CHAMS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022

The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Chams Holding Company Plc ("the Company"), and subsidiaries ("the Group"), together with the group audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.

1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activities of Chams Holding Company Plc and its subsidiaries continue to be provision of Digital business intelligent solutions across a broad range of market segments. This includes the development, deployment, implementation and maintenanceof technology-based payment and other digital solutions including; to facilitate the innovative development and operationsof digital business.

2. LEGAL FORM

The company was incorporated as a private limited company on September 10th 1985 and became a public limited company in 2007. At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on the 6 June 2008, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name of the Company from Chams Nigeria Plc to Chams Plc. Subsequent to the Placements authorized by the shareholders, an application was made to the Council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange for the admission of all the issued and paid-up shares of the Company to the Daily Official List of the Exchange through Listing by Introduction.

At the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th May 2022, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name "Chams PLC" to CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC, pursuant to the Central Bank of Nigeria Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Payment Service Holding Company in Nigeria.

3. SUBSIDIARIES

The company has three subsidiaries and an associate Company; CardCentre Nigeria Limited, engaged in the production and manufacturing of Cards- Identity, payments, Smart cards etal; ChamsAcccess Limited, licensed consortium for the deployment of ATMs in the country also involved in the deployment of multi-application terminals; ChamsSwitch Limited, licensed by CBN for provisionof the e-payment transaction processing platform for the Nigerian Market, and ChamsMobile Limited, the associate Company, is licensed by CBN to provide mobile money accounts supported with a country-wide financial services agent infrastructure.

4. OPERATING RESULTS

The following is a summary of the Group's operating results: