  Homepage
  Equities
  Nigeria
  Nigerian Stock Exchange
  Chams Plc
  News
  Summary
    CHAMS   NGCHAMS00001

CHAMS PLC

(CHAMS)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
0.2700 NGN   +3.85%
09:49aChams : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/05Chams : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
08/01Chams Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
CHAMS : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 09:49am EDT
Chams Holding Company Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements For the Nine Month Ended 30 September 2022

Chams Holding Company Plc

Unaudited Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements for the Nine Month ended 30th September 2022

Contents

Page

Statement of Profit & Loss & Other Comprehensive Incom

3

Statement of Financial Position

4-5

Statement of Changes in Equity

6-7

Statement of Cash Flow

8

Notes to the Financial Statement

9-13

2

Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Profit or Loss and other Comprehensive Income

for the period ended 30th September , 2022

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021

Notes

Jul-Sept.

Jul-Sept.

Jan-Sept.

Jan-Sept.

Dec.

Jul-Sept.

Jul-Sept.

Jan-Sept.

Jan-Sept.

Dec.

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

N' 000

Revenue

1

1,057,006

822,080

3,171,916

2,452,066

3,324,752

391

35,736

51,749

281,343

283,396

Cost of Sales

2

(835,751)

(689,340)

(2,519,551)

(1,861,288)

(2,579,071)

(14,524)

(48,260)

(56,380)

(202,262)

(219,263)

Gross Profit

221,255

132,740

652,365

590,777

745,682

(14,133)

(12,524)

(4,631)

79,081

64,133

Other operating Income

3

22,655

188,128

142,358

229,841

373,371

57,437

21,829

146,323

55,926

131,844

Administrative Expenses

4

(373,602)

(218,690)

(845,745)

(732,396)

(1,516,800)

(135,368)

(64,420)

(251,434)

(300,492)

(207,143)

Operating Profit/( Loss)

(129,692)

102,178

(51,022)

88,223

(397,747)

(92,063)

(55,115)

(109,742)

(165,486)

(11,166)

Finance expense

5

(65,766)

(33,536)

(138,057)

(113,863)

(171,696)

(23,161)

(25,164)

(72,221)

(70,985)

(101,082)

Finance Income

908

2,358

53,274

7,470

76,416

1,978

2,358

8,488

7,470

14,316

Profit/(Loss) before Taxation

(194,550)

71,000

(135,805)

(18,171)

(493,027)

(113,246)

(77,921)

(173,475)

(229,001)

(97,932)

Taxation credit/ (expense)

(3,020)

133,110

133,150

Profit/(Loss) after Taxation

(194,550)

71,000

(135,805)

(21,190)

(359,917)

(113,246)

(77,921)

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Loss/ profit attributable to :

Owners of the parent

(162,148)

59,175

(113,187)

(17,661)

(299,972)

(94,385)

(64,944)

(144,583)

(190,861)

35,218

Non- Controlling Interest

(32,402)

11,825

(22,618)

(3,529)

(59,944)

(18,861)

(12,978)

(28,892)

(38,140)

(194,550)

71,000

(135,805)

(21,190)

(359,917)

(113,246)

(77,921)

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Basic (Loss) / earnings per share (kobo)

(3.45)

1.26

(2.41)

(0.38)

(6.39)

(2.01)

(1.38)

(3.08)

(4.06)

0.75

Diluted (Loss)/ earnings per share (Kobo)

(3.45)

1.26

(2.41)

(0.38)

(6.39)

(2.01)

(1.38)

(3.08)

(4.06)

0.75

Other Comprehensive Income/ Loss

Revaluation surplus on property, plant and

equipment

3,672,611

Loss on investment securities at fair value

through other comprehensive income

(7,173)

Other Comprehensive Income Income/ Loss

-

-

-

-

3,665,438

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income

(194,550)

71,000

(135,805)

(21,190)

3,305,521

(113,246)

(77,921)

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Profit/Loss for the period attributable to :

Owners of the company

14(i)

(116,410)

(15,576)

2,398,113

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Non controlling interest

(19,395)

(5,615)

1,267,325

-

-

(135,805)

