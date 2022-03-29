Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   TW0002801008

CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.

(2801)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's distribution of 2021 profit.

03/29/2022 | 07:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/29 Time of announcement 19:47:26
Subject 
 Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's
distribution of 2021 profit.
Date of events 2022/03/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution :2022/03/29
2.Year or quarter which dividends belong to:Year 2021
3.Period which dividends belong to:1
4.Appropriations of earnings in cash dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.5
5.Cash distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
6.Total amount of cash distributed to shareholders (NT$):5,244,285,421
7.Appropriations of earnings in stock dividends to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0.1
8.Stock distributed from legal reserve and capital surplus to shareholders
(NT$ per share):0
9.Total amount of stock distributed to shareholders (shares):104,885,708
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
11.Per value of common stock:NT$10.

Disclaimer

CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 11:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
07:59aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's distribution of 20..
PU
07:49aANNOUNCEMENT OF CHB BOARD OF DIRECTO : Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
03/15CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Bank 2021 Q4 Online Investor Confere..
PU
03/08CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidat..
PU
02/25Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
02/22CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Change of Chief Comp..
PU
02/22CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Consolidated financial statements for the years ended December..
PU
02/22Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Announces Retirement of Jih-Cheng Yang as Chief Complia..
CI
02/10CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidat..
PU
01/13CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of the Philippi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 892 M 932 M 932 M
Net income 2021 8 804 M 305 M 305 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 3 978 M 3 978 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 B 6 854 M 6 854 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 601
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chao-Chung Chou Managing Director & Director
Tsai Feng Lin Senior Vice President & Head-Financial Management
Joanne Ling Chairman
Jih Cheng Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP-Legal
Kuo Yuan Liang Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.10.88%6 854
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.70%162 845
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.35%75 593
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.22%67 795
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)15.90%59 369
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED1.02%58 041