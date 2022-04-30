|
CHAMS : QUARTER 1 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the period ended 31 March 2022
Chams Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022
|
Contents
|
Page
|
Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Income
|
3
|
Statement of Financial Position
|
4-5
|
Statement of Changes in Equity
|
6-7
|
Statement of Cash Flow
|
8
|
Notes to the Financial Statement
|
9-13
2
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended March 31st , 2022
|
Group Account Unaudited 2022
Q1 (Jan-March)
|
Group Account Unaudited 2021
Q1 (Jan-March)
|
Group Account
Audited 2021
|
Chams Plc
Unaudited 2022
Q1 (Jan-March)
|
Chams Plc
Unaudited 2021
Q1 (Jan-March)
|
Chams Plc Audited 2021
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
Revenue
|
860,897
|
734,308
|
3,324,752
|
35,666
|
105,070
|
283,396
|
Cost of Sales
|
(645,777)
|
(496,739)
|
(2,579,071)
|
(27,843)
|
(30,596)
|
(219,263)
|
Gross Profit
|
215,120
|
237,569
|
745,681
|
7,824
|
74,473
|
64,132
|
Other operating Income
|
54,853
|
14,861
|
373,371
|
47,653
|
14,171
|
131,844
|
Administrative Expenses
|
(242,585)
|
(265,032)
|
(1,516,800)
|
(49,073)
|
(124,386)
|
(207,143)
|
Operating Profit/( Loss)
|
27,388
|
(12,602)
|
(397,748)
|
6,404
|
(35,742)
|
(11,167)
|
Finance expense
|
(30,889)
|
(31,900)
|
(171,696)
|
(21,242)
|
(31,900)
|
(101,082)
|
Finance Income
|
19,276
|
1,972
|
76,416
|
3,480
|
1,972
|
14,316
|
(Loss)/Profit before Taxation
|
15,776
|
(42,530)
|
(493,028)
|
(11,358)
|
(65,670)
|
(97,933)
|
Taxation expense (Provision)
|
(6)
|
(6)
|
133,110
|
133,150
|
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation
|
15,769
|
(42,536)
|
(359,918)
|
(11,358)
|
(65,670)
|
35,217
|
Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss
|
Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment
|
Disposal
|
Profit on disposal of asset
|
Other Income
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
15,769
|
(42,536)
|
(359,918)
|
(11,358)
|
(65,670)
|
35,217
|
Profit/Loss for the period attributable to :
|
Owners of the company
|
(36,461)
|
(299,972)
|
(11,358)
|
(65,670)
|
35,217
|
Non controlling interest
|
15,769
|
(6,075)
|
(59,944)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Income after taxation
|
15,769
|
(42,536)
|
(359,916)
|
(11,358)
|
(65,670)
|
35,217
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
Owners of Parent
|
(36,461)
|
(299,972)
|
35,217
|
Non controlling interest
|
(6,075)
|
(59,944)
|
-
|
-
|
(42,536)
|
(359,916)
|
-
|
-
|
35,217
|
Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo)
|
0.33k
|
(0.78)k
|
(6.39)
|
(0.24k)
|
(1.40)k
|
0.75K
|
Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo)
|
0.33k
|
(0.78)k
|
(6.39)
|
(0.24k)
|
(1.40)k
|
0.75k
3
Chams Plc and Its Subsidiary Companies
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position for the period ended March 31st , 2022
|
Assets
|
Chams Group
Unaudited
Q1 2022
N'000
|
Chams Group
Unaudited
Q1 2021
N'000
|
Chams Group
Audited 2021 N'000
|
Chams Plc Unaudited
Q1 2022
N'000
|
Chams Plc Unaudited
Q1 2021
N'000
|
Chams Plc
Audited 2021 N'000
|
Non-current assets
|
Right of Use of Asset
|
21,900
|
21,900.00
|
Property,plant and equipment
|
2,254,434
|
2,439,757
|
2,261,538
|
1,755,417
|
1,832,933
|
1,768,373
|
Investment Project
|
6,110
|
460
|
538,029
|
6,110
|
460
|
Deposit for Investment
|
-
|
Available for Sale financial Assets
|
100,000
|
100,000
|
Intangible Asset
|
5,263,318
|
833,210
|
5,235,776
|
1,132
|
-
|
Investment in Subsidiaries
|
-
|
3,078,423
|
2,525,127
|
3,548,164
|
Investment in associates