(21,190)

3,665,438

-

-

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of Parent

(86,201)

(15,576)

2,098,141

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

Non controlling interest

(49,605)

(5,615)

1,207,382

-

-

-

(135,805)

(21,190)

3,305,522

-

-

(173,475)

(229,001)

35,218

3

Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Statement of Financial Position

for the period ended September 30 , 2022

GROUP

COMPANY

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

NOTES

SEPT 2022

SEPT 2021

DEC. 2021

SEPT 2022

SEPT 2021

DEC. 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Right of Use of Asset

21,900

Property,plant and equipment

6

2,243,534

2,385,695

2,261,538

1,734,202

1,802,076

1,768,373

Investment Project

17,835

105,902

460

460

105,902

460

Deposit for Investment

Available for Sale financial Assets

-

Intangible Asset

7

5,350,567

902,053

5,235,776

1,132

Investment in Subsidiaries

-

3,548,164

2,375,623

3,548,164

Investment in associates

75,000

74,898

75,000

74,898

Investment in Joint Ventures

-

17,375

100,000

Investment securities at fair value through other

Comprehensive Income

92,827

100,000

92,827

92,827

92,827

7,779,763

3,493,651

7,704,775

5,451,785

4,383,602

5,484,722

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventory & Work In Progress

8

516,449

140,452

233,145

282

Trade and other receivable

9

1,659,251

1,828,419

966,716

904,383

924,578

724,242

Due from related Parties

Short term investment

14,578

Prepayments

12

173,487

Cash and Cash Equivalent

15

2,669,604

1,869,924

2,920,711

4,111

52,237

44,363

5,033,369

3,838,795

4,120,572

908,776

976,815

768,605

Total Assets

12,813,132

7,332,445

11,825,346

6,360,561

5,360,416

6,253,327

Liabilities

Non -current liabilities

Lease liabilities

-

10,680

Long Term Loan

11

1,277,649

1,196,547

998,207

962,706

Deferred Tax/ Income

-

-

-

-

1,277,649

-

1,207,227

998,207

-

962,706

Current liabilities

Trade and other Payable

10

6,040,071

3,077,341

5,683,864

1,546,861

955,646

1,331,536

Loan & Borrowing

-

1,315,686

28,121

976,444

Deposit for Shares

13

314,283

304,932

Defered Income

431,621

48,741

61,789

Due to Related Party

774,815

Taxation

150,679

303,216

109,709

106,580

106,580

76,696

6,936,654

5,824,730

5,883,484

1,653,440

2,038,670

1,408,232

Total liabilities

8,214,303

5,824,730

7,090,711

2,651,647

2,038,670

2,370,938

NET ASSETS

4,598,829

1,507,715

4,734,636

3,708,914

3,321,747

3,882,389

4

Chams Holding Company Plc and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the period ended September 30, 2022

Statement of Financial Position (Continued)

As at September 30, 2022

GROUP

COMPANY

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Group

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Chams Plc

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

SEPT 2022

SEPT 2021

Dec. 2021

SEPT 2022

SEPT 2021

Dec. 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Issued capital and reserves attributable to

owners of the parent

Share Capital

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

2,348,030

Share Premium

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

35,008

Revaluation Reserve

3,887,450

1,581,956

3,887,450

1,463,364

1,058,857

1,463,364

Capital Reserve

145,522

145,522

145,522

-

Retained Earnings

14(ii)

(3,000,734)

(2,606,421)

(2,887,547)

(130,314)

(222,916)

43,160

Fairvalue Reserve

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

(7,173)

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Parent

3,408,103

1,504,095

3,521,290

3,708,914

3,218,980

3,882,389

Non-Controlling Interest

1,190,726

3,619

1,213,344

TOTAL EQUITY

4,598,829

1,507,714

4,734,634

3,708,914

3,218,980

3,882,389

The Financial statements on Pages 2 to 5 were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on October 28, 2022 and signed on its behalf by :

____________________

Gavin H. Young

Ifeoma N. Obasanya

Managing Director

Ag. Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2020/003/00000020885

FRC/2022/PRO/NIM/002/191239

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

