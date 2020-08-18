Log in
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report
08/18 03:46:15 pm
12.815 USD   -0.12%
03:03pCHANGE HEALTHCARE : Acquires Nucleus.io
BU
08/06CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Q1 FY21 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/05CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
BU
Change Healthcare : Acquires Nucleus.io

08/18/2020 | 03:03pm EDT

Creates first of its kind end-to-end, cloud-native Enterprise Imaging platform

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced the acquisition of Nucleus.io, a leader in the development of advanced, fully enabled, cloud-native imaging and workflow technology.

Nucleus.io’s state-of-the-art, cloud-native imaging technology, including a zero-footprint diagnostic viewer with patented streaming technology, workflow and image sharing solutions, completes Change Healthcare’s next-generation medical imaging platform.

Today’s transaction supports Change Healthcare’s commitment to focus on and invest in core aspects of the business to fuel long-term growth and advance innovation. This will accelerate Change Healthcare’s timeline to implement a complete cloud-based, end-to-end Enterprise Imaging solution with customers. Nucleus.io expands Change Healthcare’s addressable market by leveraging the over 7,500 organizations Nucleus.io currently serves.

Change Healthcare’s Enterprise Imaging Network (EIN) is the first of its kind, fully managed, cloud-native platform. The foundations of the platform, including its Archive and Analytics applications, have been successfully delivered to the market as a cloud-native solution. The combination of both companies’ technologies and experienced teams will enable physicians to read, diagnose, and collaborate from anywhere, reduce IT complexities, and leverage data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve outcomes.

“Now more than ever, customers are seeking ways to lower cost, reduce complexity, protect their patient data, and deliver the best care possible. Our next-generation Enterprise Imaging Network platform helps meet those needs in ways not previously possible and delivers exceptional value to our customers,” said Tracy Byers, senior vice president and general manager, Enterprise Imaging, Change Healthcare. “This transaction will accelerate the realization of our vision and the innovation our industry has been waiting for.”

Nucleus.io’s market-leading medical image exchange solution is utilized by over 7,500 organizations across the U.S., with approximately 150 new organizations onboarding each month. Their advanced, fully enabled, cloud-native imaging technology includes a zero-footprint diagnostic viewer with patented streaming technology, workflow, and image sharing solutions, and more.

“We began our journey eight years ago with the goal of improving patient care by using the power of the web to make medical imaging instantly accessible to patients, providers, and hospitals,” said Dr. Vishal Verma, chief executive officer, NucleusHealth. “Change Healthcare was the clear choice when searching for an organization to deliver our technology to the world. We couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to have Change Healthcare bring our unified vision to light.”

To learn more about Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging™, please visit the Enterprise Medical Imaging page.

About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR


© Business Wire 2020
