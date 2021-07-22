Log in
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

Change Healthcare Inc. : Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

07/22/2021 | 07:01am EDT
Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading healthcare technology company, will release first quarter fiscal 2022 financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 am Eastern Time. Due to the previously announced transaction with OptumInsight, the company will not be taking questions during the conference call.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call via the Company's website at https://ir.changehealthcare.com/. The webcast will be available for on-demand listening at the aforementioned URL until August 5, 2022.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading healthcare technology company, focused on accelerating the transformation of the healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 408 M - -
Net income 2022 43,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 287 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 164x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 882 M 6 882 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Managers and Directors
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard L. Lance Chairman
August W. Calhoun Executive VP, President-Sales & Operations
Monica McCullough Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.18.98%7 242
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-9.71%28 317
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.1.68%12 762
OTSUKA CORPORATION6.97%10 082
REPLY S.P.A.50.58%6 165
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.74%5 570