CHAMS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Chams Holding Company Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements For the Nine Month Ended 30 September 2022
Chams Holding Company Plc
Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements for the Nine Month ended 30th September 2022
Contents
Page
Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Incom
3
Statement of Financial Position
4-5
Statement of Changes in Equity
6-7
Statement of Cash Flow
8
Notes to the Financial Statement
9-13
Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income
GROUP
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
Jul-Sept.
|
Jul-Sept.
|
Jan-Sept.
|
Jan-Sept.
|
Dec.
|
Jul-Sept.
|
Jul-Sept.
|
Jan-Sept.
|
Jan-Sept.
|
Dec.
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
N' 000
|
Revenue
1
1,057,006
|
822,080
|
3,171,916
|
2,452,066
|
|
3,324,752
|
391
|
35,736
|
51,749
|
281,343
|
283,396
|
Cost of Sales
|
2
|
|
(835,751)
|
(689,340)
|
(2,519,551)
|
(1,861,288)
|
|
(2,579,071)
|
(14,524)
|
(48,260)
|
(56,380)
|
(202,262)
|
(219,263)
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
221,255
|
132,740
|
652,365
|
590,777
|
|
745,682
|
(14,133)
|
(12,524)
|
(4,631)
|
79,081
|
64,133
|
Other operating Income
|
3
|
|
22,655
|
188,128
|
142,358
|
229,841
|
|
373,371
|
57,437
|
21,829
|
146,323
|
55,926
|
131,844
|
Administrative Expenses
|
4
|
|
(373,602)
|
(218,690)
|
(845,745)
|
(732,396)
|
|
(1,516,800)
|
(135,368)
|
(64,420)
|
(251,434)
|
(300,492)
|
(207,143)
|
Operating Profit/( Loss)
|
|
|
(129,692)
|
102,178
|
(51,022)
|
88,223
|
|
(397,747)
|
(92,063)
|
(55,115)
|
(109,742)
|
(165,486)
|
(11,166)
|
Finance expense
|
5
|
|
(65,766)
|
(33,536)
|
(138,057)
|
(113,863)
|
|
(171,696)
|
(23,161)
|
(25,164)
|
(72,221)
|
(70,985)
|
(101,082)
|
Finance Income
|
|
|
908
|
2,358
|
53,274
|
7,470
|
|
76,416
|
1,978
|
2,358
|
8,488
|
7,470
|
14,316
|
Profit/(Loss) before Taxation
|
|
|
(194,550)
|
71,000
|
(135,805)
|
(18,171)
|
|
(493,027)
|
(113,246)
|
(77,921)
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
(97,932)
|
Taxation credit/ (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3,020)
|
|
133,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
133,150
|
Profit/(Loss) after Taxation
|
|
|
(194,550)
|
71,000
|
(135,805)
|
(21,190)
|
|
(359,917)
|
(113,246)
|
(77,921)
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Loss/ profit attributable to :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the parent
|
|
|
(162,148)
|
59,175
|
(113,187)
|
(17,661)
|
|
(299,972)
|
(94,385)
|
(64,944)
|
(144,583)
|
(190,861)
|
35,218
|
Non- Controlling Interest
|
|
|
(32,402)
|
11,825
|
(22,618)
|
(3,529)
|
|
(59,944)
|
(18,861)
|
(12,978)
|
(28,892)
|
(38,140)
|
|
|
|
|
(194,550)
|
71,000
|
(135,805)
|
(21,190)
|
|
(359,917)
|
(113,246)
|
(77,921)
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo)
|
|
|
(3.45)
|
1.26
|
(2.41)
|
(0.38)
|
|
(6.39)
|
(2.01)
|
(1.38)
|
(3.08)
|
(4.06)
|
0.75
|
Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo)
|
|
|
(3.45)
|
1.26
|
(2.41)
|
(0.38)
|
|
(6.39)
|
(2.01)
|
(1.38)
|
(3.08)
|
(4.06)
|
0.75
|
Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss
Revaluation surplus on property, plant and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,672,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on investment securities at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(7,173)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Comprehensive Income Income/ Loss
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
3,665,438
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
(194,550)
|
71,000
|
(135,805)
|
(21,190)
|
|
3,305,521
|
(113,246)
|
(77,921)
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Profit/Loss for the period attributable to :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of the company
|
14(i)
|
|
|
|
(116,410)
|
(15,576)
|
|
2,398,113
|
|
|
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Non controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
(19,395)
|
(5,615)
|
|
1,267,325
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
(135,805)
|
(21,190)
|
|
3,665,438
|
-
|
-
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owners of Parent
|
|
|
|
|
(86,201)
|
(15,576)
|
|
2,098,141
|
|
|
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
Non controlling interest
|
|
|
|
|
(49,605)
|
(5,615)
|
|
1,207,382
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(135,805)
|
(21,190)
|
|
3,305,522
|
-
|
-
|
(173,475)
|
(229,001)
|
35,218
|
3
|
Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries
