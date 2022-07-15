Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   TW0002801008

CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.

(2801)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
17.20 TWD   -0.58%
02:54aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.
PU
07/14CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the 2021 Ex-rights and dividend record date of issuing new shares for Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
PU
07/08CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidated income in June, 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.

07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 14:36:26
Subject 
 Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
on June, 2022.
Date of events 2022/07/15 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.Company name:Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives
section of Market Observation Post System.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/06
1.Interest Rate
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,967,100 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/06
1.Interest Rate
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,971,100 thousand
9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observation
Post System
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 26 892 M - -
Net income 2021 8 804 M - -
Net cash 2021 115 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 180 B 6 017 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 601
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chao-Chung Chou Managing Director & Director
Tsai Feng Lin Senior Vice President & Head-Financial Management
Joanne Ling Chairman
Jih Cheng Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP-Legal
Kuo Yuan Liang Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.1.18%6 017
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%153 214
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-1.65%66 507
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.46%57 515
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-3.77%57 417
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-5.94%47 495