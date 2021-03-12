Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics : Form of Proxy for Use at the 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting

重慶長安民生物流股份有限公司

Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. *

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01292)

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

Form of proxy for use by shareholders at the 2021 first extraordinary general meeting ("Meeting" or "EGM") of Changan Minsheng APLL Logistics Co., Ltd. (the "Company") to be held at the Conference Room, No. 1881, Jinkai Road, Yubei District, Chongqing, the People's Republic of China on 27 April 2021 at 10:00 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof.

SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS FOR (Note 5) AGAINST (Note 5) 1. To consider and approve the H Share Appreciation Rights Scheme (comprising the grant of the Share Appreciation Rights to Incentive Recipients) as revised and approved by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council of the PRC and to authorize the board of directors to determine the specific date(s) of the proposed grant and to authorize the board of directors to grant Share Appreciation Rights to Incentive Recipients pursuant to the Share Appreciation Rights Scheme 2. To consider and approve the amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company

Notes:

1. For details of the proposed resolutions, please refer to the NOTICE OF 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING dated 12 March 2021 published by the Company.

2. Full name(s) and address(es) are to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

3. Please insert the number of share(s) registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).

4. A member entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, please delete the words "or the chairman of the Meeting" and insert the full name(s) and address(es) of the proxy/proxies desired in the space provided. The proxy need not be a member of the Company but must attend the meeting in person in order to represent you.

5. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY OF THE RESOLUTIONS, PLEASE TICK ("√") IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK ("√") IN THE RELEVANT BOX MARKED "AGAINST". If you wish to vote only part of the number of shares in respect of which the proxy is so appointed, please state the exact number of shares in lieu of tick ("√") in the relevant box. A shareholder (including his proxy/proxies) entitled to two or more votes need not cast all his votes in the same way. Failure to tick ("√") or state the exact number of shares in any box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution (or amendment thereto) properly put to the Meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the Meeting.

6. In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of shareholders in respect of the joint holding. Only one of the joint holders needs to sign.

7. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing, or in the case of a corporation, either under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

8. To be valid, this form of proxy together with any power of attorney (if any) or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a

notarially certified copy thereof, must be deposited at the offices of the Company's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (in respect of H shares) or the

office of the board of directors of the Company at No.1881, Jinkai Road, Yubei District, Chongqing, the PRC (postal code: 401122)

(in respect of domestic shares, including non-H foreign shares) not later than 24 hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting (i.e. before 10:00 a.m. on 26 April 2021) or any adjournment thereof.

9. Any alteration made to this form of proxy must be initialed by the person who signs it.

10. Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting after having lodged this form of proxy, this form of proxy will be deemed to have been revoked.

* For identification purpose only