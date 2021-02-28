Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : FORM OF PROXY OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR USE AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

FORM OF PROXY OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR USE AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1) Class of shares to which this form of proxy relates (H shares or domestic shares) (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of (Note 2)

being the shareholder(s) of Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 3)

or of

,as my/our proxy to attend for me/us at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the Meeting Room of Broad Homes Headquarters, No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 (the "Meeting" or "AGM") (and any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and approving the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM of the Company dated March 1, 2021 and at the AGM (and any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) Abstain (Note 4) 1. To consider and approve the report of the board of directors of the Company for the year 2020; 2. To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020; 3. To consider and approve the financial report of the Company for the year 2020; 4. To consider and approve the final financial statements of the Company for the year 2020; 5. To consider and approve the financial budget report of the Company for the year 2021; 6. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to profit distribution of the Company for the year 2020; 7. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to remunerations of directors and supervisors of the Company for the year 2020; 8. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the financing and guarantee limit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year 2021; and 9. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the engagement of auditors of the Company for the year 2021. SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Note 4) Abstain (Note 4) 10. To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the report of use of proceeds from previous fund raising activity of the Company.

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes: 1.

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number of shares is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s). Please also insert the class of shares to which this form of proxy relates (H shares or domestic shares).

2. 3.

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as registered in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGNS IT.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "For"; IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "Against"; IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, TICK (✓) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "Abstain" AND YOUR VOTE WILL BE COUNTED TOWARDS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF CALCULATING THE RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney duly authorized by you in writing, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.

6.

In case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s).

7.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders), or the headquarters and principal place of business of the Company at No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC (for domestic shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Meeting (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof if he/she so wishes. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

8. Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall produce their identity documents.