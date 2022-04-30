Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Chams Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAMS   NGCHAMS00001

CHAMS PLC

(CHAMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  04-28
0.2100 NGN    0.00%
05:57aCHAMS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/21CHAMS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/31CHAMS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHAMS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/30/2022 | 05:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2022

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022

Contents

Page

Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4-5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6-7

Statement of Cash Flow

8

Notes to the Financial Statement

9-13

2

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended March 31st , 2022

Group Account Unaudited 2022

Q1 (Jan-March)

Group Account Unaudited 2021

Q1 (Jan-March)

Group Account

Audited 2021

Chams Plc

Unaudited 2022

Q1 (Jan-March)

Chams Plc

Unaudited 2021

Q1 (Jan-March)

Chams Plc Audited 2021

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Revenue

860,897

734,308

3,324,752

35,666

105,070

283,396

Cost of Sales

(645,777)

(496,739)

(2,579,071)

(27,843)

(30,596)

(219,263)

Gross Profit

215,120

237,569

745,681

7,824

74,473

64,132

Other operating Income

54,853

14,861

373,371

47,653

14,171

131,844

Administrative Expenses

(242,585)

(265,032)

(1,516,800)

(49,073)

(124,386)

(207,143)

Operating Profit/( Loss)

27,388

(12,602)

(397,748)

6,404

(35,742)

(11,167)

Finance expense

(30,889)

(31,900)

(171,696)

(21,242)

(31,900)

(101,082)

Finance Income

19,276

1,972

76,416

3,480

1,972

14,316

(Loss)/Profit before Taxation

15,776

(42,530)

(493,028)

(11,358)

(65,670)

(97,933)

Taxation expense (Provision)

(6)

(6)

133,110

133,150

Profit/(Loss) after Taxation

15,769

(42,536)

(359,918)

(11,358)

(65,670)

35,217

Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment

Disposal

Profit on disposal of asset

Other Income

Total Comprehensive Income

15,769

(42,536)

(359,918)

(11,358)

(65,670)

35,217

Profit/Loss for the period attributable to :

Owners of the company

(36,461)

(299,972)

(11,358)

(65,670)

35,217

Non controlling interest

15,769

(6,075)

(59,944)

-

-

-

-

-

Income after taxation

15,769

(42,536)

(359,916)

(11,358)

(65,670)

35,217

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of Parent

(36,461)

(299,972)

35,217

Non controlling interest

(6,075)

(59,944)

-

-

(42,536)

(359,916)

-

-

35,217

Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo)

0.33k

(0.78)k

(6.39)

(0.24k)

(1.40)k

0.75K

Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo)

0.33k

(0.78)k

(6.39)

(0.24k)

(1.40)k

0.75k

3

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position for the period ended March 31st , 2022

Assets

Chams Group

Unaudited

Q1 2022

N'000

Chams Group

Unaudited

Q1 2021

N'000

Chams Group

Audited 2021 N'000

Chams Plc Unaudited

Q1 2022

N'000

Chams Plc Unaudited

Q1 2021

N'000

Chams Plc

Audited 2021 N'000

Non-current assets

Right of Use of Asset

21,900

21,900.00

Property,plant and equipment

2,254,434

2,439,757

2,261,538

1,755,417

1,832,933

1,768,373

Investment Project

6,110

460

538,029

6,110

460

Deposit for Investment

-

Available for Sale financial Assets

100,000

100,000

Intangible Asset

5,263,318

833,210

5,235,776

1,132

-

Investment in Subsidiaries

-

3,078,423

2,525,127

3,548,164

Investment in associates

74,898

74,898

74,898

Investment in Joint Ventures

17,375

17,375

Investment securities at fair value through other Comprehensive Income

92,827

92,827

92,827

92,827

7,724,751

3,379,077

7,704,774

5,465,828

4,464,170

5,484,722

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory & Work In Progress

218,535

278,523

233,145

282

Trade and other receivable

2,243,108

2,020,556

966,716

889,769

621,051

724,242

Due from related Parties

55,751

Short term investment

12,390

70,000

70,000

Prepayments

74,388

Cash and Cash Equivalent

2,805,060

712,052

2,920,711

6,660

388,218

44,363

5,353,482

3,081,131

4,120,572

896,710

1,135,019

768,605

Total Assets

13,078,233

6,460,208

11,825,346

6,362,538

5,599,190

6,253,327

Liabilities

Non -current liabilities

Lease liabilities

10,680

10,680

Long Term Loan

-

1,196,547

962,706

Deferred Tax/ Income

2,883

-

-

-

13,563

-

1,207,227

-

-

962,706

Current liabilities

Trade and other Payable

5,045,597

3,044,238

5,683,864

1,483,735

1,108,925

1,331,536

Loan & Borrowing

1,164,153

1,376,375

28,121

935,671

976,444

Deposit for Shares

317,743

280,437

20,505

Defered Income

32,667

709

61,789

Due to Related Party

36,143

Taxation

137,556

335,729

109,709

66,335

208,940

76,696

6,697,715

5,073,631

5,883,483

2,485,742

2,314,813

1,408,232

Total liabilities

6,711,278

5,073,631

7,090,710

2,485,742

2,314,813

2,370,938

NET ASSETS

6,366,955

1,386,577

4,734,636

3,876,797

3,284,376

3,882,389

4

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022

Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at March 31st, 2022

Chams Group

Unaudited

Q1 2022

N'000

Chams Group

Unaudited

Q1 2021

N'000

Chams Group

Audited 2021 N'000

Chams Plc Unaudited

Q1 2022

N'000

Chams Plc Unaudited

Q1 2021

N'000

Chams Plc

Audited 2021 N'000

Issued capital and reserves attributable to

owners of the parent

Share Capital

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

Share Premium

35,009

35,008

35,009

35,009

35,009

35,008

Revaluation Reserve

5,646,683

1,482,164

3,887,450

1,463,364

959,065

1,463,364

Capital Reserve

145,522

145,522

-

-

Retained Earnings

(2,871,777)

(2,624,036)

(2,887,547)

37,567

(57,728)

43,160

Fairvalue Reserve

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

5,150,772

1,386,688

3,521,291

3,876,797

3,284,376

3,882,389

Non-Controlling Interest

1,216,183

(112)

1,213,344

TOTAL EQUITY

6,366,955

1,386,577

4,734,635

3,876,797

3,284,376

3,882,389

The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

____________________ Gavin H. Young

Managing Director FRC/2020/003/00000020885

Patricia Duru

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2015/ICAN/00000012604

1

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chams plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAMS PLC
05:57aCHAMS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/21CHAMS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/31CHAMS : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
02/23CHAMS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/31CHAMS : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
01/31Chams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/31Chams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021CHAMS PLC : Half-year results
CO
2021CHAMS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
2021CHAMS PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 986 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Chams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Young Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Patricia Duru Group Chief Financial Officer
Ademola Benjamin Aladekomo Chairman
John Atomode Head-Information Technology Department
Kayode Akomolafe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMS PLC-4.55%2
CINTAS CORPORATION-10.36%40 650
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-12.58%21 213
BUREAU VERITAS SA-6.00%13 082
EDENRED SE18.41%12 583
LG CORP.-9.39%10 181