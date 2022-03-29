Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's distribution of 2021 profit.
03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/29
Time of announcement
19:47:26
Subject
Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's
distribution of 2021 profit.
Date of events
2022/03/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/29
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:1
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,244,285,421
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.1
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):104,885,708
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.
