Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2801   TW0002801008

CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.

(2801)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-13
18.85 TWD   -2.33%
05:10aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : announces that its subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend distribution
PU
04/14CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announces transfer of performing loan assets
PU
04/08CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidated income in March, 2022.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : announces that its subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend distribution

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/15 Time of announcement 16:59:11
Subject 
 Chang Hwa Commercial Bank announces that its
subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend
distribution
Date of events 2022/04/15 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The Board of directors
of CHB's subsidiary bank in China resolved no distribution of 2021
dividend to shareholders.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.

Disclaimer

CHB - Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Ltd. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
05:10aCHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : announces that its subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 d..
PU
04/14CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announces transfer of performing loan assets
PU
04/08CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank unaudited consolidat..
PU
04/06CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announces transfer of performing loan assets
PU
03/29CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank Change of chief inte..
PU
03/29CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of the adjustment for the chinese title of CISO o..
PU
03/29SUPPLEMENT THE ANNOUNCEMENT ON 2020/ : The board of directors has approved the constructio..
PU
03/29CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's a new share issue ..
PU
03/29CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK : Announcement of Chang Hwa Commercial Bank's distribution of 20..
PU
03/29ANNOUNCEMENT OF CHB BOARD OF DIRECTO : Hybrid Shareholders' Meeting)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 892 M 924 M 924 M
Net income 2021 8 804 M 303 M 303 M
Net cash 2021 115 B 3 943 M 3 943 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 198 B 6 795 M 6 795 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,22x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 601
Free-Float 52,0%
Chart CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18,85
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Chao-Chung Chou Managing Director & Director
Tsai Feng Lin Senior Vice President & Head-Financial Management
Joanne Ling Chairman
Jih Cheng Yang Chief Compliance Officer & Executive VP-Legal
Kuo Yuan Liang Independent Director & Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.10.88%6 795
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.57%165 407
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.19.01%79 717
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK5.48%66 033
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)20.75%61 855
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-0.33%56 675