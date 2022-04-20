Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    2801   TW0002801008

CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.

(2801)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-18
18.50 TWD   -0.27%
06:49aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announces transfer of performing loan assets
PU
04/15CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : announces that its subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend distribution
PU
04/14CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announces transfer of performing loan assets
PU
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Announces transfer of performing loan assets

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/20 Time of announcement 18:32:43
Subject 
 Announces transfer of performing loan assets
Date of events 2022/04/20 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Performing syndicated loan asset transfer.
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/28~2022/04/20
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
Volume: Not applicable
Unit Price: Not applicable
Total Amount: USD19,000,000.00
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):Citibank, N.A. / Not a related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer: Not applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction: Not applicable
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):Not applicable
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):The loss of USD787,500.00
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Terms are in accordance with the customary of open market.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:Approval in accordance with
internal authorization procedures; related terms and conditions are in
accordance with the Facility agreement and common market practices.
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:Not applicable
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:Not applicable
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:Not applicable
14.Broker and broker's fee:Not applicable
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
To dispose of credit assets
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:None
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:Not applicable
21.Name of the CPA firm:Not applicable
22.Name of the CPA:Not applicable
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Not applicable
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:
Not applicable
25.Details on change of business model:Not applicable
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:
Performing syndicated loan asset transfer on 2022/1/28, 2022/3/30 and
2022/4/20, with a total amount of USD19,000,000.00
27.Source of funds:Not applicable
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:
exchange rate USD1=NTD29.235 (fixed on the previous business day of this
announcement)

Disclaimer

CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
