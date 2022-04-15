Chang Hwa Commercial Bank : announces that its subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend distribution
CHANG HWA COMMERCIAL BANK, LTD.
Chang Hwa Commercial Bank announces that its
subsidiary bank in China resolved no 2021 dividend
distribution
2022/04/15
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/04/15
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:The Board of directors
of CHB's subsidiary bank in China resolved no distribution of 2021
dividend to shareholders.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A.
