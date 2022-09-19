Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Change Healthcare Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHNG   US15912K1007

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
25.47 USD   -0.08%
Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

09/19/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group from buying Change Healthcare, a court filing showed, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher enforcement of antitrust issues.

Change shares rose 7% after the close of trading.

The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed at stopping the $8 billion acquisition, saying the deal would give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors' data and ultimately push up healthcare costs.

UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021, saying it would help streamline administrative and payment processes.

Judge Carl Nichols said in a brief order on Monday that he would deny the government's request to stop the deal, and ordered the companies to go forward with an asset sale that they had proposed.

The order follows a trial in the case in August in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

UnitedHealth said it was "pleased with the decision" and looked forward to combining with Change as quickly as possible.

The Justice Department had said that UnitedHealth and Change Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in the country.

The department argued that access to the claims would give UnitedHealth a view into rivals' health plans, including Humana Inc, Anthem Inc and others.

The loss for the Justice Department follows a recent decision by a Federal Trade Commission judge that genetic analysis equipment maker Illumina should be allowed to buy cancer detection test maker Grail - a move opposed by the agency.

The Justice Department also lost a bid to win convictions of executives at chicken processing companies that it accused of price-fixing.

But the agencies have also had wins, and successfully killed planned deals by Aon Plc and Willis Towers Watson Plc as well as Lockheed Martin's plan to buy engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEROJET ROCKETDYNE HOLDINGS, INC. -1.63% 43.52 Delayed Quote.-5.39%
AON PLC 0.57% 278.71 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. -0.08% 25.47 Delayed Quote.19.22%
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. -0.05% 479.99 Delayed Quote.3.60%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 0.49% 523.55 Delayed Quote.3.76%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 575 M - -
Net income 2023 -54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 859 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -153x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 369 M 8 369 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
EV / Sales 2024 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Change Healthcare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 25,49 $
Average target price 26,36 $
Spread / Average Target 3,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Howard L. Lance Non-Executive Chairman
August W. Calhoun Executive VP, President-Sales & Operations
Monica McCullough Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.19.22%8 369
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.-19.37%28 948
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-22.36%6 875
OTSUKA CORPORATION-19.76%5 841
REPLY S.P.A.-39.23%4 049
AUTOSTORE HOLDINGS LTD.-64.94%3 987