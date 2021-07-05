ChampionX : Acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc.
07/05/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
ChampionX Acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc.
July 5, 2021
Forward-Looking Statements
This investor presentation contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, statements related to ChampionX's expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of ChampionX's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" in ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in ChampionX's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.
Scientific Aviation:
Market Leader In Methane Emissions Monitoring Solutions
More than a decade of experience in atmospheric sciences / wind modelling
Company founded in 2010 in Boulder, Colorado by Stephen Conley, Ph.D.
Highly regarded atmospheric scientist
Pioneering scientific work on wind measurement and quantifying emissions
Offers full suite of methane emissions monitoring solutions
Began focused on plane-based measurements of air pollutants and greenhouse gases
Evolved the portfolio to include:
Drone-basedmethane emissions detection system (2018)
