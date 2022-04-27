Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Champion Microelectronic Corporation
  News
  Summary
    3257   TW0003257002

CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC CORPORATION

(3257)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-25
69.70 TWD   +0.29%
05:25aCHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC : Announcement of 2022Q1 consolidated financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors
PU
04/13CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC : Announcement of the company resolution of the transfer of treasury shares to employees' stock subscription base date
PU
04/13CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors for the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends
PU
Summary 
Summary

Champion Microelectronic : Announcement of 2022Q1 consolidated financial report has been approved by the Board of Directors

04/27/2022 | 05:25am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC CORP.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/27 Time of announcement 17:03:09
Subject 
 Announcement of 2022Q1 consolidated financial
report has been approved by the Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/04/27 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/04/27
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:N/A
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/03/31
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):197,785
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):105,184
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):56,901
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):74,978
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):66,720
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):66,720
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.84
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):2,055,949
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):631,882
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):1,424,067
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Champion Microelectronic Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 09:24:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 296 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net income 2021 401 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
Net cash 2021 1 045 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 564 M 189 M 189 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Champion Microelectronic Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hsin Nien Huang General Manager
Chih Hsien Shih Head-Finance
Kao Chung Tsai Chairman
Hung Chen Lin Deputy General Manager-Operations
Yaw Wen Hu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMPION MICROELECTRONIC CORPORATION1.31%189
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-11.22%482 138
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.12%470 454
BROADCOM INC.-15.83%228 666
INTEL CORPORATION-11.61%186 116
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.63%155 302