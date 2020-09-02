Change Healthcare : to Present at Two Upcoming Virtual Healthcare Conferences

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today announced its participation in virtual fireside chats via webcast at the 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time as well as at the Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2020 on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcasts and more information about these events may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations tab at http://ir.changehealthcare.com. The webcast replays will be available approximately two hours after the live webcasts end and will be accessible for 90 days following the conferences.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005520/en/