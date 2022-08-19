Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related loan.
08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/19
Time of announcement
16:59:15
Subject
Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of
the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related
loan.
Date of events
2022/08/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 39
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Circumstances of the violation:Manila Branch has not met the minimum amount
required to be allocated for agriculture loan set by Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas (Central Bank of Philippines) in the period of January 2021 to
December 2021.
3.Monetary amount of fines:
PHP2,460,750.32 (equal to NTD1,305,182，exchange rate 0.5304)
4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority:
Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32
5.Intended improvement measures:
To allocate agricultural-related assets and bonds.
6.Effect on the Company's business operations:
Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.