    CHX   US15872M1045

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

(CHX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 25/10/2022 BST
24.67 USD   +1.98%
10:37pChampionx : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:11pChampionX Q3 Adjusted EPS, Revenue Rise; Share Buyback Program Expanded
MT
10:08pChampionx : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call
PU
ChampionX : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

10/25/2022 | 10:08pm BST
Earnings Conference Call

Third Quarter 2022

October 26, 2022

8:00am Central Time

Notices & Disclaimers

Forward-Looking Statements

This investor presentation contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, statements related to ChampionX's expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of ChampionX's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" in ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in ChampionX's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This investor presentation, and the related discussions, contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please refer to our earnings release for the third quarter 2022 results for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and definitions and calculation methodologies of defined terms used in this investor presentation. For additional information about our non-GAAP financial measures, see our filings with the SEC.

About Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this presentation presents non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin, provide useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations because they reflect the core operating results of our businesses and help facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. In addition, free cash flow and free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio are used by management to measure our ability to generate positive cash flow for debt reduction and to support our strategic objectives. Although management believes the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures are good tools for internal use and the investment community in evaluating ChampionX's overall financial performance, the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures is included in the financial tables accompanying our earnings release for the third quarter 2022 results.

2

Copyright 2022 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

Soma Somasundaram

President and Chief Executive Officer

3

Copyright 2022 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

Distinctive Strategic Vision and Operating Philosophy

Customer Advocates

People Oriented

Technology with Impact

Driven to Improve

4

Copyright 2022 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

Third Quarter 2022 ChampionX Highlights

Continuing To Build Momentum

  • Robust top-line growth
    • Six consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth
    • Revenue eclipsed $1 billion for the first time
  • Positive adjusted EBITDA margin momentum
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3% is highest level since our transformational merger
    • On track to deliver targeted exit 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin of 18%
    • Income before income taxes margin of 3.7%
  • Strong free cash flow generation
    • Free cash flow of $167 million represented 101% of adjusted EBITDA
    • Cash flows from operating activities of $187 million
  • Demonstrating commitment to return capital to shareholders
    • Returned 57% of free cash flow to shareholders in Q3
    • Board approved increase in share repurchase authorization to $750 million
    • Targeting at least 60% of free cash flow returned to shareholders, through-the-cycle

Note: See ChampionX Third Quarter 2022 earnings release and the appendix herein for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (FCF).

Copyright 2022 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ChampionX Corporation published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 704 M - 3 223 M
Net income 2022 212 M - 185 M
Net Debt 2022 300 M - 261 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,0x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 4 909 M 4 909 M 4 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 99,2%
Managers and Directors
Sivasankaran Somasundaram President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenneth M. Fisher Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Daniel Wayne Rabun Chairman
Mark Eley SVP-Marketing, Technology & Communication
Alina Parast Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMPIONX CORPORATION19.69%4 909
TENARIS S.A.64.60%17 686
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.-19.05%4 534
DRIL-QUIP, INC.24.49%842
SINOPEC OILFIELD EQUIPMENT CORPORATION-13.35%799
SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT AG61.87%779