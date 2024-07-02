July 2 (Reuters) - SLB said on Tuesday it has received a second request for additional information from the United States Department of Justice along with ChampionX in connection with its review the acquisition. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
