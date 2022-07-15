Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : Revision to the trading information of financial derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.
07/15/2022 | 02:54am EDT
Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/15
Time of announcement
14:36:26
Subject
Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
on June, 2022.
Date of events
2022/07/15
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/15
2.Company name:Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:None
5.Cause of occurrence:Revision to the trading information of financial
derivatives of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. on June, 2022.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Please refer to derivatives
section of Market Observation Post System.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:2022/06
1.Interest Rate
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,967,100 thousand
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:2022/06
1.Interest Rate
Notional principal-Exchange-traded derivative: USD 2,971,100 thousand
9.Countermeasures:To republish the information to Market Observation
Post System
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.