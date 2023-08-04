Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
Ordinary Shares
instrument, type of instrument
a)
Identification Code
ISIN: NGCHAMS00001
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
b)
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
500,000 units at N1.06 per share
897,114 units at N1.16 per share
1,500,000 units at N1.27 per share
99,905 units at N1.34 per share
150,095 units at N1.35 per share
d)
Aggregate information
-
Aggregated volume
3,147,114 units
-
Price
between N1.06 and N1.35
Date of Transaction
July 03, 2023
e)
f)
Place of Transaction
Lagos, Nigeria
Yetunde Emmanuel
Company Secretary
Board of Directors Sir. Demola Aladekomo (Chairman), Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan (Group Managing Director), Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, Mrs. Ola Bakare,Alh. Yusufu A. Modibbo, Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo, Dr. Mohammed Santuraki, Sir. Ayobola Abiola.
Chams Holding Company Plc (formerly Chams Plc) specializes in technology services based on the use of prepaid cards and identification chip cards. The activity is organized round two sectors:
- operation of an electronic payment and data and identity management platform: activity ensured with governmental organizations, companies, financial institutions, educational institutions, etc.;
- other: primarily management of an online transaction processing portal (bill payment, hotel booking, online sales, etc.).
Nigeria accounts for all net sales.