore Coming as Demand Weakens
MT
07/21RBC Capital Markets Says Iron Ore, Met Coal Prices Decline On Continued Weak Steel Demand
MT
Champion Iron : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

07/27/2022 | 12:02am EDT
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

CHAMPION IRON LIMITED

ABN 34 119 770 142

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (the AGM or the Meeting) of Champion Iron Limited (the Company) will be held at 1000 Gauchetiere Street West, Suite 2500, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 0A2 at 6.00 pm (Montreal time) on 24 August 2022, which corresponds to 8.00 am (Sydney time) on 25 August 2022, for the purposes of transacting the business set out below.

The Company encourages all Shareholders to participate in the AGM by attending in person or by appointing a proxy to attend on their behalf. You will be able to listen to an audio livestream of the AGM but you will not be able to vote or ask questions via

the

livestream.

To

listen

to

the

audio

livestream,

go

to

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560859&tp_key=3b3071385e. A summary of the information

Shareholders and proxyholders will need to attend the Meeting is provided below.

If you have any questions or need more information about voting your Shares (as defined below), please contact the Company's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, by calling 1-866-581-0508 (toll free in North America), 416-867-2272 (collect call outside North America), 1-800-155-612 (toll free in Australia) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

AGENDA

ORDINARY BUSINESS

Annual Report

To receive and consider the Financial Report, together with the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

The Annual Report can be accessed on the Company's website: https://www.championiron.com/reports-maps/financial-reports- champion-iron/

Resolution 1 - Remuneration Report

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the Remuneration Report, as set out in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, be adopted."

Note: The vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Company or its directors (Directors).

Resolution 2 - Appointment of Director (Mr Michael O' Keeffe)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Michael O'Keeffe, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 3 - Appointment of Director (Mr David Cataford)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr David Cataford, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 4 - Appointment of Director (Mr Andrew J. Love)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Andrew J. Love, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 5 - Appointment of Director (Mr Gary Lawler)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Gary Lawler, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 6 - Appointment of Director (Ms Michelle Cormier)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Ms Michelle Cormier, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 7 - Appointment of Director (Mr Wayne Wouters)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Wayne Wouters, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 8 - Appointment of Director (Mr Jyothish George)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Mr Jyothish George, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

Resolution 9 - Appointment of Director (Ms Louise Grondin)

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, Ms Louise Grondin, who automatically retires in accordance with Clause 3.12(c)(i) of the Company's constitution and being eligible, be re-elected as a member of the Company's Board of Directors."

SPECIAL BUSINESS

Resolution 10 - Approval of Amendments to the Company's Constitution

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as a special resolution:

"That the constitution of the Company be amended as set out in the document tabled at the AGM and described in the Explanatory Statement."

By order of the Board Pradip Devalia Company Secretary 20 July 2022



Disclaimer

Champion Iron Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 04:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 608 M 1 248 M 1 248 M
Net income 2023 424 M 329 M 329 M
Net cash 2023 78,5 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,52x
Yield 2023 6,07%
Capitalization 2 344 M 1 819 M 1 819 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Champion Iron Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAMPION IRON LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 4,53 CAD
Average target price 7,15 CAD
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David Cataford Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
William Michael O'Keeffe Executive Chairman
Alexandre Belleau General Manager-Project & Innovation
Andrew John Love Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary K. Lawler Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMPION IRON LIMITED-8.09%1 797
NUCOR7.09%32 027
ARCELORMITTAL-17.94%19 913
TATA STEEL LIMITED-14.58%14 729
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.-14.21%13 493
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.12.78%13 208