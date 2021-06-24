Log in
    CHNG   US15912K1007

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change Healthcare : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

06/24/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OMB Number:

3235-0287

Estimated average burden

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

hours per response:

0.5

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

PEAD PHILIP M

Change Healthcare Inc.[ CHNG ]

(Check all applicable)

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

C/O CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

06/22/2021

424 CHURCH STREET, SUITE 1400

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

Line)

(Street)

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

NASHVILLE TN

37219

Form filed by More than One Reporting

Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

5)

Beneficially

(D) or Indirect

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Ownership

Reported

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

06/22/2021

A

7,136(1)

A

$0.00

94,984

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5. Number

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

of

Expiration Date

Amount of

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

Derivative

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Security

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Securities

Underlying

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Acquired

Derivative

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

(A) or

Security (Instr.

Following

(I) (Instr. 4)

Disposed

3 and 4)

Reported

of (D)

Transaction(s)

(Instr. 3, 4

(Instr. 4)

and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Represents the grant of deferred stock units that vests on June 22, 2022. The shares subject to the units will be issued to the Reporting Person after the Reporting Person's separation from service from the Issuer.

/s/ Carrie Ratliff, as Attorney- 06/24/2021 in-Fact

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Change Healthcare Inc. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2021 18:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 452 M - -
Net income 2022 64,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 214 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 115x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 152 M 7 152 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Change Healthcare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,06 $
Average target price 25,75 $
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard L. Lance Chairman
August W. Calhoun Executive VP, President-Sales & Operations
Monica McCullough Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.23.65%7 152
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-17.29%27 831
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.4.76%12 614
OTSUKA CORPORATION8.07%10 143
REPLY S.P.A.43.13%6 095
CHINDATA GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-35.98%5 603