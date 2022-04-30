CHAMS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2022

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022

Contents Page Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Income 3 Statement of Financial Position 4-5 Statement of Changes in Equity 6-7 Statement of Cash Flow 8 Notes to the Financial Statement 9-13

2

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended March 31st , 2022

Group Account Unaudited 2022 Q1 (Jan-March) Group Account Unaudited 2021 Q1 (Jan-March) Group Account Audited 2021 Chams Plc Unaudited 2022 Q1 (Jan-March) Chams Plc Unaudited 2021 Q1 (Jan-March) Chams Plc Audited 2021 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 Revenue 860,897 734,308 3,324,752 35,666 105,070 283,396 Cost of Sales (645,777) (496,739) (2,579,071) (27,843) (30,596) (219,263) Gross Profit 215,120 237,569 745,681 7,824 74,473 64,132 Other operating Income 54,853 14,861 373,371 47,653 14,171 131,844 Administrative Expenses (242,585) (265,032) (1,516,800) (49,073) (124,386) (207,143) Operating Profit/( Loss) 27,388 (12,602) (397,748) 6,404 (35,742) (11,167) Finance expense (30,889) (31,900) (171,696) (21,242) (31,900) (101,082) Finance Income 19,276 1,972 76,416 3,480 1,972 14,316 (Loss)/Profit before Taxation 15,776 (42,530) (493,028) (11,358) (65,670) (97,933) Taxation expense (Provision) (6) (6) 133,110 133,150 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation 15,769 (42,536) (359,918) (11,358) (65,670) 35,217 Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment Disposal Profit on disposal of asset Other Income Total Comprehensive Income 15,769 (42,536) (359,918) (11,358) (65,670) 35,217 Profit/Loss for the period attributable to : Owners of the company (36,461) (299,972) (11,358) (65,670) 35,217 Non controlling interest 15,769 (6,075) (59,944) - - - - - Income after taxation 15,769 (42,536) (359,916) (11,358) (65,670) 35,217 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of Parent (36,461) (299,972) 35,217 Non controlling interest (6,075) (59,944) - - (42,536) (359,916) - - 35,217 Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo) 0.33k (0.78)k (6.39) (0.24k) (1.40)k 0.75K Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo) 0.33k (0.78)k (6.39) (0.24k) (1.40)k 0.75k

3

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position for the period ended March 31st , 2022

Assets Chams Group Unaudited Q1 2022 N'000 Chams Group Unaudited Q1 2021 N'000 Chams Group Audited 2021 N'000 Chams Plc Unaudited Q1 2022 N'000 Chams Plc Unaudited Q1 2021 N'000 Chams Plc Audited 2021 N'000 Non-current assets Right of Use of Asset 21,900 21,900.00 Property,plant and equipment 2,254,434 2,439,757 2,261,538 1,755,417 1,832,933 1,768,373 Investment Project 6,110 460 538,029 6,110 460 Deposit for Investment - Available for Sale financial Assets 100,000 100,000 Intangible Asset 5,263,318 833,210 5,235,776 1,132 - Investment in Subsidiaries - 3,078,423 2,525,127 3,548,164 Investment in associates 74,898 74,898 74,898 Investment in Joint Ventures 17,375 17,375 Investment securities at fair value through other Comprehensive Income 92,827 92,827 92,827 92,827 7,724,751 3,379,077 7,704,774 5,465,828 4,464,170 5,484,722 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory & Work In Progress 218,535 278,523 233,145 282 Trade and other receivable 2,243,108 2,020,556 966,716 889,769 621,051 724,242 Due from related Parties 55,751 Short term investment 12,390 70,000 70,000 Prepayments 74,388 Cash and Cash Equivalent 2,805,060 712,052 2,920,711 6,660 388,218 44,363 5,353,482 3,081,131 4,120,572 896,710 1,135,019 768,605 Total Assets 13,078,233 6,460,208 11,825,346 6,362,538 5,599,190 6,253,327 Liabilities Non -current liabilities Lease liabilities 10,680 10,680 Long Term Loan - 1,196,547 962,706 Deferred Tax/ Income 2,883 - - - 13,563 - 1,207,227 - - 962,706 Current liabilities Trade and other Payable 5,045,597 3,044,238 5,683,864 1,483,735 1,108,925 1,331,536 Loan & Borrowing 1,164,153 1,376,375 28,121 935,671 976,444 Deposit for Shares 317,743 280,437 20,505 Defered Income 32,667 709 61,789 Due to Related Party 36,143 Taxation 137,556 335,729 109,709 66,335 208,940 76,696 6,697,715 5,073,631 5,883,483 2,485,742 2,314,813 1,408,232 Total liabilities 6,711,278 5,073,631 7,090,710 2,485,742 2,314,813 2,370,938 NET ASSETS 6,366,955 1,386,577 4,734,636 3,876,797 3,284,376 3,882,389

4

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022

Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at March 31st, 2022

Chams Group Unaudited Q1 2022 N'000 Chams Group Unaudited Q1 2021 N'000 Chams Group Audited 2021 N'000 Chams Plc Unaudited Q1 2022 N'000 Chams Plc Unaudited Q1 2021 N'000 Chams Plc Audited 2021 N'000 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Share Capital 2,348,030 2,348,030 2,348,030 2,348,030 2,348,030 2,348,030 Share Premium 35,009 35,008 35,009 35,009 35,009 35,008 Revaluation Reserve 5,646,683 1,482,164 3,887,450 1,463,364 959,065 1,463,364 Capital Reserve 145,522 145,522 - - Retained Earnings (2,871,777) (2,624,036) (2,887,547) 37,567 (57,728) 43,160 Fairvalue Reserve (7,173) (7,173) (7,173) (7,173) Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent 5,150,772 1,386,688 3,521,291 3,876,797 3,284,376 3,882,389 Non-Controlling Interest 1,216,183 (112) 1,213,344 TOTAL EQUITY 6,366,955 1,386,577 4,734,635 3,876,797 3,284,376 3,882,389

The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

____________________ Gavin H. Young

Managing Director FRC/2020/003/00000020885

Patricia Duru

Chief Financial Officer FRC/2015/ICAN/00000012604

1

5