  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   TW0002801008

CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.

(2801)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-17
17.65 TWD   -0.28%
05:14aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related loan.
PU
08/11CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD. : 1% Stock Dividend
FA
08/11CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related loan.

08/19/2022 | 05:14am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/19 Time of announcement 16:59:15
Subject 
 Manila Branch was assessed by the Central Bank of
the Philippines for insufficient agricultural-related
loan.
Date of events 2022/08/19 To which item it meets paragraph 39
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/19
2.Circumstances of the violation:Manila Branch has not met the minimum amount
required to be allocated for agriculture loan set by Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas (Central Bank of Philippines) in the period of January 2021 to
December 2021.
3.Monetary amount of fines:
PHP2,460,750.32 (equal to NTD1,305,182，exchange rate 0.5304)
4.Status of the injunction by the respective competent authority:
Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32
5.Intended improvement measures:
To allocate agricultural-related assets and bonds.
6.Effect on the Company's business operations:
Assessment fee of PHP 2,460,750.32
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 09:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26 892 M - -
Net income 2021 8 804 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 187 B 6 230 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 601
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao-Chung Chou Managing Director & Director
Tsai Feng Lin Senior Vice President & Head-Financial Management
Joanne Ling Chairman
Jih Cheng Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP-Legal
Kuo Yuan Liang Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.4.86%6 230
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.85%142 656
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK9.59%66 586
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-11.88%60 402
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)11.94%57 331
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%54 032