Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.    2163   CNE100003NK1

CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.

(2163)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial : FORM OF PROXY OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR USE AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

02/28/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

ڗӍჃɽИσʈุණྠٰ΅Ϟࠢʮ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2163)

FORM OF PROXY OF SHAREHOLDERS FOR USE AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 2021

Number of shares to which this form of proxy relates (Note 1)

Class of shares to which this form of proxy relates (H shares or domestic shares) (Note 1)

I/We (Note 2)

of (Note 2)

being the shareholder(s) of Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING (Note 3)

or of

,as my/our proxy to attend for me/us at the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company to be held at the Meeting Room of Broad Homes Headquarters, No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 (the "Meeting" or "AGM") (and any adjournment thereof) for the purpose of considering and approving the resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM of the Company dated March 1, 2021 and at the AGM (and any adjournment thereof) to vote for me/us and in my/our name(s) in respect of the resolutions as indicated below (Note 4).

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstain (Note 4)

1.

To consider and approve the report of the board of directors of the Company for the year 2020;

2.

To consider and approve the report of the supervisory committee of the Company for the year 2020;

3.

To consider and approve the financial report of the Company for the year 2020;

4.

To consider and approve the final financial statements of the Company for the year 2020;

5.

To consider and approve the financial budget report of the Company for the year 2021;

6.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to profit distribution of the Company for the year 2020;

7.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to remunerations of directors and supervisors of the Company for the year 2020;

8.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the financing and guarantee limit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year 2021; and

9.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the engagement of auditors of the Company for the year 2021.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstain (Note 4)

10.

To consider and approve the resolution in relation to the report of use of proceeds from previous fund raising activity of the Company.

Date:

Signature(s) (Note 5):

Notes: 1.

Please insert the number of shares to which this form of proxy relates. If no number of shares is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all shares registered in your name(s). Please also insert the class of shares to which this form of proxy relates (H shares or domestic shares).

2. 3.

Please insert full name(s) and address(es) (as registered in the register of members of the Company) in BLOCK CAPITALS.

If any proxy other than the chairman of the Meeting is preferred, strike out the words "THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEETING or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. Such proxies may only exercise their voting rights in a poll. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company but must attend the Meeting in person to represent you. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGNS IT.

4.

IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK ( ) IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "For"; IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "Against"; IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, TICK () IN THE RELEVANT BOX BELOW THE BOX MARKED "Abstain" AND YOUR VOTE WILL BE COUNTED TOWARDS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES CAST ON THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF CALCULATING THE RESULT OF THE VOTE ON THE RELEVANT RESOLUTION. If no direction is given, your proxy may vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.

5.

This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. In case of a corporation, the same must be executed either under its common seal or under the hand of its director(s) or duly authorized attorney. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney duly authorized by you in writing, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other authorization document must be notarized.

6.

In case of joint holders of any shares, any one of such joint holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such shares as if he/she is solely entitled thereto. However, if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting, personally or by proxy, the vote of the joint holder whose name stands first on the register of members, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of other joint holder(s).

7.

To be valid, this form of proxy together with the notarized power of attorney or other authorization document (if any) must be deposited at the H share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for H shareholders), or the headquarters and principal place of business of the Company at No. 248 Yinshuang Road, Yuelu District, Changsha, Hunan Province, the PRC (for domestic shareholders) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Meeting (i.e. no later than 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and return of this form of proxy will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and any adjournment thereof if he/she so wishes. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

8. Shareholders or their proxies attending the Meeting (and any adjournment thereof) shall produce their identity documents.

Disclaimer

Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2021 22:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
05:22pCHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Form of proxy of shareholders for use at 2020 ..
PU
05:14pCHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Notice of 2020 annual general meeting
PU
02/26CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Annual results announcement for the year ended..
PU
01/11CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : ' Reports 32% Jump in Total New Contract Value..
MT
01/10CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : ' Shares Plummet 35% on Up to 75% Profit Decli..
MT
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Adjustment to investment projects to be financ..
PU
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Voluntary clarification announcement
PU
2020CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL : Profit warning supplemental announcement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 513 M 543 M 543 M
Net income 2020 596 M 92,0 M 92,0 M
Net Debt 2020 891 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
Yield 2020 4,07%
Capitalization 5 510 M 851 M 851 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,82x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 414
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Changsha Broad Homes Industrial Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 21,18 CNY
Last Close Price 11,30 CNY
Spread / Highest target 213%
Spread / Average Target 87,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Fen Tang President and Director
Donghong Shi Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary and Director
Jian Zhang Chairman
Gongrong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Zhengnong Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGSHA BROAD HOMES INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-28.66%851
CRH PLC5.23%33 993
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED15.64%23 806
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY12.60%22 134
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS, INC18.43%20 983
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG6.96%15 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