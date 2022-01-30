Change Financial : Quarterly update & Appendix 4C

Revenue in December quarter totalled US$1.8 million (A$2.5 million)
Contracted Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to US$4.7 million (A$6.5 million)
Strong pipeline of contracted project work which delivers revenue in addition to ARR
Receipts from customers totalled US$1.5 million (A$2.0 million) for the quarter
Cash position of US$1.6 million (A$2.2 million) as at 31 December 2021
New non-dilutive unsecured term facility of A$1.5m entered into post end of Q2
Vertexon customer ready platform delivered on schedule and within budget
PaySim Application Programming Interface (API) complete and ready for Q3 launch
Launched the new branding for Change's two core products and new company website
Continued growth in sales pipeline and secured key contracts which will deliver future revenue
Commenced onboarding first Payments as a Service (PaaS) client with targeted launch in Q3 FY22
31 January 2022 Change Financial Limited (ASX: CCA) ("Change" or "the Company"), an Australian based global fintech providing tailored payments solutions, card issuing and testing to banks and fintechs, is pleased to release an update on the Company's business activities along with the Appendix 4C for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 (Q2 FY22).
Change CEO Alastair Wilkie commented, "We have made fantastic progress during the quarter as the Change team continued to focus on executing our strategic plan. We achieved key milestones including the launch of our Vertexon platform, completion of our PaySim API and launch of our new website and product branding which are driving increased activity with our sales team and engagement with our customers."
"We continued to grow our sales pipeline and see these opportunities progress through the sales funnel. During the quarter, we converted a significant number of opportunities into contracted revenue which will be realised in future quarters.
"Our team made significant progress onboarding our first PaaS client in the US which is expected to go live this quarter. We also have interest from several new and existing clients for our SaaS offering in the US, Oceania and LATAM."
"We released the beta of PaySim API in Q2 and successfully tested with a Big 4 Bank in Australia. We are proud to have PaySim API available for general release to market in Q3. We are already seeing strong demand from new and existing clients to leverage the API to improve their payments testing automation and integration."
Cash Flow and Financial Update
Revenue for the December quarter was US$1.8 million (A$2.5 million1) while receipts from customers totalled US$1.5 million (A$2.0 million), compared to US$2.8 million (A$3.7 million) for the previous quarter. This reduction in cash receipts relative to the prior quarter was due to two key factors: strong cash collections in Q1 of both current and prior period invoiced revenue, and lower customer invoicing in Q1 relative to Q4 FY21 which delivered lower cash receipts in the quarter.
There was a significant increase in customer invoicing in Q2, particularly in December, which is expected to drive cash collections in Q3.
Change's cash position at the end of the quarter was US$1.6 million (A$2.2 million), compared to US$3.5 million (A$4.7 million) from the previous quarter. Cash operating costs remained broadly in line with the previous quarter as the Company continued to execute the Go-to-Market strategy to drive growth. In addition, the Company entered into an unsecured loan facility to assist funding the ongoing operations and future growth of the business. This facility was finalised following the end of the quarter as per the announcement dated 31 January 2022.
Change's contracted ARR increased to US$4.7 million (A$6.5 million) with the signing of the new Payments as a Service client in the US (as announced on 13 October 2021). The Company maintains a healthy contracted pipeline of project work which it earns above ARR. For the first half of FY22, approximately 55% of revenue was derived from recurring income streams whilst approximately 45% was derived from project and licence income (i.e. non- recurring income). Further details on Change's sales pipeline are provided below.
Q1 and Q2 FY22 Contracted ARR Run Rate includes annual minimum fee commitments from new US client announced on 13 October 2021 with revenue expected to commence in Q3 FY22.
The Company also notes that it earns revenue in multiple currencies from its global customer base. The Company notes that the majority of revenue is invoiced in USD, AUD and NZD and therefore the Company's reported results will be impacted by currency fluctuations. To assist users of the reports the Company will include the applicable exchange rates.
