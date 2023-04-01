Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Chams Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHAMS   NGCHAMS00001

CHAMS PLC

(CHAMS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-30
0.2400 NGN   +4.35%
Chams : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/23Chams : Nccg 2018 reporting template for year ended 31 dec 2022
PU
03/15Chams : Appointment of new director
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CHAMS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

04/01/2023 | 03:09am EDT
CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC

(Formerly CHAMS PLC)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 31 DECEMBER 2022

CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC (Formerly CHAMS PLC)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Contents

Page

Corporate information

Directors' Report

Statement of directors' responsibilities in relation to the consolidated and separate financial statements

1

Statutory Audit Committee's Report

2

Independent Auditor's Report

3

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss other comprehensive income

6

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position

7

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity - Group

8

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity - Company

9

Consolidated statement of cash flows

10

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

11

Other national disclosures:

Statement of value added

69

Financial Summary- Group

70

Financial Summary - Company

71

CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC (Formerly CHAMS PLC)

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Corporate Information

Company Registration Number

-

RC 76807

The principal activities of

(Chams Holding

Company

Plc

(Formerly Chams Plc) and its subsidiaries continue to be

provision of Digital business intelligent solutions across a broad

range of market segments. This includes the development,

deployment, implementation and maintenance of technology-

based payment and other

digital solutions;

to facilitate

the

Nature of business

- innovative development and operations of digital business.

Directors:

Name

Designation

1.

Sir Demola Aladekomo

-

Chairman

2.

Mr. Gavin Young

-

Group Managing Director

3.

Dr. Mohammed Santuraki

-

Non-Executive Director

4.

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

5.

Alhaji Yusufu Modibbo

-

Non-Executive Director

6.

Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo

-

Non-Executive Director

7.

Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan

-

Non-Executive Director

8.

Mr Segun Oloketuyi

-

Non-Executive Director

9.

Mrs Ola Bakare

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

10. Sir Ayobola Abiola

Non-Executive Director

Company Secretary

-

Yetunde Emmanuel

FRC/2018/NBA/00000018086

Registered office

- 8 Loius Solomon Close

Off Ahmadu Bello Way

Victoria Island

Lagos

Auditors

-

PKF Professional services

PKF House 205A

Obanikoro

Ikorodu Road

Lagos State

www.pkf-ng.com

Bankers

-

Providus Bank

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Access Bank Plc

Sterling Bank

Polaris Bank

Stanbic IBTC

Zenith Bank Plc

United Bank of Africa Plc

First Bank Limited

i

Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Chams Holding Company Plc ("the Company"), and subsidiaries ("the Group"), together with the group audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of Chams Holding Company Plc and its subsidiaries continue to be provision of Digital business intelligent solutions across a broad range of market segments. This includes the development, deployment, implementation and maintenanceof technology-based payment and other digital solutions including; to facilitate the innovative development and operationsof digital business.

2. LEGAL FORM

The company was incorporated as a private limited company on September 10th 1985 and became a public limited company in 2007. At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on the 6 June 2008, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name of the Company from Chams Nigeria Plc to Chams Plc. Subsequent to the Placements authorized by the shareholders, an application was made to the Council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange for the admission of all the issued and paid-up shares of the Company to the Daily Official List of the Exchange through Listing by Introduction.

At the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th May 2022, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name "Chams PLC" to CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC, pursuant to the Central Bank of Nigeria Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Payment Service Holding Company in Nigeria.

3. SUBSIDIARIES

The company has three subsidiaries and an associate Company; CardCentre Nigeria Limited, engaged in the production and manufacturing of Cards- Identity, payments, Smart cards etal; ChamsAcccess Limited, licensed consortium for the deployment of ATMs in the country also involved in the deployment of multi-application terminals; ChamsSwitch Limited, licensed by CBN for provisionof the e-payment transaction processing platform for the Nigerian Market, and ChamsMobile Limited, the associate Company, is licensed by CBN to provide mobile money accounts supported with a country-wide financial services agent infrastructure.

4. OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Group's operating results:

O P E R AT I N G R E S U LT S U M M A R Y

G R O U P

C O M P A N Y

2022

2021

2022

2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Turnover

5,066,147

3,324,752

51,983

283,396

Cost of Sales

(4,061,357)

(2,579,071)

(74,510)

(219,263)

Gross Profit

1,004,789

745,681

(22,527)

64,132

Loss/Profit After Tax

(375.240)

(359,916))

(145,480)

35,217

EPS

(6.93)

(6.39)

(3.1)

0.75

|

|

|

5. SHARE CAPITAL HISTORY

Year

Authorized

Issued Share Capital

Consideration

Increase

Cumulative

Increase

Cumulative

1985

100,000

100,000

100,000

100,000

Cash

2004

99,900,000

100,000,000

0

100,000

Cash

2005

200,000,000

300,000,000

0

100,000

Cash

2006

0

300,000,000

99,900,000

100,000,000

Cash

2007

2,200,000,000

2,500,000,000

72,106,000

172,106,000

Cash

2007

2,500,000,000

5,000,000,000

172,106,000

344,212,000

Cash

2007

0

5,000,000,000

1,376, 848, 000

1,721,060,000

4 for 1 Bonus

2008

0

5,000,000,000

2,000,000,000

3,721,060,000

Cash

2008

0

5,000,000,000

975,000,000

4,696,060,000

Cash

2009

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2010

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2011

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2012

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2013

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2014

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2015

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2016

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2017

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2018

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2019

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2020

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2021

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

2022

0

5,000,000,000

0

4,696,060,000

Cash

6. DIRECTORS WHO SERVED DURING THE YEAR

The following Directors served during the year under review:

Name

Designation

Sir Demola Aladekomo

Chairman

Mr. Gavin Young

Group Managing Director

Dr. Mohammed Santuraki

Independent Non-Executive Director

Alhaji Yusufu Modibbo

Non-Executive Director

Pastor Ituah Ighodalo

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Olamojiba Bakare

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. Segun Oloketuyi

Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan

Non-Executive Director

Sir Abiola Ayobola

Non-Executive Director

|

|

|

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Chams plc published this content on 01 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2023 07:08:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer