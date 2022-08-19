Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related loan.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19 2.Circumstances of the violation:Manila Branch has not met the minimum amount required to be allocated for agriculture loan set by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of Philippines) in the period of January 2021 to December 2021. 3.Monetary amount of fines: PHP2,460,750.32 (equal to NTD1,305,182，exchange rate 0.5304) 4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority: Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32 5.Intended improvement measures: To allocate agricultural-related assets and bonds. 6.Effect on the Company's business operations: Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None