Business Activities
Completed Key Product Development and Launched Vertexon and PaySim products
During the quarter Change completed key product development and officially launched the new branding for its two core products:
Vertexon - accelerates growth and scalability through providing card and payments solutions to banks and fintechs around the world. Through the unifying of cards, payments and processing technologies, Vertexon delivers a modern digital solution for prepaid, debit and credit cards. Change launched the Vertexon SaaS platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Sydney to service banks and fintechs in the Oceania region. The multi-tenancy design of the of the platform is highly scalable and the seamless integration enables it to be easily implemented in multiple geographic markets in a matter of days. The customer ready platform was delivered on schedule and within budget. Change's sales team has generated several new opportunities across our key markets for our PaaS solution.
PaySim - helps banks and fintechs accelerate their development and product release cycles through automated payment testing solutions. During the quarter, Change completed the beta phase for the new PaySim Application Programming Interface (API). The API enables clients to automate load, stress and regression testing to produce comprehensive results reporting and is the foundational component of PaySim's software as a service offering. Over the past 15 months, Change has been investing in new products, features and development, culminating in the release of PaySim. PaySim is used by five of the top 10 digital payments companies2 globally.
Additionally, Change launched its new website during the quarter. The new website, combined with increased public relations activities, complements the release of the new Vertexon and PaySim brands to drive market awareness and sales growth.
During the quarter, Change continued to focus its efforts on increasing opportunities in the pipeline. The sales team has continued to deliver a significant increase in opportunities quarter on quarter, with a total of 158 opportunities at the end of December across both the Vertexon and PaySim products.
Whilst the pipeline of opportunities continues to grow, Change has successfully closed several substantial opportunities during the quarter. Of particular note are the following significant client wins:
New Payments as a Service Client - secured a new fintech Mastercard prepaid card program in the US. The total minimum contract value is US$0.7 million (A$1.0 million) over an initial three (3) year term. The minimum fee commitments in the contract contribute towards Annual Recurring Revenue for Change. Client onboarding is well progressed with a target go-live in Q3 FY22.
Existing Clients commit to new payments projects-secured over US$1.3 million (A$1.8 million) in new sales with US$1.1 million of Vertexon projects and US$0.2 million of PaySim projects for existing clients. The projects signal a strong commitment of growth from our clients to deliver new payment solutions to their customers, including Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), Visa, Mastercard, JCB and UnionPay. Change expects further significant client wins to close in the third and fourth quarters of FY22 as opportunities progress through the sales funnel. The revenue from the client wins in Q2 will be recognised in future months as the programs of work complete andgo-live.This revenue will be in addition to our recurring revenue and any new client wins secured and delivered (to ensure revenue can be recognized) in subsequent quarters.
Compared to the end of the prior quarter, the sales pipeline grew by net 24 opportunities. During the December quarter, 23 opportunities were won and closed out.
Qualified Leads
Number of Opportunities
158
134
4249
23
FY2021 Q2
FY2021 Q3
FY2021 Q4
FY2022 Q1
FY2022 Q2
Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates detailed in Section 6 of the Appendix 4C relate to the directors' fees paid during the quarter. To assist the reader in relation to Section 6, the Company notes that one Director retired at the 2021 Annual General Meeting held 25 November 2021 and two new directors were appointed including the CEO. As such payments to pursuant to the CEO's remuneration are now included in Section 6. The CEO does not receive any additional payments on account of his directorship and his remuneration details remain as per those set out on page 13 of the 2021 Annual Report released to the ASX on 31 August 2021.
All financial figures in the following Appendix 4C are denominated in US dollars unless stated otherwise.
Authorised for release by the board of Change Financial Limited.
Change Financial Limited (ASX: CCA) (Change) is a global fintech, leveraging innovative and scalable technology to provide tailored payment solutions, card issuing and testing to banks and fintechs. Change's technology is used by over 147 clients across 41 countries to deliver simple, flexible, and fast-to-market payment services, including card issuing and testing.
Change's payments as a service (PaaS) platform Vertexon, seamlessly integrates with banks and fintechs' core systems enabling delivery of digital and virtual card solutions to their customers. It includes integrated features such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) services. Change currently manages and processes over 16 million credit, debit, and prepaid cards worldwide.
Using PaySim, Change tests payment systems to help clients meet the reliability and performance expectations of end customers. Simulating the full transaction lifecycle across multiple systems, PaySim enables banks and fintechs to complete end-to-end testing of their payment platforms and processes from a desktop. Change also provides the default standard for payments testing for many Australian companies, including Australia's domestic card payment service eftpos.
Learn more about Change at www.changefinancial.com
