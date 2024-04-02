Tesla's Deliveries Fall for First Time Since 2020

The carmaker's first-quarter vehicle sales declined 8.5%, stoking further concern about the company's growth prospects.

SLB to Buy ChampionX in $7.8 Billion Oilfield Services Deal

The oilfield services giant said it agreed to buy ChampionX in a move to expand its presence in the less cyclical production and recovery space.

Paychex Stock Falls as Revenue Misses Estimates

The payroll services company posted fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion, missing analysts' estimates for $1.46 billion.

Disney Winning Proxy Fight Against Trian With More Than Half of Votes Cast

BlackRock and T. Rowe Price are among the major investors backing Disney; voting continues through April 3 meeting.

Medicare Keeps Getting Tougher for Health Insurers

Managed care stocks are set to fall due to disappointment with the government's decision not to revise the 2025 Medicare payment proposal.

Regulator Probes BlackRock and Vanguard Over Huge Stakes in U.S. Banks

The FDIC is scrutinizing whether the index-fund giants are sticking to passive roles when it comes to their investments in U.S. banks.

The Dollar-Store Showdown Comes Down to Real Estate

Dollar General, located mostly in rural areas, plans to expand, while the more urban-focused Family Dollar will close hundreds of stores.

China Developers' Shares Suspended in Hong Kong

Several Chinese developers' shares have been suspended from trading in Hong Kong due to their failure to meet the deadline for publishing last year's annual results, another sign of the turmoil in the country's real-estate sector.

Two Members of Warner Bros. Discovery's Board Resign to Resolve Antitrust Concerns

Steven Miron and Steve Newhouse have ties to cable provider Charter, which Justice Department says competes with WBD.

Xiaomi Shares Jump After Launch of Its First Electric Vehicle

Xiaomi's shares surged after the tech company unveiled its maiden electric vehicle, a competitively-priced sedan vying against Tesla and others for market share in China's crowded EV space.

