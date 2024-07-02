ChampionX Corporation is engaged in offering chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Companyâs Production Chemical Technologies segment offers products and services that cover a range of onshore, offshore, and oil sands chemical solutions in production and midstream operations. Its Production & Automation Technologies segment offers products, technologies, and services that facilitate the extraction of oil and gas through artificial lift and digital automation applications. It designs, manufactures, markets a full range of artificial lift equipment, end-to-end automation, and digital solutions, and other production equipment and emissions monitoring solutions. Its Drilling Technologies segment offers polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) inserts, bearings, valves, and mining tools. Its Reservoir Chemical Technologies segment offers chemistry-oriented solutions and technologies.

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment