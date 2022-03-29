Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's distribution of 2021 profit.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/29 2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 2021 3.Period which dividends belong to:1 4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.5 5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,244,285,421 7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders (NT$ per share):0.1 8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders (NT$ per share):0 9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):104,885,708 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None. 11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.