GROUP
|
|
|
COMPANY
|
|
|
|
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Plc
|
Chams Plc
|
Chams Plc
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
NOTES
|
SEPT 2022
|
SEPT 2021
|
DEC. 2021
|
SEPT 2022
|
SEPT 2021
|
DEC. 2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of Use of Asset
|
|
|
|
|
21,900
|
|
|
|
Property,plant and equipment
|
|
6
|
2,243,534
|
2,385,695
|
2,261,538
|
1,734,202
|
1,802,076
|
1,768,373
|
Investment Project
|
|
|
17,835
|
105,902
|
460
|
460
|
105,902
|
460
|
Deposit for Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Available for Sale financial Assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangible Asset
|
|
7
|
5,350,567
|
902,053
|
5,235,776
|
1,132
|
|
|
Investment in Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
3,548,164
|
2,375,623
|
3,548,164
|
Investment in associates
|
|
|
75,000
|
|
74,898
|
75,000
|
|
74,898
|
Investment in Joint Ventures
|
|
|
-
|
|
17,375
|
|
100,000
|
|
Investment securities at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
92,827
|
100,000
|
92,827
|
92,827
|
|
92,827
|
|
|
|
7,779,763
|
3,493,651
|
7,704,775
|
5,451,785
|
4,383,602
|
5,484,722
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory & Work In Progress
|
|
8
|
516,449
|
140,452
|
233,145
|
282
|
|
|
Trade and other receivable
|
|
9
|
1,659,251
|
1,828,419
|
966,716
|
904,383
|
924,578
|
724,242
|
Due from related Parties
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short term investment
|
|
|
14,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prepayments
|
|
12
|
173,487
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalent
|
|
15
|
2,669,604
|
1,869,924
|
2,920,711
|
4,111
|
52,237
|
44,363
|
|
|
|
5,033,369
|
3,838,795
|
4,120,572
|
908,776
|
976,815
|
768,605
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
12,813,132
|
7,332,445
|
11,825,346
|
6,360,561
|
5,360,416
|
6,253,327
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non -current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
|
-
|
|
10,680
|
|
|
|
Long Term Loan
|
|
11
|
1,277,649
|
|
1,196,547
|
998,207
|
|
962,706
|
Deferred Tax/ Income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
1,277,649
|
-
|
1,207,227
|
998,207
|
-
|
962,706
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other Payable
|
|
10
|
6,040,071
|
3,077,341
|
5,683,864
|
1,546,861
|
955,646
|
1,331,536
|
Loan & Borrowing
|
|
|
-
|
1,315,686
|
28,121
|
|
976,444
|
|
Deposit for Shares
|
|
13
|
314,283
|
304,932
|
|
|
|
|
Defered Income
|
|
|
431,621
|
48,741
|
61,789
|
|
|
|
Due to Related Party
|
|
|
|
774,815
|
|
|
|
|
Taxation
|
|
|
150,679
|
303,216
|
109,709
|
106,580
|
106,580
|
76,696
|
|
|
|
6,936,654
|
5,824,730
|
5,883,484
|
1,653,440
|
2,038,670
|
1,408,232
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
8,214,303
|
5,824,730
|
7,090,711
|
2,651,647
|
2,038,670
|
2,370,938
|
|
|
|
4,598,829
|
1,507,715
|
4,734,636
|
3,708,914
|
3,321,747
|
3,882,389
|
Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022
Statement of Financial Position (Continued)
As at September 30, 2022
GROUP
|
|
|
COMPANY
|
|
|
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Group
|
Chams Plc
|
Chams Plc
|
Chams Plc
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
SEPT 2022
|
SEPT 2021
|
Dec. 2021
|
SEPT 2022
|
SEPT 2021
|
Dec. 2021
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
N'000
|
Issued capital and reserves attributable to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
owners of the parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share Capital
|
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
2,348,030
|
Share Premium
|
|
35,008
|
35,008
|
35,008
|
35,008
|
35,008
|
35,008
|
Revaluation Reserve
|
|
3,887,450
|
1,581,956
|
3,887,450
|
1,463,364
|
1,058,857
|
1,463,364
|
Capital Reserve
|
|
145,522
|
145,522
|
145,522
|
|
|
-
|
Retained Earnings
|
14(ii)
|
(3,000,734)
|
(2,606,421)
|
(2,887,547)
|
(130,314)
|
(222,916)
|
43,160
|
Fairvalue Reserve
|
|
(7,173)
|
|
(7,173)
|
(7,173)
|
|
(7,173)
|
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent
|
|
3,408,103
|
1,504,095
|
3,521,290
|
3,708,914
|
3,218,980
|
3,882,389
|
Non-Controlling Interest
|
|
1,190,726
|
3,619
|
1,213,344
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
4,598,829
|
1,507,714
|
4,734,634
|
3,708,914
|
3,218,980
|
3,882,389
The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :
____________________
Gavin H. Young
|
Ifeoma N. Obasanya
|
Managing Director
|
Ag. Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2020/003/00000020885
|
FRC/2022/PRO/NIM/002/191239
