    CHAMS   NGCHAMS00001

CHAMS PLC

(CHAMS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-13
0.2300 NGN   -8.00%
Chams : Appointment of new director
PU
03/13Chams : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/31Chams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
CHAMS : APPOINTMENT OF NEW DIRECTOR

03/15/2023 | 06:10am EDT
CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC

LAGOS, 14TH MARCH, 2023

APPOINTMENT OF NEW NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Chams Holding Company Plc (Chams or the Company) wishes to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public of the appointment of MR. MOHAMMED BASHIR YUNUSA as a Non-Executive Director of Chams Holding Company Plc with effect from January 1, 2023.

EXECUTIVE PROFILE OF MR. MOHAMMED BASHIR YUNUSA

Mr. Mohammed Bashir-Yunusa is a seasoned financial technology professional with over 12 years' experience in deal structuring, mergers and acquisitions, corporate and retail finance, business strategy, digital transformation, and noninterest banking operations.

He graduated with distinction from an accounting diploma program, and he also holds a BSc (Hons) in Business Administration (Finance) both from Ahmadu Bello University. He furthered his studies by earning an MSc in Strategic Planning from Heriot-Watt University and possesses numerous executive qualifications, most recently a Post graduate Diploma in Strategy and Innovation from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford.

He pioneered the launch of Sterling Alternative Finance one of Nigeria's fastest-growing non- interest banks and ensuring that the non-interest arm, which was established in 2015 under the auspices of Sterling Bank Nigeria continues to record astounding successes.

Mohammed presently oversees a team that is upending the financial technology sector as the Director of Innovations and Digital Business Solutions at Sterling Alternative Finance, the non- interest division of Sterling Bank Plc.

YETUNDE EMMANUEL

COMPANY SECRETARY/LEGAL ADVISER

Board of Directors

Sir. Demola Aladekomo (Chairman), Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan (Group Managing Director), Mr. Segun Oloketuyi, Mrs. Ola Bakare, Alh. Yusufu A. Modibbo, Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo, Dr. Mohammed Santuraki, Sir. Ayobola Abiola.

Disclaimer

Chams plc published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 10:09:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
