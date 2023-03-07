Advanced search
    CHX   US15872M1045

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

(CHX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:47:00 2023-03-07 pm EST
31.85 USD   -1.80%
ChampionX : Investor Day Presentation

03/07/2023 | 12:16pm EST
Investor Day

Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Notices & Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This investor presentation contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, statements related to ChampionX's expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of ChampionX's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" in ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in ChampionX's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This investor presentation, and the related discussions, contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please refer to the appendix herein for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and definitions and calculation methodologies of defined terms used in this investor presentation.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow, free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio, adjusted net operating profit, and net debt are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non- GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX's overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures, including net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX, cash flows from operating activities and total long-term debt is included in the appendix herein.

2

Today's Presenters

Soma Somasundaram

Deric Bryant

Paul Mahoney

Saurabh Nitin

Ali Raza

Rob Galloway

Ken Fisher

President and

Chief Operating Officer

President,

Senior Vice President,

Senior Vice President

President, Drilling

Executive Vice President and

Chief Executive Officer

and President,

Production & Automation

Emissions Technologies

and Chief Digital Officer

Technologies

Chief Financial Officer

Chemical Technologies

Technologies

Motivated and passionate team focused on:

Our purpose-driven journey Delivering for customers

Creating value for our shareholders

3

Today's Agenda

Time

Topic

Presenter

1 - 1:30 p.m.

Welcome and ChampionX introduction

Soma Somasundaram

Business presentations

Deric Bryant

Chemical Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies

Paul Mahoney

1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Break - 15 minutes

Saurabh Nitin

Emissions Technologies

Digital Technologies

Ali Raza

Drilling Technologies

Rob Galloway

3:30 - 4:45 p.m.

ChampionX Tradeshow and Interactive Exhibits

4:45 - 5:30 p.m.

Financial summary and outlook

Ken Fisher

Closing and Q&A

Leadership Panel

5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Reception

4

Key Messages You Will Hear Today

1

Leading global energy production optimization solutions provider

2

Attractive growth pathways across the business portfolio

3

Well positioned to help decarbonize energy production operations

4

Differentiated and sustainably strong free cash flow profile

5

Capital allocation framework focused on value creation for shareholders

5

Compelling

Investment

Opportunity

Investment

aligned

with driving

through-cycle

total returns

for our

shareholders

Disclaimer

ChampionX Corporation published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
