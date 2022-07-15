Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15 2.Company name:Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None 5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives section of Market Observation Post System. 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/06 1.Interest Rate Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,967,100 thousand 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/06 1.Interest Rate Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,971,100 thousand 9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observation Post System 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None