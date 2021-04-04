Change Healthcare : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
Common Stock
04/01/2021
A
289,473
(1)
A
$0.00
737,334
(2)
D
Explanation of Responses:
Represents a grant of restricted stock units that vest as follows: 25% will vest on each of April 1, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The number of securities reported reflects the acquisition on March 31, 2021 of 1,674 shares of Change Healthcare Inc.'s common stock pursuant to the Change Healthcare Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan ("ESPP") for the ESPP purchase period of October 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021.
