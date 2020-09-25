China stocks end flat, post worst weekly fall in over 2 months on virus worries

SHANGHAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's major indexes ended
little changed on Friday, but posted their worst weekly decline
since mid-July as a resurgence in COVID-19 cases globally raised
concerns about the pace of economic recovery.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.2%, to
4,570.02, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped
0.1%to 3,219.42.
** For the week, the CSI300 shed 3.5%, while SSEC lost 3.6%,
both logging their steepest weekly declines since the week ended
July 17.
** The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext gained 0.2%
on Friday, while the STAR50 index retreated 2.2%. They
fell 2.1% and 2.8% for the week, respectively.
** The recent slump in overseas equities on virus worries
pressured the A-share market, while investors tend to tread
cautiously ahead of the week-long National Day Holiday, said
Zhang Chengyu, vice general manager of Beijing-based Shiji
Hongfan Asset Management Co.
** Britain recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19
cases on Thursday, reflecting a second wave of the virus hitting
the country, while Mexico is close to surpassing 75,000
confirmed coronavirus deaths.
** Geopolitical tensions, including ones on the Sino-Indian
border and in the Taiwan Strait, also worried investors, Zhang
added.
** Taiwan's air force scrambled jets last week as multiple
Chinese aircraft approached the island and crossed the sensitive
midline of the Taiwan Strait, with the island's government
urging Beijing to "pull back from the edge."
** There was muted reaction from equities investors after
FTSE Russell said it will add Chinese government bonds to its
flagship World Government Bond Index.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was weaker by 2.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 0.51%.
** At 07:11 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.8175
per U.S. dollar, 0.15% firmer than the previous close of 6.8275.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)