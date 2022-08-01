CHAMS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the Six Month Ended 30 June 2022

Chams Plc Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements for the Six Month ended 30th June 2022 Contents Page Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Income 3 Statement of Financial Position 4-5 Statement of Changes in Equity 6-7 Statement of Cash Flow 8 Notes to the Financial Statement 9-14 2

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiaries Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th June , 2022 GROUP COMPANY Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 2022 2021 2021 2022 2021 2021 Notes Jan-June Jan-June Jan-June Jan-June N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 N' 000 Revenue 1 2,107,318 1,629,921 3,324,752 51,359 246,105 283,396 Cost of Sales 2 (1,632,855) (1,168,750) (2,579,071) (41,856) (151,403) (219,263) Gross Profit 474,464 461,171 745,682 9,503 94,701 64,133 Other operating Income 3 106,444 39,188 373,371 95,756 31,571 131,844 Administrative Expenses 4 (518,751) (507,264) (1,516,800) (108,845) (234,765) (207,143) Operating Profit/( Loss) 62,156 (6,904) (397,747) (3,586) (108,493) (11,166) Finance expense 5 (73,204) (80,328) (171,696) (46,601) (45,820) (101,082) Finance Income 31,921 4,435 76,416 6,509 4,435 14,316 Profit/(Loss) before Taxation 20,872 (82,797) (493,027) (43,678) (149,878) (97,932) Taxation credit/ (expense) (6) (6) 133,110 133,150 Profit/(Loss) after Taxation 20,866 (82,803) (359,916) (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 Loss/ profit attributable to : Owners of the parent 17,391 (299,972) 35,218 Non- Controlling Interest 3,475 (59,944) 20,866 (359,916) 35,218 Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo) 0.37 (6.39) 0.75 Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo) 0.37 - 6.39 0.75 Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment 3,672,611 Loss on investment securities at fair value through other comprehensive income (7,173) Other Comprehensive Income Income/ Loss - - 3,665,438 - - Total Comprehensive Income 20,866 (82,803) 3,305,522 (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 Profit/Loss for the period attributable to : Owners of the company 14(a) 17,892 (70,972) 2,398,113 (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 Non controlling interest 2,975 (11,831) 1,267,325 20,866 (82,803) 3,665,438 (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of Parent 13,245 (70,972) 2,098,141 (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 Non controlling interest 7,622 (11,831) 1,207,382 - 20,866 (82,803) 3,305,523 (43,678) (149,878) 35,218 3

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiary Companies Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30 , 2022 Chams Group Chams Group Chams Group Chams Plc Chams Plc Chams Plc Unaudited Unaudited Audited Unaudited Unaudited Audited NOTES JUNE 2022 JUNE 2021 2021 JUNE 2022 JUNE 2021 2021 Assets N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 N'000 Non-current assets Right of Use of Asset 21,900 Property,plant and equipment 6 2,252,145 2,410,284 2,261,538 1,742,595 1,819,176 1,768,373 Investment Project 6,110 460 6,110 460 Deposit for Investment Available for Sale financial Assets Intangible Asset 7 5,281,795 865,659 5,235,776 1,132 Investment in Subsidiaries - 3,548,164 2,525,127 3,548,164 Investment in associates 75,000 74,898 75,000 74,898 Investment in Joint Ventures 17,375 100,000 17,375 100,000 Investment securities at fair value through other Comprehensive Income 92,827 92,827 92,827 92,827 7,719,142 3,382,053 7,704,775 5,459,718 4,450,413 5,484,722 CURRENT ASSETS Inventory & Work In Progress 8 212,736 174,572 233,145 282 Trade and other receivable 9 1,986,724 2,085,675 966,716 623,237 891,201 724,242 Due from related Parties 274,040 Short term investment 14,578 Prepayments 12 138,627 5,446 Cash and Cash Equivalent 15 2,891,429 2,852,424 2,920,711 28,286 179,426 44,363 5,244,093 5,112,671 4,120,572 931,290 1,070,627 768,605 Total Assets 12,963,235 8,494,724 11,825,346 6,391,008 5,521,040 6,253,327 Liabilities Non -current liabilities Lease liabilities 10,680 10,680 Long Term Loan 11 1,199,998 1,196,547 981,046 962,706 Deferred Tax/ Income - - - 1,210,678 - 1,207,227 981,046 - 962,706 Current liabilities Trade and other Payable 10 6,751,884 5,283,600 5,683,864 1,091,805 1,136,048 1,331,536 Loan & Borrowing 1,298,770 28,121 976,444 Deposit for Shares 13 60,352 259,933 Defered Income 34,838 1,664 61,789 Due to Related Party 428,173 Taxation 142,362 304,450 109,709 66,335 208,382 76,696 6,989,435 7,148,415 5,883,484 1,586,314 2,320,873 1,408,232 Total liabilities 8,200,113 7,148,415 7,090,711 2,567,360 2,320,873 2,370,938 NET ASSETS 4,763,122 1,346,309 4,734,636 3,823,649 3,200,167 3,882,389 4