ChampionX : Acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc.

07/05/2021 | 05:08pm EDT
ChampionX Acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc.

July 5, 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This investor presentation contains statements relating to future actions and results, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to, among other things, ChampionX's market position and growth opportunities. Forward-looking statements include, statements related to ChampionX's expectations regarding the performance of the business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources of ChampionX. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in economic, competitive, strategic, technological, tax, regulatory or other factors that affect the operation of ChampionX's businesses. You are encouraged to refer to the documents that ChampionX files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" in ChampionX's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in ChampionX's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on ChampionX's forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the day they are made and ChampionX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

2

Copyright 2021 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

Scientific Aviation:

Market Leader In Methane Emissions Monitoring Solutions

  • More than a decade of experience in atmospheric sciences / wind modelling
    • Company founded in 2010 in Boulder, Colorado by Stephen Conley, Ph.D.
      • Highly regarded atmospheric scientist
      • Pioneering scientific work on wind measurement and quantifying emissions
  • Offers full suite of methane emissions monitoring solutions
    • Began focused on plane-based measurements of air pollutants and greenhouse gases
    • Evolved the portfolio to include:
      • Drone-basedmethane emissions detection system (2018)
      • Market-leadingground-based continuous fence-line monitoring solution (2020)
  • Well aligned with energy industry efforts to reduce GHG emissions
    • Given methane has 80+ times the warming impact of carbon dioxide, our customers are particularly focused on methane emissions monitoring technologies
    • Joint energy industry partnership study (Project Falcon) launched in March 2021
      • Focused on the optimal deployment of continuous methane monitoring technology, using Scientific Aviation's SOOFIE (Systematic Observations of Facility Intermittent Emissions) system for the study

3

Copyright 2021 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

Evolution of Scientific Aviation's Portfolio of

Methane Emissions Detection Solutions

Plane-basedDrone-basedGround-based

  • Introduced in 2010
  • Ideally suited for surveying large areas
  • Introduced in 2018
  • Enables measurement of individual pieces of equipment on the site
  • SOOFIE (Systematic Observations of Facility Intermittent Emissions) fence-line solution introduced in 2020

4

Copyright 2021 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

SOOFIE Is Scientific Aviation's Continuous Fence-Line Emissions Monitoring Solution

  • SOOFIE introduced in 2020
    • Enables continuous site monitoring for methane emissions
    • Proprietary algorithms automatically identify anomalies and send alerts to designated recipients
    • Triangulation allows for identification of source location
    • Already 800+ SOOFIE installations in the field
  • Joint energy industry partnership study (Project Falcon) launched in March 2021
    • Six-monthstudy is focused on the optimal deployment of continuous methane monitoring technology, with SOOFIE being used by partnership members for the study

5

Copyright 2021 ChampionX. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ChampionX Corporation published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 21:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
