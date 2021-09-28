Log in
    3962   JP3507750002

CHANGE INC.

(3962)
Change : Notice of the Designation of Margin Trading Issue on Our Shares

09/28/2021 | 04:02am EDT
This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event a difference or inconsistency arises

regarding the meaning herein, the original Japanese version shall prevail as the official version.

September 28, 2021

For Immediate Release

Company

CHANGE Inc.

CEO

Hiroshi Fukudome

(Code: 3962,

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact

Yutaka Yamada CFO

(TEL.03-6435-7347)

Notice of the Designation of Margin Trading Issue on Our Shares

We are pleased to announce that our shares have been newly designated as a "margin trading issue (taishaku- meigara)" although they were already selected as a "system margin trading issue (seido-shinyo-meigara)" by the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The implementation date will be Sept. 29, 2021 (Weekday) and it will be applied to purchase and sale of our shares on the same day.

We believe that this time selection will help promote the improvement of the liquidity and supply-demand relationship of our shares, thereby contributing to the revitalization of trading and forming the fair price.

Please note that, in selecting the above-mentioned margin trading issue, no directors (including executive officers) of our Company have lent our shares.

Thank you for your attention on this matter.

End

Disclaimer

Change Inc. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
