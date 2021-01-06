Log in
Change Healthcare : UnitedHealth to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion to build up technology services

01/06/2021 | 07:07am EST
The corporate logo of the UnitedHealth Group appears on the side of one of their office buildings in Santa Ana, California

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy Change Healthcare for $7.84 billion in cash, the companies said on Wednesday, to beef up its portfolio of healthcare technology services.

The health insurer will pay $25.75 per Change Healthcare share in cash, a premium of 41.2% to Tuesday's closing price.

The acquisition is expected to add to UnitedHealth's adjusted earnings per share by about 50 cents in 2022.

Change Healthcare's platform, which manages revenue, payment cycles and clinical information, and Optum's data analytics solutions will help simplify clinical, administrative and payment processes, the companies said.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. -0.05% 18.24 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP -1.34% 344.8 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 085 M - -
Net income 2021 -127 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 713 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -46,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 553 M 5 553 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Change Healthcare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 20,21 $
Last Close Price 18,24 $
Spread / Highest target 26,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard L. Lance Chairman
August W. Calhoun EVP, President-Sales & Operations
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neil P. Simpkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.-2.20%5 553
VERISK ANALYTICS-2.71%32 838
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.19.05%15 114
OTSUKA CORPORATION-2.02%9 855
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD3.03%4 823
REPLY S.P.A.0.68%4 408
