Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Chams Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAMS   NGCHAMS00001

CHAMS PLC

(CHAMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
0.2500 NGN   -3.85%
01:55pCHAMS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/04CHAMS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/23CHAMS : Disclosure of appointment of a new director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHAMS : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

08/01/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements For the Six Month Ended 30 June 2022

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements for the Six Month ended 30th June 2022

Contents

Page

Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Income

3

Statement of Financial Position

4-5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6-7

Statement of Cash Flow

8

Notes to the Financial Statement

9-14

2

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30th June , 2022

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2021

Notes

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-June

Jan-June

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Revenue

1

2,107,318

1,629,921

3,324,752

51,359

246,105

283,396

Cost of Sales

2

(1,632,855)

(1,168,750)

(2,579,071)

(41,856)

(151,403)

(219,263)

Gross Profit

474,464

461,171

745,682

9,503

94,701

64,133

Other operating Income

3

106,444

39,188

373,371

95,756

31,571

131,844

Administrative Expenses

4

(518,751)

(507,264)

(1,516,800)

(108,845)

(234,765)

(207,143)

Operating Profit/( Loss)

62,156

(6,904)

(397,747)

(3,586)

(108,493)

(11,166)

Finance expense

5

(73,204)

(80,328)

(171,696)

(46,601)

(45,820)

(101,082)

Finance Income

31,921

4,435

76,416

6,509

4,435

14,316

Profit/(Loss) before Taxation

20,872

(82,797)

(493,027)

(43,678)

(149,878)

(97,932)

Taxation credit/ (expense)

(6)

(6)

133,110

133,150

Profit/(Loss) after Taxation

20,866

(82,803)

(359,916)

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

Loss/ profit attributable to :

Owners of the parent

17,391

(299,972)

35,218

Non- Controlling Interest

3,475

(59,944)

20,866

(359,916)

35,218

Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo)

0.37

(6.39)

0.75

Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo)

0.37

-

6.39

0.75

Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and equipment

3,672,611

Loss on investment securities at fair value through

other comprehensive income

(7,173)

Other Comprehensive Income Income/ Loss

-

-

3,665,438

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

20,866

(82,803)

3,305,522

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

Profit/Loss for the period attributable to :

Owners of the company

14(a)

17,892

(70,972)

2,398,113

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

Non controlling interest

2,975

(11,831)

1,267,325

20,866

(82,803)

3,665,438

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of Parent

13,245

(70,972)

2,098,141

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

Non controlling interest

7,622

(11,831)

1,207,382

-

20,866

(82,803)

3,305,523

(43,678)

(149,878)

35,218

3

Chams Plc and Its Subsidiary Companies

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position for the period ended June 30 , 2022

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

NOTES

JUNE 2022

JUNE 2021

2021

JUNE 2022

JUNE 2021

2021

Assets

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Non-current assets

Right of Use of Asset

21,900

Property,plant and equipment

6

2,252,145

2,410,284

2,261,538

1,742,595

1,819,176

1,768,373

Investment Project

6,110

460

6,110

460

Deposit for Investment

Available for Sale financial Assets

Intangible Asset

7

5,281,795

865,659

5,235,776

1,132

Investment in Subsidiaries

-

3,548,164

2,525,127

3,548,164

Investment in associates

75,000

74,898

75,000

74,898

Investment in Joint Ventures

17,375

100,000

17,375

100,000

Investment securities at fair value through other

Comprehensive Income

92,827

92,827

92,827

92,827

7,719,142

3,382,053

7,704,775

5,459,718

4,450,413

5,484,722

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory & Work In Progress

8

212,736

174,572

233,145

282

Trade and other receivable

9

1,986,724

2,085,675

966,716

623,237

891,201

724,242

Due from related Parties

274,040

Short term investment

14,578

Prepayments

12

138,627

5,446

Cash and Cash Equivalent

15

2,891,429

2,852,424

2,920,711

28,286

179,426

44,363

5,244,093

5,112,671

4,120,572

931,290

1,070,627

768,605

Total Assets

12,963,235

8,494,724

11,825,346

6,391,008

5,521,040

6,253,327

Liabilities

Non -current liabilities

Lease liabilities

10,680

10,680

Long Term Loan

11

1,199,998

1,196,547

981,046

962,706

Deferred Tax/ Income

-

-

-

1,210,678

-

1,207,227

981,046

-

962,706

Current liabilities

Trade and other Payable

10

6,751,884

5,283,600

5,683,864

1,091,805

1,136,048

1,331,536

Loan & Borrowing

1,298,770

28,121

976,444

Deposit for Shares

13

60,352

259,933

Defered Income

34,838

1,664

61,789

Due to Related Party

428,173

Taxation

142,362

304,450

109,709

66,335

208,382

76,696

6,989,435

7,148,415

5,883,484

1,586,314

2,320,873

1,408,232

Total liabilities

8,200,113

7,148,415

7,090,711

2,567,360

2,320,873

2,370,938

NET ASSETS

4,763,122

1,346,309

4,734,636

3,823,649

3,200,167

3,882,389

4

Chams Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended June 30, 2022

Statement of Financial Position (Continued)

As at June 30, 2022

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

JUNE 2022

JUNE 2021

2021

JUNE 2022

JUNE 2021

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Issued capital and reserves attributable to

owners of the parent

Share Capital

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

Share Premium

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

Revaluation Reserve

3,887,450

1,482,164

3,887,450

1,463,364

959,065

1,463,364

Capital Reserve

145,522

145,522

145,522

-

Retained Earnings

14(b)

(2,866,681)

(2,659,465)

(2,887,547)

(15,580)

(141,936)

43,160

Fairvalue Reserve

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

3,542,156

1,351,259

3,521,290

3,823,649

3,200,167

3,882,389

Non-Controlling Interest

1,220,966

1,213,344

TOTAL EQUITY

4,763,122

1,351,259

4,734,634

3,823,649

3,200,167

3,882,389

The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on June 30, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

Gavin H. Young

Ifeoma N. Obasanya

Managing Director

Ag. Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000020885

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chams plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 17:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHAMS PLC
01:55pCHAMS : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/04CHAMS : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/23CHAMS : Disclosure of appointment of a new director
PU
06/23CHAMS PLC : Nomination
CO
05/16CHAMS PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
04/30Chams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/30CHAMS : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
04/30CHAMS PLC : 1st quarter report
CO
04/21CHAMS : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
04/21CHAMS PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 3 325 M - -
Net income 2021 -300 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 685 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,44x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 174 M 2,82 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,20x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CHAMS PLC
Duration : Period :
Chams Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gavin Young Chief Executive Officer, Group MD & Director
Patricia Duru Group Chief Financial Officer
Ademola Benjamin Aladekomo Chairman
John Atomode Head-Information Technology Department
Kayode Akomolafe Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHAMS PLC13.64%3
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.53%2 093 729
SYNOPSYS INC.-0.27%56 217
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.36%55 818
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-45.10%53 361
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-0.14%50 962