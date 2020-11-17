Champions Oncology : Announces the Launch of Lumin Bioinformatics, Its New Oncology Data-Driven SaaS Program

Log in
11/17/2020 | 12:39pm EST

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a leading global oncology technology solutions provider that is transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker and data platforms, announced today the launch of its new proprietary SaaS program known as Lumin Bioinformatics. By leveraging Champions' large cancer dataset, which is unique for its substantial depth of characterization, combined with many other published cancer datasets, Lumin provides users with a vast database of tumor characterization that can be used for computational research. The software, which is purchased as a yearly subscription, also provides sophisticated analytic tools that are utilized to interrogate the data for associations between molecular and various phenotypic features, including thousands of drug responses, clinical annotations, prior treatment histories, and genetic dependencies. Insights developed using Lumin can provide the basis for biomarker hypotheses, reveal potential mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, and guide the direction of additional preclinical evaluations.

Ronnie Morris, MD, President and CEO, said 'The launch of Lumin Bioinformatics is an exciting step forward in our strategy to deploy the unique dataset that we have established over the past decade. Our data is distinct in its depth of characterization, providing a powerful foundation for computational analyses. Lumin harnesses this power and facilitates access to it for a deeper understanding of therapeutic programs and tumor cell biology. We're excited to see how it can impact the direction of our customers' research programs.'

'Lumin Bioinformatics overcomes many of the computational challenges our customers experience', said Michael Ritchie, PhD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer at Champions Oncology. 'Most of the biopharma organizations we work with do not have large bioinformatic teams, nor access to such a robust dataset. Lumin fills these gaps by making extremely complex computational analyses accessible to a broader audience.'

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology is a technology-driven research organization that provides transformative end-to-end research and development solutions, ranging from in vitro cell line assessments, modeling treatment in the clinic using highly predictive patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, as well as assessing clinical patient samples with sophisticated biomarker platforms. Champions Oncology is actively engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to accelerate the development of oncology therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.ChampionsOncology.com.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA
Sr. Director, Head of Marketing
Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

Website: https://www.championsoncology.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/championsoncology/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/champions-oncology-inc-/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChampionsOncol1
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/championsoncology/

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

Disclaimer

Champions Oncology Inc. published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 17:38:00 UTC
