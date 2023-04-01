CHAMS : QUARTER 5 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Directors' Report for the Year Ended 31 December 2022
The Directors present their annual report on the affairs of Chams Holding Company Plc ("the Company"), and subsidiaries ("the Group"), together with the group audited financial statements and the auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2022.
1. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
The principal activities of Chams Holding Company Plc and its subsidiaries continue to be provision of Digital business intelligent solutions across a broad range of market segments. This includes the development, deployment, implementation and maintenanceof technology-based payment and other digital solutions including; to facilitate the innovative development and operationsof digital business.
2. LEGAL FORM
The company was incorporated as a private limited company on September 10th 1985 and became a public limited company in 2007. At the 23rd Annual General Meeting of the Company on the 6 June 2008, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name of the Company from Chams Nigeria Plc to Chams Plc. Subsequent to the Placements authorized by the shareholders, an application was made to the Council of the Nigeria Stock Exchange for the admission of all the issued and paid-up shares of the Company to the Daily Official List of the Exchange through Listing by Introduction.
At the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company on 12th May 2022, the shareholders authorized the Directors to change the name "Chams PLC" to CHAMS HOLDING COMPANY PLC, pursuant to the Central Bank of Nigeria Guidelines for Licensing and Regulation of Payment Service Holding Company in Nigeria.
3. SUBSIDIARIES
The company has three subsidiaries and an associate Company; CardCentre Nigeria Limited, engaged in the production and manufacturing of Cards- Identity, payments, Smart cards etal; ChamsAcccess Limited, licensed consortium for the deployment of ATMs in the country also involved in the deployment of multi-application terminals; ChamsSwitch Limited, licensed by CBN for provisionof the e-payment transaction processing platform for the Nigerian Market, and ChamsMobile Limited, the associate Company, is licensed by CBN to provide mobile money accounts supported with a country-wide financial services agent infrastructure.
4. OPERATING RESULTS
The following is a summary of the Group's operating results:
O P E R AT I N G R E S U LT S U M M A R Y
G R O U P
C O M P A N Y
2022
2021
2022
2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Turnover
5,066,147
3,324,752
51,983
283,396
Cost of Sales
(4,061,357)
(2,579,071)
(74,510)
(219,263)
Gross Profit
1,004,789
745,681
(22,527)
64,132
Loss/Profit After Tax
(375.240)
(359,916))
(145,480)
35,217
EPS
(6.93)
(6.39)
(3.1)
0.75
5. SHARE CAPITAL HISTORY
Year
Authorized
Issued Share Capital
Consideration
Increase
Cumulative
Increase
Cumulative
1985
100,000
100,000
100,000
100,000
Cash
2004
99,900,000
100,000,000
0
100,000
Cash
2005
200,000,000
300,000,000
0
100,000
Cash
2006
0
300,000,000
99,900,000
100,000,000
Cash
2007
2,200,000,000
2,500,000,000
72,106,000
172,106,000
Cash
2007
2,500,000,000
5,000,000,000
172,106,000
344,212,000
Cash
2007
0
5,000,000,000
1,376, 848, 000
1,721,060,000
4 for 1 Bonus
2008
0
5,000,000,000
2,000,000,000
3,721,060,000
Cash
2008
0
5,000,000,000
975,000,000
4,696,060,000
Cash
2009
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2010
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2011
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2012
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2013
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2014
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2015
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2016
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2017
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2018
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2019
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2020
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2021
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
2022
0
5,000,000,000
0
4,696,060,000
Cash
6. DIRECTORS WHO SERVED DURING THE YEAR
The following Directors served during the year under review:
Name
Designation
Sir Demola Aladekomo
Chairman
Mr. Gavin Young
Group Managing Director
Dr. Mohammed Santuraki
Independent Non-Executive Director
Alhaji Yusufu Modibbo
Non-Executive Director
Pastor Ituah Ighodalo
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Tomiwa Aladekomo
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Olamojiba Bakare
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. Segun Oloketuyi
Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Mayowa Olaniyan
Non-Executive Director
Sir Abiola Ayobola
Non-Executive Director