|
74,898
|
74,898
|
74,898
|
Investment in Joint Ventures
|
17,375
|
17,375
|
Investment securities at fair value through other Comprehensive Income
|
92,827
|
92,827
|
92,827
|
92,827
|
7,724,751
|
3,379,077
|
7,704,774
|
5,465,828
|
4,464,170
|
5,484,722
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Inventory & Work In Progress
|
218,535
|
278,523
|
233,145
|
282
|
Trade and other receivable
|
2,243,108
|
2,020,556
|
966,716
|
889,769
|
621,051
|
724,242
|
Due from related Parties
|
55,751
|
Short term investment
|
12,390
|
70,000
|
70,000
|
Prepayments
|
74,388
|
Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
2,805,060
|
712,052
|
2,920,711
|
6,660
|
388,218
|
44,363
|
5,353,482
|
3,081,131
|
4,120,572
|
896,710
|
1,135,019
|
768,605
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
13,078,233
|
6,460,208
|
11,825,346
|
6,362,538
|
5,599,190
|
6,253,327
|
|
Liabilities
|
Non -current liabilities
|
Lease liabilities
|
10,680
|
10,680
|
Long Term Loan
|
-
|
1,196,547
|
962,706
|
Deferred Tax/ Income
|
2,883
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,563
|
-
|
1,207,227
|
-
|
-
|
962,706
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade and other Payable
|
5,045,597
|
3,044,238
|
5,683,864
|
1,483,735
|
1,108,925
|
1,331,536
|
Loan & Borrowing
|
1,164,153
|
1,376,375
|
28,121
|
935,671
|
976,444
|
Deposit for Shares
|
317,743
|
280,437
|
20,505
|
Defered Income
|
32,667
|
709
|
61,789
|
Due to Related Party
|
36,143
|
Taxation
|
137,556
|
335,729
|
109,709
|
66,335
|
208,940
|
76,696
|
6,697,715
|
5,073,631
|
5,883,483
|
2,485,742
|
2,314,813
|
1,408,232
|
|
Total liabilities
|
6,711,278
|
5,073,631
|
7,090,710
|
2,485,742
|
2,314,813
|
2,370,938
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
6,366,955
|
1,386,577
|
4,734,636
|
3,876,797
|
3,284,376
|
3,882,389
4
Chams Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended 31st March 2022
Statement of Financial Position (Continued) As at March 31st, 2022
|
Chams Group
Unaudited
Q1 2022
N'000
|
Chams Group
Unaudited
Q1 2021
N'000
|
Chams Group
Audited 2021 N'000
|
Chams Plc Unaudited
Q1 2022
N'000
|
Chams Plc Unaudited
Q1 2021
N'000
|
Chams Plc
Audited 2021 N'000
|
Issued capital and reserves attributable to
|
owners of the parent
|
Share Capital
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
Share Premium
|
35,009
|
35,008
|
35,009
|
35,009
|
35,009
|
35,008
|
Revaluation Reserve
|
5,646,683
|
1,482,164
|
3,887,450
|
1,463,364
|
959,065
|
1,463,364
|
Capital Reserve
|
145,522
|
145,522
|
-
|
-
|
Retained Earnings
|
(2,871,777)
|
(2,624,036)
|
(2,887,547)
|
37,567
|
(57,728)
|
43,160
|
Fairvalue Reserve
|
(7,173)
|
(7,173)
|
(7,173)
|
(7,173)
|
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
|
5,150,772
|
1,386,688
|
3,521,291
|
3,876,797
|
3,284,376
|
3,882,389
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
1,216,183
|
(112)
|
1,213,344
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
6,366,955
|
1,386,577
|
4,734,635
|
3,876,797
|
3,284,376
|
3,882,389
The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 28 April 2022 and signed on its behalf by :
____________________ Gavin H. Young
Managing Director FRC/2020/003/00000020885
Chief Financial Officer FRC/2015/ICAN/00000012604
1
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Chams plc published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 09:56:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|
|
|Sales
|
|Net income
|
|Net Debt
|
|P/E ratio
|
|Yield
|
|
|Capitalization
|
986 M
2,37 M
2,37 M
|EV / Sales -1
|
|EV / Sales 0
|
|Nbr of Employees
|5
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution