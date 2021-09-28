Change : Notice of the Designation of Margin Trading Issue on Our Shares

This English translation is for reference purposes only. In the event a difference or inconsistency arises

September 28, 2021 For Immediate Release Company CHANGE Inc. CEO Hiroshi Fukudome (Code: 3962, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Yutaka Yamada CFO (TEL.03-6435-7347)

Notice of the Designation of Margin Trading Issue on Our Shares

We are pleased to announce that our shares have been newly designated as a "margin trading issue (taishaku- meigara)" although they were already selected as a "system margin trading issue (seido-shinyo-meigara)" by the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The implementation date will be Sept. 29, 2021 (Weekday) and it will be applied to purchase and sale of our shares on the same day.

We believe that this time selection will help promote the improvement of the liquidity and supply-demand relationship of our shares, thereby contributing to the revitalization of trading and forming the fair price.

Please note that, in selecting the above-mentioned margin trading issue, no directors (including executive officers) of our Company have lent our shares.

Thank you for your attention on this matter.

End