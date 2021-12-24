Change : Announcement on Execution of the Joint Venture Agreement with Konica Minolta, Inc.Konica and Minolta Publitech, Inc.

[Notes of caution]

This document is an English translation of the Japanese original. In the event of any differences or inconsistencies between the Japanese and English versions, the Japanese language version shall take precedence.

December 24, 2021 For Immediate Release Company CHANGE Inc. CEO Hiroshi Fukudome (Code: 3962, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Yutaka Yamada CFO (TEL.03-6435-7347)

Announcement on Execution of the Joint Venture Agreement with Konica Minolta, Inc. and

Konica Minolta Publitech, Inc. and Establishment of the Joint Venture (Consolidated Subsidiary)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors held today, CHANGE Inc. (or simply, "we") has concluded a joint venture agreement (hereinafter referred to as the "Joint Venture agreement") with Konica Minolta, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Konica Minolta") and Konica Minolta Publitech, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "Konica Minolta Publitech") in connection with the "Announcement on the Basic Agreement for Establishment of a Joint Venture with Konica Minolta Publitech" disclosed on December 9, 2021, and we have resolved to establish a joint venture company (our consolidated subsidiary, hereinafter referred to as the "Joint Venture"). The details are as follows:

Details

1. Conclusion of the Joint Venture Agreement

It is expected that local governments will drastically improve productivity through digital transformation, as evidenced by the goals for standardizing their 17 operations by the end of the fiscal year of 2025 (March 31, 2026).

In addition, the Digital Reform Related Act, including the establishment of the Digital Agency, was published, and the central government indicated that local governments are required to make business process reengineering (BPR) that shall be based on "user-centric administrative services" and other services. For this reason, they need services to examine their BPR.

Under this external environment, CHANGE, having expertise in AI development and a track record of transactions with more than 1600 local governments, conducted surveys on operational volume of more than 120 local governments nationwide. CHANGE and Konica Minolta Publitech (Konica Minolta itself before the establishment of Konica Minolta Publitech), sharing this data, have jointly developed an AI (GAIA) that supports the solution and standardization of issues in the operations of local governments, and began providing services for them in July 2021. In this way, we and Konica Minolta Publitech have already begun to collaborate in the DX promotion for local governments.

We, taking a step further from the above collaboration, have concluded the Joint Venture Agreement with Konica Minolta and Konica Minolta Publitech with the aim of ensuring the leading position in the BPR market of local governments by combining mutual assets, supporting their DX through their DX promotion projects, and increasing

1