Judge denies U.S. bid to stop UnitedHealth plan to buy Change

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday
denied the Justice Department's bid to stop UnitedHealth Group
from buying Change Healthcare, a court filing
showed, in a blow to the U.S. administration's tougher
enforcement of antitrust issues.
Change shares rose 7% after the close of trading.
The Justice Department had filed a lawsuit in February aimed
at stopping the $8 billion acquisition, saying the deal would
give the largest U.S. health insurer access to its competitors'
data and ultimately push up healthcare costs.
UnitedHealth announced the all-cash deal in January 2021,
saying it would help streamline administrative and payment
processes.
Judge Carl Nichols said in a brief order on Monday that he
would deny the government's request to stop the deal, and
ordered the companies to go forward with an asset sale that they
had proposed.
The order follows a trial in the case in August in the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia.
UnitedHealth said it was "pleased with the decision" and
looked forward to combining with Change as quickly as possible.
The Justice Department had said that UnitedHealth and Change
Healthcare offer competing software for processing healthcare
claims and together serve 38 of the top-40 health insurers in
the country.
The department argued that access to the claims would give
UnitedHealth a view into rivals' health plans, including Humana
Inc, Anthem Inc and others.
The loss for the Justice Department follows a recent
decision by a Federal Trade Commission judge that genetic
analysis equipment maker Illumina should be allowed to buy
cancer detection test maker Grail - a move opposed by the
agency.
The Justice Department also lost a bid to win convictions of
executives at chicken processing companies that it accused of
price-fixing.
But the agencies have also had wins, and successfully killed
planned deals by Aon Plc and Willis Towers Watson Plc as well as
Lockheed Martin's plan to buy engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Deepa
