Chams Holding Company Plc (formerly Chams Plc) specializes in technology services based on the use of prepaid cards and identification chip cards. The activity is organized round two sectors: - operation of an electronic payment and data and identity management platform: activity ensured with governmental organizations, companies, financial institutions, educational institutions, etc.; - other: primarily management of an online transaction processing portal (bill payment, hotel booking, online sales, etc.). Nigeria accounts for all net sales.