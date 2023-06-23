LAGOS, JUNE 22, 2023

RESOLUTIONS PASSED AT THE 39TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC

The members of Chams Holding Company Plc, at its 39th Annual General Meeting held virtually via https://www.youtube.com/@chamsgroup/streams at 10:00am on June 21, 2023, proposed and passed the following resolutions.

ORDINARY BUSINESS

That the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Reports of the Directors, Auditors and Statutory Audit Committee thereon submitted to the meeting be received and adopted.

That Sir Ayobola Abiola be and is hereby elected as a Non-Executive Director.

That Mr. Mohammed Bashir Yunusa be and is hereby elected as a Non-Executive Director.

That Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan be and is hereby elected as the Group Managing Director of the Company.

That Mr. Segun Oloketuyi retiring by rotation be and is hereby duly re-elected as a Non-Executive Director.

That Mrs. Olamojiba Bakare retiring by rotation be and is hereby duly re-elected as a Non-Executive Director.

That the Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorised to fix the remuneration of the Auditors (Messrs. PKF Professional Services) for the year ending December 31, 2022.

That the remuneration of Managers of the Company be and is hereby disclosed on page 91 of the 2020 Annual Reports and Accounts.

That pursuant to Section 404(3) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Company be and is hereby appointed till the completion of the Company's next Annual General Meeting. The following are to constitute the membership of the Audit Committee: