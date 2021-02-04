Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Change Healthcare Inc.    CHNG

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHNG, CPAH, CATM, and ANCN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

02/04/2021 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHNG shareholders will receive only $25.75 in cash for each share of CHNG common stock they hold. If you own CHNG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/chng/

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Alianza, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, CPAH shareholders will receive only $3.49 in cash for each share of CPAH common stock they own. If you own CPAH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cpah/

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, CATM shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash for each share of Cardtronics common stock that they hold. If you own CATM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/catm/

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Chemomab Ltd. ("Chemomab"). Under the terms of the agreement, ANCN will combine with Chemomab via a reverse-merger to create a publicly traded company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, ANCN shareholders will only own approximately 10% of the combined company, prior to additional PIPE financing. If you own ANCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ancn/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-reminds-chng-cpah-catm-and-ancn-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301222663.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
09:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds CHNG, CPAH, CATM, and ANCN Shareholders..
PR
01:11aCHANGE HEALTHCARE : Q3 FY21 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
02/03CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Fiscal Q3 Adjusted EPS Beats, Revenue Misses Estimates
MT
02/03CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
02/03CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
BU
01/22CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Additional proxy soliciting materials - definitive
PU
01/21CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings R..
BU
01/20UNITEDHEALTH : Profit Slips as Health-Care Visits Return--Update
DJ
01/20UNITEDHEALTH : Profit Slips as Health-Care Visits Return
DJ
01/19CHANGE HEALTHCARE RESEARCH : AI to Become Widespread in Hospital Revenue Cycle b..
BU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