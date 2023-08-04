LAGOS, JULY 3, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDER

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Olaniyan oluwamayowa christiana

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Managing Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Chams Holding Company Plc

Legal Entity Identifier

029200562G0K0C6A5A70

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

Ordinary Shares

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification Code

ISIN: NGCHAMS00001

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

b)

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

500,000 units at N1.06 per share

897,114 units at N1.16 per share

1,500,000 units at N1.27 per share

99,905 units at N1.34 per share

150,095 units at N1.35 per share

d)

Aggregate information

-

Aggregated volume

3,147,114 units

-

Price

between N1.06 and N1.35

Date of Transaction

July 03, 2023

e)

f)

Place of Transaction

Lagos, Nigeria

Yetunde Emmanuel

Company Secretary

Board of Directors Sir. Demola Aladekomo (Chairman), Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan (Group Managing Director), Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, Mrs. Ola Bakare,Alh. Yusufu A. Modibbo, Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo, Dr. Mohammed Santuraki, Sir. Ayobola Abiola.

