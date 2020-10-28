Log in
Change Healthcare Inc.

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change Healthcare : to Present at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference

10/28/2020 | 09:13am EDT

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, today announced its participation in a virtual fireside chat via webcast at the Credit Suisse 29th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast and more information about this event may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations tab at http://ir.changehealthcare.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 48 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for 90 days following the conference.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company, focused on insights, innovation, and accelerating the transformation of the U.S. healthcare system through the power of the Change Healthcare Platform. We provide data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system.

Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 088 M - -
Net income 2021 -101 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -35,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 488 M 4 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,97x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Change Healthcare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 17,79 $
Last Close Price 14,75 $
Spread / Highest target 49,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Howard L. Lance Chairman
August W. Calhoun EVP, President-Sales & Operations
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neil P. Simpkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.-10.01%4 488
VERISK ANALYTICS23.98%30 066
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-6.94%12 406
OTSUKA CORPORATION13.71%9 033
CHINA TRANSINFO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD21.06%5 149
VENUSTECH GROUP INC.1.57%4 780
